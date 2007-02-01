|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 1, 18:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4518206
|2007.02.01 15:01
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|156.65
|155.81
|157.07
|2007.02.01 17:16
|157.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.15
|4509554
|2007.02.01 02:45
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|237.15
|236.31
|237.57
|2007.02.01 17:15
|237.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.18
|4509454
|2007.02.01 02:30
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.72
|121.56
|120.30
|2007.02.01 14:44
|120.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.05
|4513675
|2007.02.01 09:45
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3029
|1.3039
|1.3019
|2007.02.01 10:11
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4507767
|2007.01.31 23:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|157.36
|158.20
|156.94
|2007.02.01 10:11
|156.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.22
|4502355
|2007.01.31 17:29
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|237.16
|237.96
|236.71
|2007.02.01 03:49
|236.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.67
|74.67
|4509195
|2007.02.01 02:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3027
|1.3037
|1.3017
|2007.02.01 02:05
|1.3037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|4503128
|2007.01.31 17:53
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|237.40
|238.24
|236.98
|2007.01.31 20:07
|236.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|173.78
|4502072
|2007.01.31 17:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|157.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.31 17:38
|157.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.69
|4502120
|2007.01.31 17:17
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|157.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.31 17:38
|157.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.27
|4494826
|2007.01.31 12:27
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.67
|832.09
|Closed P/L:
|816.42
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4513670
|2007.02.01 09:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2431
|1.2347
|1.2473
|1.2425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.14
|Floating P/L:
|-24.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|816.42
|Floating P/L:
|-24.14
|Margin:
|250.00
|Balance:
|10 816.42
|Equity:
|10 792.28
|Free Margin:
|10 542.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|957.38
|Gross Loss:
|140.96
|Total Net Profit:
|816.42
|Profit Factor:
|6.79
|Expected Payoff:
|81.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|90.96
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|90.96 (0.91%)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (70.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (30.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|174.22
|loss trade:
|-82.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|136.77
|loss trade:
|-46.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (783.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-90.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|783.60 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-90.96 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2