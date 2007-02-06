|Account: 41691
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 6, 20:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2632542
|2007.02.06 13:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9717
|1.9572
|2007.02.06 19:24
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.50
|53548
|EASTOC[sl]
|2631936
|2007.02.06 11:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9696
|1.9551
|2007.02.06 13:08
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.50
|53548
|EASTOC[sl]
|2631680
|2007.02.06 10:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9675
|1.9530
|2007.02.06 11:21
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.50
|53548
|EASTOC[sl]
|2630764
|2007.02.06 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|1.9655
|1.9510
|2007.02.06 10:52
|1.9655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.50
|53548
|EASTOC[sl]
|2630181
|2007.02.06 07:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9594
|1.9569
|1.9714
|2007.02.06 09:02
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.50
|53548
|EASTOC
|2627693
|2007.02.05 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9600
|1.9625
|1.9480
|2007.02.06 07:12
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|4.20
|53548
|EASTOC
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-41.30
|Closed P/L:
|-41.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-41.27
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 326.34
|Equity:
|2 326.34
|Free Margin:
|2 326.34
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|28.73
|Gross Loss:
|70.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-41.27
|Profit Factor:
|0.41
|Expected Payoff:
|-6.88
|Absolute Drawdown:
|41.27
|Maximal Drawdown:
|70.00 (2.92%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.92% (70.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (20.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.50
|loss trade:
|-17.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.37
|loss trade:
|-17.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (28.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-70.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|28.73 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-70.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4