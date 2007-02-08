|Account: 1350370
|Name: xor3
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 9, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22757121
|2007.02.08 16:04
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9586
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.09 15:18
|1.9505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|194.40
|22286495
|2007.02.07 09:35
|sell
|0.23
|gbpusd
|1.9677
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.08 16:04
|1.9590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|200.10
|21372736
|2007.02.05 07:26
|buy
|0.18
|eurusd
|1.2954
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.08 07:34
|1.3005
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.90
|91.80
|21572327
|2007.02.05 15:22
|buy
|0.23
|gbpusd
|1.9586
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.07 09:35
|1.9673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|200.10
|21153516
|2007.02.01 15:40
|sell
|0.22
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.05 15:22
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|226.60
|21051923
|2007.01.31 19:18
|sell
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3029
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.05 07:25
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|18.89
|480.00
|21027461
|2007.01.31 15:44
|buy
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.9591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.01 15:40
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|411.60
|21020416
|2007.01.31 15:18
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.2988
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.31 19:18
|1.3035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.40
|21013365
|2007.01.31 14:42
|sell
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.31 15:44
|1.9591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.60
|20848202
|2007.01.30 00:41
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2949
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.31 15:18
|1.2993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|-70.40
|20918282
|2007.01.30 15:38
|sell
|1.68
|gbpusd
|1.9611
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.31 14:42
|1.9532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|1 327.20
|20875336
|2007.01.30 07:40
|buy
|0.84
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 15:38
|1.9607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-562.80
|20680428
|2007.01.26 10:46
|sell
|0.42
|gbpusd
|1.9607
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 07:40
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|-281.40
|20701675
|2007.01.26 13:55
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2912
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 00:41
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|59.20
|20453561
|2007.01.24 19:35
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.2954
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.26 13:55
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|3.77
|67.20
|20453547
|2007.01.24 19:34
|buy
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.26 10:46
|1.9607
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|-140.70
|20434205
|2007.01.24 15:35
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 19:31
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|20408236
|2007.01.24 13:11
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 19:30
|1.9671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|20250981
|2007.01.23 14:24
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 15:35
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|30.60
|20386539
|2007.01.24 09:56
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 13:11
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|20380435
|2007.01.24 09:31
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 09:56
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|20352602
|2007.01.24 06:55
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 09:31
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.80
|20265543
|2007.01.23 16:31
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9845
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 06:55
|1.9777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|163.20
|20232388
|2007.01.23 12:02
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9885
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 16:31
|1.9845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|20063713
|2007.01.19 15:42
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2929
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 14:23
|1.3020
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|54.60
|20217813
|2007.01.23 10:11
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9845
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 12:02
|1.9885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|20180458
|2007.01.23 02:39
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 10:11
|1.9845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.60
|20045171
|2007.01.19 12:41
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.9753
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 02:39
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|-192.00
|20019846
|2007.01.19 06:12
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2987
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 15:42
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.80
|20034925
|2007.01.19 09:41
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 12:41
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|20006093
|2007.01.19 02:06
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 09:40
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|19728792
|2007.01.16 02:57
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2933
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 06:12
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|32.40
|19962249
|2007.01.18 14:38
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 02:06
|1.9761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-24.00
|19950834
|2007.01.18 13:39
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9658
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 14:38
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.80
|19924886
|2007.01.18 09:18
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9727
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 13:39
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.20
|19919783
|2007.01.18 08:37
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 09:18
|1.9727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|19858927
|2007.01.17 15:37
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 08:37
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|37.80
|19823048
|2007.01.17 07:29
|buy
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.17 15:37
|1.9697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.00
|19780676
|2007.01.16 15:25
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.17 07:29
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-48.00
|19728785
|2007.01.16 02:56
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.16 15:25
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|19728778
|2007.01.16 02:56
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.19
|2 079.50
|Closed P/L:
|2 091.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22614726
|2007.02.08 07:34
|sell
|0.19
|eurusd
|1.3005
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.3006
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|-1.90
|23014270
|2007.02.09 15:18
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9496
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|-25.90
|Floating P/L:
|-24.78
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 091.69
|Floating P/L:
|-24.78
|Margin:
|430.00
|Balance:
|12 091.69
|Equity:
|12 066.91
|Free Margin:
|11 636.91
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 035.22
|Gross Loss:
|1 943.53
|Total Net Profit:
|2 091.69
|Profit Factor:
|2.08
|Expected Payoff:
|52.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|693.90
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|897.00 (8.79%)
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|23 (56.52%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (57.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (42.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 327.87
|loss trade:
|-562.80
|Average
|profit trade:
|175.44
|loss trade:
|-114.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (1 816.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-358.46)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 816.18 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-843.86 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2