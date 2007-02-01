MIG Investments SA

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 February 1, 18:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45182062007.02.01 15:01buy0.50eurjpy156.65155.81157.072007.02.01 17:16157.070.000.000.00174.15
45095542007.02.01 02:45buy0.50gbpjpy237.15236.31237.572007.02.01 17:15237.570.000.000.00174.18
45094542007.02.01 02:30sell0.50usdjpy120.72121.56120.302007.02.01 14:44120.330.000.000.00162.05
45136752007.02.01 09:45sell0.40eurusd1.30291.30391.30192007.02.01 10:111.30190.000.000.0040.00
45077672007.01.31 23:15sell0.50eurjpy157.36158.20156.942007.02.01 10:11156.940.000.000.00174.22
45023552007.01.31 17:29sell0.20gbpjpy237.16237.96236.712007.02.01 03:49236.710.000.00-15.6774.67
45091952007.02.01 02:01sell0.50eurusd1.30271.30371.30172007.02.01 02:051.30370.000.000.00-50.00
45031282007.01.31 17:53sell0.50gbpjpy237.40238.24236.982007.01.31 20:07236.980.000.000.00173.78
45020722007.01.31 17:16sell1.00eurjpy157.230.000.002007.01.31 17:38157.330.000.000.00-82.69
45021202007.01.31 17:17buy1.00eurjpy157.310.000.002007.01.31 17:38157.300.000.000.00-8.27
44948262007.01.31 12:27balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -15.67 832.09
Closed P/L: 816.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45136702007.02.01 09:45buy0.50usdchf1.24311.23471.2473 1.24250.000.000.00-24.14
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -24.14
 Floating P/L: -24.14
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 816.42 Floating P/L: -24.14 Margin: 250.00
Balance: 10 816.42 Equity: 10 792.28 Free Margin: 10 542.28
 
Details:
 
Gross Profit: 957.38 Gross Loss: 140.96 Total Net Profit: 816.42
Profit Factor: 6.79 Expected Payoff: 81.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 90.96 Maximal Drawdown (%): 90.96 (0.91%)  
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (70.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (30.00%)
Largest profit trade: 174.22 loss trade: -82.69
Average profit trade: 136.77 loss trade: -46.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (783.60) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-90.96)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 783.60 (6) consecutive loss (count): -90.96 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2