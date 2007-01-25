FXDD

Account: 507859 Name: FarhadCrab_4.5_FXDD Currency: USD 2007 February 9, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
62329622007.01.25 02:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
62337812007.01.25 03:04sell1.00eurusd1.29561.30761.29062007.01.25 21:041.29450.000.000.00110.00
63569282007.01.30 02:11buy1.00eurusd1.29661.28461.30162007.01.30 14:531.29770.000.000.00110.00
64961192007.02.02 22:05sell1.00eurusd1.29651.30851.29152007.02.05 03:001.29550.000.005.06100.00
65703522007.02.07 04:01buy1.00eurusd1.29791.28591.30292007.02.07 09:431.29900.000.000.00110.00
  0.00 0.00 5.06 430.00
Closed P/L: 435.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 435.06 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 435.06 Equity: 10 435.06 Free Margin: 10 435.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 435.06 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 435.06
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 108.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 110.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 108.77 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (435.06) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 435.06 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0