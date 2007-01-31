Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1364254 Name: Goblin_Fibo_1.2_FrantaHedge Currency: USD 2007 February 2, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
210172422007.01.31 15:07buy0.10usdchf1.24971.22621.25292007.02.02 18:011.24910.000.003.96-4.80
210216532007.01.31 15:22buy0.20usdchf1.24781.22611.25102007.02.02 18:001.24920.000.007.9222.41
210264282007.01.31 15:44buy0.40usdchf1.24601.22611.24922007.02.02 18:001.24920.000.0015.84102.47
212594092007.02.02 14:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96571.98961.96292007.02.02 16:581.96630.000.000.00-6.00
212716192007.02.02 14:28sell0.20gbpusd1.96761.98931.96442007.02.02 16:581.96620.000.000.0028.00
212871252007.02.02 15:36sell0.40gbpusd1.96941.98931.96622007.02.02 16:571.96620.000.000.00128.00
209878062007.01.31 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.29391.31741.29072007.02.02 15:021.29700.000.002.36-31.00
210015472007.01.31 13:29sell0.20eurusd1.29611.31781.29292007.02.02 15:021.29690.000.004.72-16.00
210257852007.01.31 15:43sell0.40eurusd1.30011.32001.29692007.02.02 15:021.29690.000.009.44128.00
210178892007.01.31 15:07sell0.10eurusd1.29801.32151.29482007.02.02 14:231.29840.000.002.36-4.00
210229672007.01.31 15:27sell0.20eurusd1.29981.32151.29662007.02.02 14:231.29850.000.004.7226.00
210284422007.01.31 15:45sell0.40eurusd1.30171.32161.29852007.02.02 14:231.29850.000.009.44128.00
210323662007.01.31 15:59buy0.10usdjpy121.04118.69121.362007.02.02 14:03121.210.000.005.5114.03
210321632007.01.31 15:58buy0.10usdjpy121.00118.60121.272007.02.02 14:03121.180.000.005.5114.85
210341912007.01.31 16:01buy0.20usdjpy120.86118.69121.182007.02.02 14:02121.180.000.0011.0052.81
210344122007.01.31 16:01buy0.20usdjpy120.82118.65121.142007.02.02 14:02121.140.000.0011.0052.83
211860272007.02.01 23:55buy0.10gbpusd1.96711.94361.97032007.02.02 13:291.97030.000.000.0032.00
210260122007.01.31 15:43sell0.10gbpusd1.95731.98081.95412007.02.01 15:001.97250.000.000.12-152.00
210278242007.01.31 15:44sell0.20gbpusd1.95871.98081.95592007.02.01 15:001.97290.000.000.24-284.00
210370222007.01.31 16:08sell0.40gbpusd1.96061.98051.95742007.02.01 15:001.97230.000.000.48-468.00
210378382007.01.31 16:09sell0.80gbpusd1.96251.98061.95932007.02.01 15:001.97190.000.000.96-752.00
210372572007.01.31 16:08buy0.10gbpusd1.96201.93851.96522007.01.31 19:181.96520.000.000.0032.00
209541652007.01.31 04:57buy0.10gbpusd1.96341.93991.96662007.01.31 16:081.96150.000.000.00-19.00
209627822007.01.31 07:07buy0.20gbpusd1.96161.93991.96482007.01.31 16:081.96160.000.000.000.00
209683582007.01.31 07:48buy0.40gbpusd1.95981.93991.96302007.01.31 16:081.96130.000.000.0060.00
209699772007.01.31 07:54buy0.80gbpusd1.95801.93991.96122007.01.31 16:081.96120.000.000.00256.00
209663832007.01.31 07:31sell0.10usdjpy121.17123.52120.852007.01.31 15:58121.050.000.000.009.91
210173212007.01.31 15:07sell0.10usdjpy121.33123.68121.012007.01.31 15:58121.010.000.000.0026.44
209718422007.01.31 08:01sell0.20usdjpy121.36123.53121.042007.01.31 15:58121.040.000.000.0052.88
209682802007.01.31 07:48buy0.10gbpusd1.95981.93631.96302007.01.31 15:431.95730.000.000.00-25.00
209699112007.01.31 07:54buy0.20gbpusd1.95801.93631.96122007.01.31 15:431.95720.000.000.00-16.00
209718092007.01.31 08:01buy0.40gbpusd1.95621.93631.95942007.01.31 15:431.95720.000.000.0040.00
209796842007.01.31 08:48buy0.80gbpusd1.95421.93611.95742007.01.31 15:431.95740.000.000.00256.00
209541352007.01.31 04:55buy0.10eurusd1.29651.27301.29972007.01.31 15:071.29790.000.000.0014.00
209719182007.01.31 08:01buy0.20eurusd1.29471.27301.29792007.01.31 15:071.29790.000.000.0064.00
209541722007.01.31 04:57sell0.10usdchf1.25181.27531.24862007.01.31 14:451.25040.000.000.0011.20
209620942007.01.31 07:00sell0.20usdchf1.25361.27531.25042007.01.31 14:451.25040.000.000.0051.18
209541372007.01.31 04:55buy0.10usdjpy121.54119.19121.862007.01.31 13:48121.680.000.000.0011.51
209573252007.01.31 06:00buy0.20usdjpy121.36119.19121.682007.01.31 13:48121.680.000.000.0052.60
209541412007.01.31 04:55sell0.10eurusd1.29621.31971.29302007.01.31 09:351.29300.000.000.0032.00
209541752007.01.31 04:57buy0.10usdchf1.25231.22881.25552007.01.31 09:011.25550.000.000.0025.49
209541622007.01.31 04:57sell0.10gbpusd1.96301.98651.95982007.01.31 07:481.95980.000.000.0032.00
209541612007.01.31 04:56sell0.10usdjpy121.51123.86121.192007.01.31 07:31121.190.000.000.0026.40
209537852007.01.31 04:48balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 95.58 5.21
Closed P/L: 100.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
212693442007.02.02 14:23buy0.10eurusd1.29831.27481.3015 1.29630.000.00-0.66-20.00
212798392007.02.02 15:02sell0.10eurusd1.29631.31981.2931 1.29650.000.000.59-2.00
212959602007.02.02 16:46buy0.20eurusd1.29651.27481.2997 1.29630.000.00-1.31-4.00
210974632007.02.01 07:28sell0.10gbpusd1.96301.98651.9598 1.96760.000.000.08-46.00
212598872007.02.02 14:03sell0.20gbpusd1.96551.98721.9623 1.96760.000.000.08-42.00
212715962007.02.02 14:27sell0.40gbpusd1.96731.98721.9641 1.96760.000.000.16-12.00
212763882007.02.02 14:49sell0.80gbpusd1.96911.98721.9659 1.96760.000.000.32120.00
212982622007.02.02 16:58buy0.10gbpusd1.96631.94281.9695 1.96720.000.00-0.129.00
209815832007.01.31 09:03buy0.10usdchf1.25621.23271.2594 1.24690.000.004.95-74.58
209880172007.01.31 10:30buy0.20usdchf1.25421.23251.2574 1.24690.000.009.90-117.09
210259212007.01.31 15:43buy0.40usdchf1.24651.22661.2497 1.24690.000.0019.8012.83
213048262007.02.02 18:01sell0.10usdchf1.24901.27251.2458 1.24740.000.00-1.0412.83
212602012007.02.02 14:03sell0.10usdjpy121.22123.57120.90 121.050.000.00-1.4614.04
212603812007.02.02 14:04buy0.10usdjpy121.29118.94121.61 121.020.000.001.38-22.31
212844882007.02.02 15:23buy0.20usdjpy121.11118.94121.43 121.020.000.002.75-14.87
  0.00 0.00 35.42 -186.15
 Floating P/L: -150.73
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 100.79 Floating P/L: -150.73 Margin: 2 800.00
Balance: 5 100.79 Equity: 4 950.06 Free Margin: 2 150.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 863.39 Gross Loss: 1 762.60 Total Net Profit: 100.79
Profit Factor: 1.06 Expected Payoff: 2.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 660.59 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 654.20 (27.60%)  
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 21 (61.90%) Long Positions (won %): 22 (81.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (72.09%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (27.91%)
Largest profit trade: 256.00 loss trade: -751.04
Average profit trade: 60.11 loss trade: -146.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (616.38) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 654.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 616.38 (12) consecutive loss (count): -1 654.20 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2