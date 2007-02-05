|Account: 510706
|Name: Kevin Abbott
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 7, 15:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6497522
|2007.02.05 00:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2956
|1.3076
|1.2906
|2007.02.05 03:58
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6570351
|2007.02.07 04:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2979
|1.2859
|1.3029
|2007.02.07 04:51
|1.2983
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|Closed P/L:
|80.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|80.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 106.52
|Equity:
|3 106.52
|Free Margin:
|3 106.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|80.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|80.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|40.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (80.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|80.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0