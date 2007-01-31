Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1350370 Name: xor3 Currency: USD 2007 February 2, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
210274612007.01.31 15:44buy0.42gbpusd1.95910.00000.00002007.02.01 15:401.96890.000.00-1.45411.60
210204162007.01.31 15:18sell0.32eurusd1.29880.00000.00002007.01.31 19:181.30350.000.000.00-150.40
210133652007.01.31 14:42sell0.21gbpusd1.95250.00000.00002007.01.31 15:441.95910.000.000.00-138.60
208482022007.01.30 00:41sell0.16eurusd1.29490.00000.00002007.01.31 15:181.29930.000.000.94-70.40
209182822007.01.30 15:38sell1.68gbpusd1.96110.00000.00002007.01.31 14:421.95320.000.000.671 327.20
208753362007.01.30 07:40buy0.84gbpusd1.96740.00000.00002007.01.30 15:381.96070.000.000.00-562.80
206804282007.01.26 10:46sell0.42gbpusd1.96070.00000.00002007.01.30 07:401.96740.000.000.34-281.40
207016752007.01.26 13:55buy0.16eurusd1.29120.00000.00002007.01.30 00:411.29490.000.00-2.1059.20
204535612007.01.24 19:35sell0.16eurusd1.29540.00000.00002007.01.26 13:551.29120.000.003.7767.20
204535472007.01.24 19:34buy0.21gbpusd1.96740.00000.00002007.01.26 10:461.96070.000.00-0.96-140.70
204342052007.01.24 15:35sell0.06eurusd1.29670.00000.00002007.01.24 19:311.29540.000.000.007.80
204082362007.01.24 13:11sell0.24gbpusd1.97060.00000.00002007.01.24 19:301.96710.000.000.0084.00
202509812007.01.23 14:24sell0.06eurusd1.30200.00000.00002007.01.24 15:351.29690.000.000.3530.60
203865392007.01.24 09:56buy0.12gbpusd1.97460.00000.00002007.01.24 13:111.97060.000.000.00-48.00
203804352007.01.24 09:31sell0.06gbpusd1.97060.00000.00002007.01.24 09:561.97460.000.000.00-24.00
203526022007.01.24 06:55sell0.06gbpusd1.97730.00000.00002007.01.24 09:311.97150.000.000.0034.80
202655432007.01.23 16:31sell0.24gbpusd1.98450.00000.00002007.01.24 06:551.97770.000.000.10163.20
202323882007.01.23 12:02buy0.12gbpusd1.98850.00000.00002007.01.23 16:311.98450.000.000.00-48.00
200637132007.01.19 15:42buy0.06eurusd1.29290.00000.00002007.01.23 14:231.30200.000.00-0.7854.60
202178132007.01.23 10:11sell0.06gbpusd1.98450.00000.00002007.01.23 12:021.98850.000.000.00-24.00
201804582007.01.23 02:39buy0.06gbpusd1.97940.00000.00002007.01.23 10:111.98450.000.000.0030.60
200451712007.01.19 12:41sell0.48gbpusd1.97530.00000.00002007.01.23 02:391.97930.000.000.38-192.00
200198462007.01.19 06:12sell0.06eurusd1.29870.00000.00002007.01.19 15:421.29290.000.000.0034.80
200349252007.01.19 09:41sell0.24gbpusd1.97170.00000.00002007.01.19 12:411.97570.000.000.00-96.00
200060932007.01.19 02:06buy0.12gbpusd1.97610.00000.00002007.01.19 09:401.97210.000.000.00-48.00
197287922007.01.16 02:57buy0.06eurusd1.29330.00000.00002007.01.19 06:121.29870.000.00-1.9632.40
199622492007.01.18 14:38sell0.06gbpusd1.97210.00000.00002007.01.19 02:061.97610.000.000.02-24.00
199508342007.01.18 13:39buy0.06gbpusd1.96580.00000.00002007.01.18 14:381.97210.000.000.0037.80
199248862007.01.18 09:18sell0.12gbpusd1.97270.00000.00002007.01.18 13:391.96560.000.000.0085.20
199197832007.01.18 08:37buy0.06gbpusd1.97670.00000.00002007.01.18 09:181.97270.000.000.00-24.00
198589272007.01.17 15:37buy0.06gbpusd1.97000.00000.00002007.01.18 08:371.97630.000.00-0.2137.80
198230482007.01.17 07:29buy0.24gbpusd1.96420.00000.00002007.01.17 15:371.96970.000.000.00132.00
197806762007.01.16 15:25sell0.12gbpusd1.96020.00000.00002007.01.17 07:291.96420.000.000.05-48.00
197287852007.01.16 02:56buy0.06gbpusd1.96420.00000.00002007.01.16 15:251.96020.000.000.00-24.00
197287782007.01.16 02:56balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.84 686.50
Closed P/L: 685.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
210519232007.01.31 19:18sell0.64eurusd1.30290.00000.0000 1.29650.000.0015.11409.60
211535162007.02.01 15:40sell0.22gbpusd1.96890.00000.0000 1.96760.000.000.0928.60
  0.00 0.00 15.20 438.20
 Floating P/L: 453.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 685.66 Floating P/L: 453.40 Margin: 860.00
Balance: 10 685.66 Equity: 11 139.06 Free Margin: 10 279.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 629.19 Gross Loss: 1 943.53 Total Net Profit: 685.66
Profit Factor: 1.35 Expected Payoff: 20.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 693.90 Maximal Drawdown (%): 897.00 (8.79%)  
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 19 (47.37%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (53.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 327.87 loss trade: -562.80
Average profit trade: 154.66 loss trade: -114.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (122.75) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-358.46)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 327.87 (1) consecutive loss (count): -843.86 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2