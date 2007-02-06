Gimex Group

Account: 41691 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 February 6, 20:44
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26325422007.02.06 13:08sell0.10gbpusd1.96921.97171.95722007.02.06 19:241.97170.000.000.00-17.50
 53548EASTOC[sl]
26319362007.02.06 11:21sell0.10gbpusd1.96711.96961.95512007.02.06 13:081.96960.000.000.00-17.50
 53548EASTOC[sl]
26316802007.02.06 10:52sell0.10gbpusd1.96501.96751.95302007.02.06 11:211.96750.000.000.00-17.50
 53548EASTOC[sl]
26307642007.02.06 09:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96301.96551.95102007.02.06 10:521.96550.000.000.00-17.50
 53548EASTOC[sl]
26301812007.02.06 07:21buy0.10gbpusd1.95941.95691.97142007.02.06 09:021.96290.000.000.0024.50
 53548EASTOC
26276932007.02.05 17:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96001.96251.94802007.02.06 07:121.95940.000.000.034.20
 53548EASTOC
  0.00 0.00 0.03 -41.30
Closed P/L: -41.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -41.27 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 326.34 Equity: 2 326.34 Free Margin: 2 326.34
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 28.73 Gross Loss: 70.00 Total Net Profit: -41.27
Profit Factor: 0.41 Expected Payoff: -6.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 41.27 Maximal Drawdown: 70.00 (2.92%) Relative Drawdown: 2.92% (70.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 5 (20.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 24.50 loss trade: -17.50
Average profit trade: 14.37 loss trade: -17.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (28.73) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-70.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 28.73 (2) consecutive loss (count): -70.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4