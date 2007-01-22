|Account: 147134
|Name: me
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 26, 12:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4372376
|2007.01.22 17:28
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|4372385
|2007.01.22 17:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|0.0000
|1.9781
|2007.01.23 01:15
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|10.00
|4372389
|2007.01.22 17:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2969
|2007.01.23 08:35
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|10.00
|4372390
|2007.01.22 17:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2007.01.23 08:26
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|-8.00
|4372413
|2007.01.22 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7895
|0.0000
|0.7905
|2007.01.23 10:45
|0.7905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|10.00
|4375626
|2007.01.23 01:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9784
|0.0000
|1.9794
|2007.01.23 08:30
|1.9794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4376662
|2007.01.23 03:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2513
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2007.01.23 08:26
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.02
|4378945
|2007.01.23 08:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2488
|0.0000
|1.2478
|2007.01.23 08:34
|1.2478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.01
|4379103
|2007.01.23 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|0.0000
|1.9810
|2007.01.23 08:36
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4379286
|2007.01.23 08:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2471
|0.0000
|1.2461
|2007.01.23 09:10
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|4379354
|2007.01.23 08:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2971
|0.0000
|1.2981
|2007.01.23 09:10
|1.2981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4379402
|2007.01.23 08:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|0.0000
|1.9819
|2007.01.23 08:42
|1.9819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4379558
|2007.01.23 08:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9827
|0.0000
|1.9837
|2007.01.23 11:00
|1.9837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4380205
|2007.01.23 09:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2458
|0.0000
|1.2448
|2007.01.23 11:03
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|4380231
|2007.01.23 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2985
|0.0000
|1.2995
|2007.01.23 11:01
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4381595
|2007.01.23 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7908
|0.0000
|0.7918
|2007.01.23 11:10
|0.7918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4381791
|2007.01.23 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9839
|0.0000
|1.9849
|2007.01.23 11:09
|1.9849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4381854
|2007.01.23 11:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2994
|0.0000
|1.3005
|2007.01.24 09:04
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-11.00
|4381928
|2007.01.23 11:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2447
|0.0000
|1.2437
|2007.01.23 11:09
|1.2437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.05
|4382162
|2007.01.23 11:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9858
|0.0000
|1.9868
|2007.01.23 12:45
|1.9868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4382203
|2007.01.23 11:10
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7920
|0.0000
|0.7930
|2007.01.23 13:48
|0.7930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4382251
|2007.01.23 11:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2437
|0.0000
|1.2426
|2007.01.23 19:41
|1.2426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.85
|4384073
|2007.01.23 12:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9871
|0.0000
|1.9881
|2007.01.23 13:18
|1.9881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4384291
|2007.01.23 12:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3026
|0.0000
|1.3005
|2007.01.24 09:04
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|42.00
|4384331
|2007.01.23 12:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2406
|0.0000
|1.2426
|2007.01.23 19:41
|1.2426
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.19
|4384844
|2007.01.23 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9882
|0.0000
|1.9892
|2007.01.23 13:49
|1.9892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4385382
|2007.01.23 13:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9897
|0.0000
|1.9907
|2007.01.23 13:53
|1.9907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4391591
|2007.01.23 19:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2429
|0.0000
|1.2439
|2007.01.24 09:04
|1.2439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|8.04
|4399040
|2007.01.24 09:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2447
|0.0000
|1.2457
|2007.01.24 09:50
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|4399053
|2007.01.24 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2999
|0.0000
|1.2989
|2007.01.24 09:16
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4399496
|2007.01.24 09:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2984
|0.0000
|1.2974
|2007.01.24 16:17
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4400234
|2007.01.24 09:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2462
|0.0000
|1.2472
|2007.01.24 12:10
|1.2472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.02
|4403261
|2007.01.24 12:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2474
|0.0000
|1.2484
|2007.01.24 15:25
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.01
|4405987
|2007.01.24 15:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2490
|0.0000
|1.2476
|2007.01.25 20:12
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-11.22
|4407071
|2007.01.24 16:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2967
|0.0000
|1.2957
|2007.01.24 16:27
|1.2957
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4407586
|2007.01.24 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2969
|2007.01.24 16:40
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4408004
|2007.01.24 16:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2971
|0.0000
|1.2981
|2007.01.25 08:45
|1.2981
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|10.00
|4418452
|2007.01.25 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2986
|0.0000
|1.2996
|2007.01.25 09:07
|1.2996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4418558
|2007.01.25 08:46
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2454
|0.0000
|1.2476
|2007.01.25 20:12
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.27
|4419276
|2007.01.25 09:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2997
|0.0000
|1.2986
|2007.01.25 11:45
|1.2986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|4421711
|2007.01.25 10:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2966
|0.0000
|1.2986
|2007.01.25 11:45
|1.2986
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4430634
|2007.01.25 20:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2477
|0.0000
|1.2487
|2007.01.25 20:33
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.01
|4431130
|2007.01.25 20:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2488
|0.0000
|1.2498
|2007.01.25 20:48
|1.2498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|4431528
|2007.01.25 20:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2501
|0.0000
|1.2511
|2007.01.26 09:02
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|7.99
|4438450
|2007.01.26 09:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2512
|0.0000
|1.2522
|2007.01.26 09:10
|1.2522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.99
|4438825
|2007.01.26 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2524
|0.0000
|1.2534
|2007.01.26 11:46
|1.2534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.98
|4441707
|2007.01.26 11:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2535
|0.0000
|1.2545
|2007.01.26 12:21
|1.2545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.97
|4442394
|2007.01.26 12:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2550
|0.0000
|1.2560
|2007.01.26 12:38
|1.2560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|471.53
|Closed P/L:
|471.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4385310
|2007.01.23 13:49
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7934
|0.0000
|0.7853
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-199.00
|4394386
|2007.01.24 01:31
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7903
|0.0000
|0.7853
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|-336.00
|4394507
|2007.01.24 01:41
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7870
|0.0000
|0.7853
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|-405.00
|4394793
|2007.01.24 02:25
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7840
|0.0000
|0.7853
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|-525.00
|4405772
|2007.01.24 15:15
|buy
|0.80
|audusd
|0.7809
|0.0000
|0.7853
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|-592.00
|4422500
|2007.01.25 11:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2987
|0.0000
|1.2951
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|-90.00
|4430254
|2007.01.25 20:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|0.0000
|1.2951
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|-108.00
|4431518
|2007.01.25 20:48
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2919
|0.0000
|1.2951
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|-66.00
|4385539
|2007.01.23 13:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9916
|0.0000
|1.9826
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-311.00
|4387482
|2007.01.23 15:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9877
|0.0000
|1.9826
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|-544.00
|4389698
|2007.01.23 17:32
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9845
|0.0000
|1.9826
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|-720.00
|4393291
|2007.01.23 22:32
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9813
|0.0000
|1.9826
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|-1 040.00
|4397115
|2007.01.24 07:43
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9779
|0.0000
|1.9826
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|-1 392.00
|4442797
|2007.01.26 12:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2562
|0.0000
|1.2572
|1.2549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.50
|-6 338.36
|Floating P/L:
|-6 343.86
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|471.65
|Floating P/L:
|-6 343.86
|Margin:
|3 065.85
|Balance:
|10 471.65
|Equity:
|4 127.79
|Free Margin:
|1 061.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|520.60
|Gross Loss:
|48.95
|Total Net Profit:
|471.65
|Profit Factor:
|10.64
|Expected Payoff:
|10.04
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|11.00 (0.11%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.11% (11.00)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|36 (91.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (89.36%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (10.64%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.80
|loss trade:
|-11.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.40
|loss trade:
|-9.79
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|19 (181.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-11.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|181.47 (19)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-11.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1