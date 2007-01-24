|Account: 78681
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 24, 23:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2471401
|2007.01.24 19:27
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|2473187
|2007.01.24 23:29
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|94.660
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:29
|94.750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|2473189
|2007.01.24 23:29
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|94.750
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:30
|94.670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|2473193
|2007.01.24 23:30
|sell
|0.04
|audjpy
|94.670
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|94.750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|2473208
|2007.01.24 23:31
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|94.750
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|94.670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|2473183
|2007.01.24 23:28
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|96.970
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:30
|97.050
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|2473200
|2007.01.24 23:30
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|97.050
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:30
|96.980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|2473204
|2007.01.24 23:30
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpy
|96.980
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:32
|97.060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|2473180
|2007.01.24 23:28
|sell
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|84.750
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:29
|84.800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|2473192
|2007.01.24 23:29
|buy
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|84.800
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:30
|84.740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|2473197
|2007.01.24 23:30
|sell
|0.04
|nzdjpy
|84.740
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|84.810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|2473210
|2007.01.24 23:31
|buy
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|84.810
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|84.760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|2473211
|2007.01.24 23:31
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|84.760
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|84.800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|2473212
|2007.01.24 23:31
|buy
|0.04
|nzdjpy
|84.800
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|84.750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|2473215
|2007.01.24 23:31
|sell
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|84.750
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|84.810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|2473217
|2007.01.24 23:31
|buy
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|84.810
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|84.750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|2473220
|2007.01.24 23:31
|sell
|0.04
|nzdjpy
|84.750
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:31
|84.820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.31
|2473221
|2007.01.24 23:31
|buy
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|84.820
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:32
|84.740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|2473227
|2007.01.24 23:32
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|84.740
|0.000
|0.000
|2007.01.24 23:32
|84.790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.55
|Closed P/L:
|-21.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2473167
|2007.01.24 23:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6186
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|2473168
|2007.01.24 23:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2491
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|2473169
|2007.01.24 23:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|238.40
|0.00
|0.00
|238.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|2473170
|2007.01.24 23:27
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1782
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|2473171
|2007.01.24 23:27
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.7819
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2473172
|2007.01.24 23:27
|buy
|0.01
|euraud
|1.6575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|2473175
|2007.01.24 23:28
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|2473176
|2007.01.24 23:28
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.4574
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.4584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|2473177
|2007.01.24 23:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|156.98
|0.00
|0.00
|157.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|2473178
|2007.01.24 23:28
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7001
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7003
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2473181
|2007.01.24 23:28
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|121.10
|0.00
|0.00
|121.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|2473185
|2007.01.24 23:28
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|2473191
|2007.01.24 23:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6584
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.6583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|2473218
|2007.01.24 23:31
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|94.670
|0.000
|0.000
|94.740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|2473225
|2007.01.24 23:32
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|97.060
|0.000
|0.000
|97.000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|2473228
|2007.01.24 23:32
|buy
|0.04
|nzdjpy
|84.790
|0.000
|0.000
|84.740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.16
|Floating P/L:
|-19.16
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-21.55
|Floating P/L:
|-19.16
|Margin:
|370.57
|Balance:
|2 978.45
|Equity:
|2 959.29
|Free Margin:
|2 607.88
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|21.55
|Total Net Profit:
|-21.55
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-1.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|21.55
|Maximal Drawdown:
|21.55 (0.72%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.72% (21.55)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-2.65
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-1.20
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|18 (-21.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-21.55 (18)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|18