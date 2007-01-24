MoneyTec LLC

Account: 78681 Name: Currency: USD 2007 January 24, 23:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24714012007.01.24 19:27balanceDeposit3 000.00
24731872007.01.24 23:29sell0.01audjpy94.6600.0000.0002007.01.24 23:2994.7500.000.000.00-0.74
24731892007.01.24 23:29buy0.02audjpy94.7500.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3094.6700.000.000.00-1.32
24731932007.01.24 23:30sell0.04audjpy94.6700.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3194.7500.000.000.00-2.65
24732082007.01.24 23:31buy0.01audjpy94.7500.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3194.6700.000.000.00-0.66
24731832007.01.24 23:28sell0.01chfjpy96.9700.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3097.0500.000.000.00-0.66
24732002007.01.24 23:30buy0.02chfjpy97.0500.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3096.9800.000.000.00-1.16
24732042007.01.24 23:30sell0.04chfjpy96.9800.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3297.0600.000.000.00-2.64
24731802007.01.24 23:28sell0.01nzdjpy84.7500.0000.0002007.01.24 23:2984.8000.000.000.00-0.41
24731922007.01.24 23:29buy0.02nzdjpy84.8000.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3084.7400.000.000.00-1.00
24731972007.01.24 23:30sell0.04nzdjpy84.7400.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3184.8100.000.000.00-2.31
24732102007.01.24 23:31buy0.01nzdjpy84.8100.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3184.7600.000.000.00-0.41
24732112007.01.24 23:31sell0.02nzdjpy84.7600.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3184.8000.000.000.00-0.66
24732122007.01.24 23:31buy0.04nzdjpy84.8000.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3184.7500.000.000.00-1.65
24732152007.01.24 23:31sell0.01nzdjpy84.7500.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3184.8100.000.000.00-0.49
24732172007.01.24 23:31buy0.02nzdjpy84.8100.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3184.7500.000.000.00-0.99
24732202007.01.24 23:31sell0.04nzdjpy84.7500.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3184.8200.000.000.00-2.31
24732212007.01.24 23:31buy0.01nzdjpy84.8200.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3284.7400.000.000.00-0.66
24732272007.01.24 23:32sell0.02nzdjpy84.7400.0000.0002007.01.24 23:3284.7900.000.000.00-0.83
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -21.55
Closed P/L: -21.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24731672007.01.24 23:27buy0.01eurchf1.61860.00000.0000 1.61830.000.000.00-0.24
24731682007.01.24 23:27buy0.01usdchf1.24910.00000.0000 1.24820.000.000.00-0.72
24731692007.01.24 23:27sell0.01gbpjpy238.400.000.00 238.570.000.000.00-1.40
24731702007.01.24 23:27sell0.01usdcad1.17820.00000.0000 1.17870.000.000.00-0.42
24731712007.01.24 23:27sell0.01audusd0.78190.00000.0000 0.78210.000.000.00-0.20
24731722007.01.24 23:27buy0.01euraud1.65750.00000.0000 1.65780.000.000.000.23
24731752007.01.24 23:28sell0.05eurusd1.29600.00000.0000 1.29680.000.000.00-4.00
24731762007.01.24 23:28sell0.01gbpchf2.45740.00000.0000 2.45840.000.000.00-0.80
24731772007.01.24 23:28sell0.01eurjpy156.980.000.00 157.080.000.000.00-0.83
24731782007.01.24 23:28sell0.01nzdusd0.70010.00000.0000 0.70030.000.000.00-0.20
24731812007.01.24 23:28sell0.01usdjpy121.100.000.00 121.160.000.000.00-0.50
24731852007.01.24 23:28sell0.06gbpusd1.96810.00000.0000 1.96920.000.000.00-6.60
24731912007.01.24 23:29buy0.01eurgbp0.65840.00000.0000 0.65830.000.000.00-0.19
24732182007.01.24 23:31sell0.02audjpy94.6700.0000.000 94.7400.000.000.00-1.15
24732252007.01.24 23:32buy0.01chfjpy97.0600.0000.000 97.0000.000.000.00-0.49
24732282007.01.24 23:32buy0.04nzdjpy84.7900.0000.000 84.7400.000.000.00-1.65
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -19.16
 Floating P/L: -19.16
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -21.55 Floating P/L: -19.16 Margin: 370.57
Balance: 2 978.45 Equity: 2 959.29 Free Margin: 2 607.88
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 21.55 Total Net Profit: -21.55
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -1.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 21.55 Maximal Drawdown: 21.55 (0.72%) Relative Drawdown: 0.72% (21.55)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 10 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -2.65
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -1.20
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 18 (-21.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -21.55 (18)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 18