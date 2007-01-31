|Account: 1364254
|Name: Goblin_Fibo_1.2_FrantaHedge
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 2, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21017242
|2007.01.31 15:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2497
|1.2262
|1.2529
|2007.02.02 18:01
|1.2491
|0.00
|0.00
|3.96
|-4.80
|21021653
|2007.01.31 15:22
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2478
|1.2261
|1.2510
|2007.02.02 18:00
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|7.92
|22.41
|21026428
|2007.01.31 15:44
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2460
|1.2261
|1.2492
|2007.02.02 18:00
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|15.84
|102.47
|21259409
|2007.02.02 14:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|1.9896
|1.9629
|2007.02.02 16:58
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|21271619
|2007.02.02 14:28
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9676
|1.9893
|1.9644
|2007.02.02 16:58
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|21287125
|2007.02.02 15:36
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9694
|1.9893
|1.9662
|2007.02.02 16:57
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|20987806
|2007.01.31 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2939
|1.3174
|1.2907
|2007.02.02 15:02
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|-31.00
|21001547
|2007.01.31 13:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2961
|1.3178
|1.2929
|2007.02.02 15:02
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|4.72
|-16.00
|21025785
|2007.01.31 15:43
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3001
|1.3200
|1.2969
|2007.02.02 15:02
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|9.44
|128.00
|21017889
|2007.01.31 15:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2980
|1.3215
|1.2948
|2007.02.02 14:23
|1.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|-4.00
|21022967
|2007.01.31 15:27
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2998
|1.3215
|1.2966
|2007.02.02 14:23
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|4.72
|26.00
|21028442
|2007.01.31 15:45
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3017
|1.3216
|1.2985
|2007.02.02 14:23
|1.2985
|0.00
|0.00
|9.44
|128.00
|21032366
|2007.01.31 15:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.04
|118.69
|121.36
|2007.02.02 14:03
|121.21
|0.00
|0.00
|5.51
|14.03
|21032163
|2007.01.31 15:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.00
|118.60
|121.27
|2007.02.02 14:03
|121.18
|0.00
|0.00
|5.51
|14.85
|21034191
|2007.01.31 16:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.86
|118.69
|121.18
|2007.02.02 14:02
|121.18
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|52.81
|21034412
|2007.01.31 16:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.82
|118.65
|121.14
|2007.02.02 14:02
|121.14
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|52.83
|21186027
|2007.02.01 23:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9436
|1.9703
|2007.02.02 13:29
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|21026012
|2007.01.31 15:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|1.9808
|1.9541
|2007.02.01 15:00
|1.9725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-152.00
|21027824
|2007.01.31 15:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9587
|1.9808
|1.9559
|2007.02.01 15:00
|1.9729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|-284.00
|21037022
|2007.01.31 16:08
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9606
|1.9805
|1.9574
|2007.02.01 15:00
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|-468.00
|21037838
|2007.01.31 16:09
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9806
|1.9593
|2007.02.01 15:00
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|-752.00
|21037257
|2007.01.31 16:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9385
|1.9652
|2007.01.31 19:18
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|20954165
|2007.01.31 04:57
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9399
|1.9666
|2007.01.31 16:08
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|20962782
|2007.01.31 07:07
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|1.9399
|1.9648
|2007.01.31 16:08
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20968358
|2007.01.31 07:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|1.9399
|1.9630
|2007.01.31 16:08
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|20969977
|2007.01.31 07:54
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9399
|1.9612
|2007.01.31 16:08
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.00
|20966383
|2007.01.31 07:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.17
|123.52
|120.85
|2007.01.31 15:58
|121.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.91
|21017321
|2007.01.31 15:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.33
|123.68
|121.01
|2007.01.31 15:58
|121.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.44
|20971842
|2007.01.31 08:01
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.36
|123.53
|121.04
|2007.01.31 15:58
|121.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.88
|20968280
|2007.01.31 07:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|1.9363
|1.9630
|2007.01.31 15:43
|1.9573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|20969911
|2007.01.31 07:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9363
|1.9612
|2007.01.31 15:43
|1.9572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|20971809
|2007.01.31 08:01
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9562
|1.9363
|1.9594
|2007.01.31 15:43
|1.9572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|20979684
|2007.01.31 08:48
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9542
|1.9361
|1.9574
|2007.01.31 15:43
|1.9574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.00
|20954135
|2007.01.31 04:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2965
|1.2730
|1.2997
|2007.01.31 15:07
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|20971918
|2007.01.31 08:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.2730
|1.2979
|2007.01.31 15:07
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|20954172
|2007.01.31 04:57
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2518
|1.2753
|1.2486
|2007.01.31 14:45
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|20962094
|2007.01.31 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2536
|1.2753
|1.2504
|2007.01.31 14:45
|1.2504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.18
|20954137
|2007.01.31 04:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.54
|119.19
|121.86
|2007.01.31 13:48
|121.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.51
|20957325
|2007.01.31 06:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.36
|119.19
|121.68
|2007.01.31 13:48
|121.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.60
|20954141
|2007.01.31 04:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2962
|1.3197
|1.2930
|2007.01.31 09:35
|1.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|20954175
|2007.01.31 04:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2523
|1.2288
|1.2555
|2007.01.31 09:01
|1.2555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.49
|20954162
|2007.01.31 04:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|1.9865
|1.9598
|2007.01.31 07:48
|1.9598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|20954161
|2007.01.31 04:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.51
|123.86
|121.19
|2007.01.31 07:31
|121.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.40
|20953785
|2007.01.31 04:48
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|95.58
|5.21
|Closed P/L:
|100.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21269344
|2007.02.02 14:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2983
|1.2748
|1.3015
|
|1.2963
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-20.00
|21279839
|2007.02.02 15:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2963
|1.3198
|1.2931
|
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-2.00
|21295960
|2007.02.02 16:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2965
|1.2748
|1.2997
|
|1.2963
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|-4.00
|21097463
|2007.02.01 07:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|1.9865
|1.9598
|
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-46.00
|21259887
|2007.02.02 14:03
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9872
|1.9623
|
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-42.00
|21271596
|2007.02.02 14:27
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9673
|1.9872
|1.9641
|
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-12.00
|21276388
|2007.02.02 14:49
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|1.9872
|1.9659
|
|1.9676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|120.00
|21298262
|2007.02.02 16:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9663
|1.9428
|1.9695
|
|1.9672
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|9.00
|20981583
|2007.01.31 09:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2562
|1.2327
|1.2594
|
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|4.95
|-74.58
|20988017
|2007.01.31 10:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2542
|1.2325
|1.2574
|
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|9.90
|-117.09
|21025921
|2007.01.31 15:43
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2465
|1.2266
|1.2497
|
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|19.80
|12.83
|21304826
|2007.02.02 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2490
|1.2725
|1.2458
|
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|12.83
|21260201
|2007.02.02 14:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.22
|123.57
|120.90
|
|121.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|14.04
|21260381
|2007.02.02 14:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.29
|118.94
|121.61
|
|121.02
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|-22.31
|21284488
|2007.02.02 15:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.11
|118.94
|121.43
|
|121.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|-14.87
|
|0.00
|0.00
|35.42
|-186.15
|
|Floating P/L:
|-150.73
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|100.79
|Floating P/L:
|-150.73
|Margin:
|2 800.00
|Balance:
|5 100.79
|Equity:
|4 950.06
|Free Margin:
|2 150.06
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 863.39
|Gross Loss:
|1 762.60
|Total Net Profit:
|100.79
|Profit Factor:
|1.06
|Expected Payoff:
|2.34
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|660.59
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 654.20 (27.60%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|43
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (61.90%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|22 (81.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (72.09%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (27.91%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|256.00
|loss trade:
|-751.04
|Average
|profit trade:
|60.11
|loss trade:
|-146.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (616.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 654.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|616.38 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 654.20 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2