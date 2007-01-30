|Account: 383440
|Name: 10point3 Dynamic Hedge
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 30, 15:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7253616
|2007.01.30 14:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2980
|1.2904
|1.3008
|2007.01.30 15:37
|1.2977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|772188
|10point3V1,9c
|7254653
|2007.01.30 15:27
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2965
|1.2904
|1.2993
|2007.01.30 15:37
|1.2975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|772188
|10point3V1,9c
|7238628
|2007.01.29 20:15
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.2874
|1.2978
|2007.01.30 14:54
|1.2978
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.11
|84.00
|
|772188
|10point3V1,9c[tp]
|7234250
|2007.01.29 16:54
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2933
|1.2979
|1.2905
|2007.01.30 14:51
|1.2977
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-528.00
|
|772133
|10point3V1.9e
|7237208
|2007.01.29 19:02
|sell
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.2962
|1.2993
|1.2934
|2007.01.30 14:51
|1.2977
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|-360.00
|
|772133
|10point3V1.9e
|7224397
|2007.01.29 09:47
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2915
|1.2976
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 14:51
|1.2976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-244.00
|
|772133
|10point3V1.9e[sl]
|7220998
|2007.01.29 04:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2900
|1.2976
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 14:51
|1.2976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-152.00
|
|772133
|10point3V1.9e[sl]
|7220997
|2007.01.29 04:49
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2903
|1.2947
|1.3005
|2007.01.29 20:15
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|
|772188
|10point3V1,9c[sl]
|7231795
|2007.01.29 15:21
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2829
|1.2958
|2007.01.29 16:21
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|10201
|RF1
|7220801
|2007.01.29 04:34
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|5.19
|-1 072.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 066.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7254552
|2007.01.30 15:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2966
|1.3042
|1.2938
|
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|772133
|10point3V1.9e
|7254974
|2007.01.30 15:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2978
|1.2902
|1.3006
|
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|
|772188
|10point3V1,9c
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-28.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 066.81
|Floating P/L:
|-28.00
|Margin:
|103.78
|Balance:
|8 933.19
|Equity:
|8 905.19
|Free Margin:
|8 801.41
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|216.89
|Gross Loss:
|1 283.70
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 066.81
|Profit Factor:
|0.17
|Expected Payoff:
|-118.53
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 183.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 277.70 (12.66%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|12.66% (1 277.70)
|
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (44.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (55.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|88.00
|loss trade:
|-526.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|54.22
|loss trade:
|-256.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (122.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 277.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|122.89 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 277.70 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3