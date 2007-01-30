North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 383440 Name: 10point3 Dynamic Hedge Currency: USD 2007 January 30, 15:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72536162007.01.30 14:54buy0.20eurusd1.29801.29041.30082007.01.30 15:371.29770.000.000.00-6.00
 77218810point3V1,9c
72546532007.01.30 15:27buy0.40eurusd1.29651.29041.29932007.01.30 15:371.29750.000.000.0040.00
 77218810point3V1,9c
72386282007.01.29 20:15buy0.30eurusd1.29501.28741.29782007.01.30 14:541.29780.000.00-1.1184.00
 77218810point3V1,9c[tp]
72342502007.01.29 16:54sell1.20eurusd1.29331.29791.29052007.01.30 14:511.29770.000.001.80-528.00
 77213310point3V1.9e
72372082007.01.29 19:02sell2.40eurusd1.29621.29931.29342007.01.30 14:511.29770.000.003.60-360.00
 77213310point3V1.9e
72243972007.01.29 09:47sell0.40eurusd1.29151.29760.00002007.01.30 14:511.29760.000.000.60-244.00
 77213310point3V1.9e[sl]
72209982007.01.29 04:49sell0.20eurusd1.29001.29760.00002007.01.30 14:511.29760.000.000.30-152.00
 77213310point3V1.9e[sl]
72209972007.01.29 04:49buy0.20eurusd1.29031.29471.30052007.01.29 20:151.29470.000.000.0088.00
 77218810point3V1,9c[sl]
72317952007.01.29 15:21buy0.30eurusd1.29201.28291.29582007.01.29 16:211.29220.000.000.006.00
 10201RF1
72208012007.01.29 04:34balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 5.19 -1 072.00
Closed P/L: -1 066.81
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72545522007.01.30 15:26sell0.20eurusd1.29661.30421.2938 1.29670.000.000.00-2.00
 77213310point3V1.9e
72549742007.01.30 15:37buy0.20eurusd1.29781.29021.3006 1.29650.000.000.00-26.00
 77218810point3V1,9c
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -28.00
 Floating P/L: -28.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 066.81 Floating P/L: -28.00 Margin: 103.78
Balance: 8 933.19 Equity: 8 905.19 Free Margin: 8 801.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 216.89 Gross Loss: 1 283.70 Total Net Profit: -1 066.81
Profit Factor: 0.17 Expected Payoff: -118.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 183.70 Maximal Drawdown: 1 277.70 (12.66%) Relative Drawdown: 12.66% (1 277.70)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 4 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (44.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (55.56%)
Largest profit trade: 88.00 loss trade: -526.20
Average profit trade: 54.22 loss trade: -256.74
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (122.89) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 277.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 122.89 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 277.70 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3