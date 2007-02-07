Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 9, 21:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12499612007.02.07 15:22sell0.20eurusd1.30140.00001.29992007.02.08 08:111.29990.000.002.5230.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
12484682007.02.07 10:43sell0.10eurusd1.29950.00001.29802007.02.08 08:111.29980.000.001.26-3.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)
12594762007.02.08 12:20buy0.20eurusd1.29780.00001.29932007.02.08 13:241.29930.000.000.0030.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
12560812007.02.08 08:11buy0.10eurusd1.29960.00001.30112007.02.08 13:251.29940.000.000.00-2.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)
12604862007.02.08 13:25buy0.10eurusd1.29950.00001.30102007.02.08 13:361.30100.000.000.0015.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
12618392007.02.08 13:56buy0.20eurusd1.29950.00001.30102007.02.08 14:031.30100.000.000.0030.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
12609882007.02.08 13:36buy0.10eurusd1.30130.00001.30282007.02.08 14:031.30140.000.000.001.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)
12623072007.02.08 14:17sell0.20eurusd1.30290.00001.30142007.02.08 14:341.30140.000.000.0030.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
12621142007.02.08 14:04sell0.10eurusd1.30120.00001.29972007.02.08 14:351.30160.000.000.00-4.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)
12630452007.02.08 15:41sell0.20eurusd1.30330.00001.30182007.02.09 07:321.30180.000.000.8430.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2940)[tp]
12624452007.02.08 14:35sell0.10eurusd1.30150.00001.30002007.02.09 07:321.30170.000.000.42-2.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)
12698472007.02.09 10:04buy0.20eurusd1.29960.00001.30112007.02.09 19:141.30110.000.000.0030.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
12661462007.02.09 07:32buy0.10eurusd1.30140.00001.30292007.02.09 19:141.30100.000.000.00-4.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)
  0.00 0.00 5.04 181.00
Closed P/L: 186.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12819152007.02.09 19:14buy0.10eurusd1.30130.00001.3028 1.30080.000.00-0.80-5.00
 1Elevated 3.0 (2941)
  0.00 0.00 -0.80 -5.00
 Floating P/L: -5.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 186.04 Floating P/L: -5.80 Margin: 130.13
Balance: 14 277.16 Equity: 14 271.36 Free Margin: 14 141.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 199.36 Gross Loss: 13.32 Total Net Profit: 186.04
Profit Factor: 14.97 Expected Payoff: 14.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.00 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (4.00)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (61.54%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (38.46%)
Largest profit trade: 32.52 loss trade: -4.00
Average profit trade: 24.92 loss trade: -2.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (76.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-4.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 76.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -4.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1