|Account: 1358178
|Name: FahradCrab_4.5
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 2, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20855229
|2007.01.30 02:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.2970
|1.3018
|2007.01.30 12:54
|1.2979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|20473944
|2007.01.25 01:08
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2957
|1.2955
|1.2907
|2007.01.25 19:04
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|20419061
|2007.01.24 14:27
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|Closed P/L:
|220.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|220.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 220.00
|Equity:
|10 220.00
|Free Margin:
|10 220.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|220.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|220.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|110.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|110.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|110.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (220.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|220.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0