Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1358178 Name: FahradCrab_4.5 Currency: USD 2007 February 9, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
221914242007.02.07 03:09buy1.00eurusd1.29861.29861.30362007.02.07 07:521.29860.000.000.000.00
221888172007.02.07 03:02buy1.00eurusd1.29851.28651.30352007.02.07 07:431.29910.000.000.0060.00
213169592007.02.04 23:04sell1.00eurusd1.29541.29521.29042007.02.05 02:321.29430.000.000.00110.00
208552292007.01.30 02:02buy1.00eurusd1.29681.29701.30182007.01.30 12:541.29790.000.000.00110.00
204739442007.01.25 01:08sell1.00eurusd1.29571.29551.29072007.01.25 19:041.29460.000.000.00110.00
204190612007.01.24 14:27balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 390.00
Closed P/L: 390.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 390.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 390.00 Equity: 10 390.00 Free Margin: 10 390.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 390.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 390.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 78.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 110.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 78.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (390.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 390.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0