|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 9, 21:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1249961
|2007.02.07 15:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3014
|0.0000
|1.2999
|2007.02.08 08:11
|1.2999
|0.00
|0.00
|2.52
|30.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
|1248468
|2007.02.07 10:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2995
|0.0000
|1.2980
|2007.02.08 08:11
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|-3.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)
|1259476
|2007.02.08 12:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2978
|0.0000
|1.2993
|2007.02.08 13:24
|1.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
|1256081
|2007.02.08 08:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2996
|0.0000
|1.3011
|2007.02.08 13:25
|1.2994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)
|1260486
|2007.02.08 13:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2995
|0.0000
|1.3010
|2007.02.08 13:36
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
|1261839
|2007.02.08 13:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2995
|0.0000
|1.3010
|2007.02.08 14:03
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
|1260988
|2007.02.08 13:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.3028
|2007.02.08 14:03
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)
|1262307
|2007.02.08 14:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3029
|0.0000
|1.3014
|2007.02.08 14:34
|1.3014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
|1262114
|2007.02.08 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3012
|0.0000
|1.2997
|2007.02.08 14:35
|1.3016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)
|1263045
|2007.02.08 15:41
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3033
|0.0000
|1.3018
|2007.02.09 07:32
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|30.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2940)[tp]
|1262445
|2007.02.08 14:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3015
|0.0000
|1.3000
|2007.02.09 07:32
|1.3017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|-2.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)
|1269847
|2007.02.09 10:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2996
|0.0000
|1.3011
|2007.02.09 19:14
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)[tp]
|1266146
|2007.02.09 07:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3014
|0.0000
|1.3029
|2007.02.09 19:14
|1.3010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|181.00
|Closed P/L:
|186.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1281915
|2007.02.09 19:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.3028
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-5.00
|1
|Elevated 3.0 (2941)
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-5.00
|Floating P/L:
|-5.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|186.04
|Floating P/L:
|-5.80
|Margin:
|130.13
|Balance:
|14 277.16
|Equity:
|14 271.36
|Free Margin:
|14 141.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|199.36
|Gross Loss:
|13.32
|Total Net Profit:
|186.04
|Profit Factor:
|14.97
|Expected Payoff:
|14.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.00 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (4.00)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (61.54%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (38.46%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|32.52
|loss trade:
|-4.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.92
|loss trade:
|-2.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (76.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-4.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|76.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1