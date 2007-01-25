|Account: 507859
|Name: FarhadCrab_4.5_FXDD
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 9, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6232962
|2007.01.25 02:02
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|6233781
|2007.01.25 03:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2956
|1.3076
|1.2906
|2007.01.25 21:04
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|6356928
|2007.01.30 02:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2966
|1.2846
|1.3016
|2007.01.30 14:53
|1.2977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|6496119
|2007.02.02 22:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2965
|1.3085
|1.2915
|2007.02.05 03:00
|1.2955
|0.00
|0.00
|5.06
|100.00
|6570352
|2007.02.07 04:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2979
|1.2859
|1.3029
|2007.02.07 09:43
|1.2990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|5.06
|430.00
|Closed P/L:
|435.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|435.06
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 435.06
|Equity:
|10 435.06
|Free Margin:
|10 435.06
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|435.06
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|435.06
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|108.77
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|110.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|108.77
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (435.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|435.06 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0