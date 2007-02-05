FXDD

Account: 510706 Name: Kevin Abbott Currency: USD 2007 February 7, 15:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64975222007.02.05 00:15sell1.00eurusd1.29561.30761.29062007.02.05 03:581.29520.000.000.0040.00
65703512007.02.07 04:01buy1.00eurusd1.29791.28591.30292007.02.07 04:511.29830.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 80.00
Closed P/L: 80.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 80.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 106.52 Equity: 3 106.52 Free Margin: 3 106.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 80.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 80.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 40.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (80.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 80.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0