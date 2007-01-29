FXLite LLC

Account: 510336 Name: DAMOISEAU MICHEL Currency: USD 2007 February 2, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
63448032007.01.29 14:40balanceDeposit5 000.00
63674942007.01.30 10:27sell0.10gbpusd1.96871.96541.95672007.01.30 12:241.96540.000.000.0033.00
63869712007.01.31 03:14sell0.10gbpusd1.96222.01721.95322007.01.31 09:531.95820.000.000.0040.00
63879092007.01.31 04:31buy0.10usdchf1.25261.25561.26762007.01.31 12:091.25560.000.000.0023.89
63897482007.01.31 07:50buy0.20usdjpy121.46115.96122.362007.01.31 16:13121.730.000.000.0044.36
63856462007.01.31 01:03buy0.10usdjpy121.76116.26122.662007.01.31 16:13121.720.000.000.00-3.29
64037492007.01.31 14:18sell0.10usdchf1.25281.24931.23732007.01.31 17:271.24780.000.000.0040.07
64118612007.01.31 17:00sell0.10usdjpy121.51121.15119.952007.01.31 17:58121.010.000.000.0041.32
64164482007.01.31 17:45buy0.10gbpusd1.95971.90471.96872007.01.31 18:091.96370.000.000.0040.00
64222252007.01.31 18:53buy0.20gbpusd1.96071.90571.96972007.01.31 21:161.96310.000.000.0048.00
64198582007.01.31 18:09buy0.10gbpusd1.96381.90881.97282007.01.31 21:161.96320.000.000.00-6.00
64178012007.01.31 17:58sell0.10usdjpy120.95120.62119.422007.02.01 08:35120.620.000.00-4.2427.36
64379082007.02.01 09:42buy0.10gbpusd1.96561.91061.97462007.02.01 15:211.96960.000.000.0040.00
64317242007.02.01 03:38sell0.20eurcad1.53341.58841.52442007.02.01 17:071.53080.000.000.0044.27
64296172007.02.01 01:27sell0.10eurcad1.53041.58541.52142007.02.01 17:071.53090.000.000.00-4.25
64538872007.02.01 17:00buy0.30usdchf1.24011.18481.24882007.02.01 17:531.24300.000.000.0069.99
64476942007.02.01 14:52buy0.20usdchf1.24291.18791.25192007.02.01 17:531.24320.000.000.004.83
64429012007.02.01 12:03buy0.10usdchf1.24601.19101.25502007.02.01 17:531.24320.000.000.00-22.52
64542512007.02.01 17:01sell0.50eurusd1.30481.36011.29612007.02.01 18:461.30170.000.000.00155.00
64203112007.01.31 18:15sell0.30eurusd1.30201.35701.29302007.02.01 18:461.30180.000.005.046.00
64135562007.01.31 17:18sell0.20eurusd1.29891.35391.28992007.02.01 18:461.30170.000.003.36-56.00
63863132007.01.31 02:26sell0.10eurusd1.29581.35081.28682007.02.01 18:461.30180.000.001.68-60.00
64424502007.02.01 11:52buy0.20chfjpy96.8591.3597.752007.02.01 20:3397.120.000.000.0044.72
64294632007.02.01 01:12buy0.10chfjpy97.1691.6698.062007.02.01 20:3397.110.000.000.00-4.14
64701702007.02.02 10:16buy0.20gbpusd1.96471.90971.97372007.02.02 11:021.96710.000.000.0048.00
64664492007.02.02 06:02buy0.10gbpusd1.96771.91271.97672007.02.02 11:031.96720.000.000.00-5.00
64620042007.02.01 22:00buy0.10eurcad1.53501.53831.55032007.02.02 14:101.53980.000.00-0.2640.59
64584792007.02.01 18:16buy0.10usdjpy120.64120.96122.162007.02.02 15:29120.960.000.001.2726.46
64736452007.02.02 13:03buy0.10gbpusd1.96791.97221.98422007.02.02 15:311.97220.000.000.0043.00
64773362007.02.02 15:29buy0.20usdchf1.24081.18581.24982007.02.02 16:021.24360.000.000.0045.03
64607582007.02.01 20:17buy0.10usdchf1.24401.18901.25302007.02.02 16:021.24440.000.000.793.21
64890122007.02.02 16:49sell0.20gbpusd1.96882.02381.95982007.02.02 18:561.96640.000.000.0048.00
64837252007.02.02 16:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96572.02071.95672007.02.02 18:571.96650.000.000.00-8.00
64709932007.02.02 10:38sell0.20chfjpy97.29102.7996.392007.02.02 19:0197.020.000.000.0044.62
64655402007.02.02 04:32sell0.10chfjpy96.99102.4996.092007.02.02 19:0197.030.000.000.00-3.30
64842372007.02.02 16:03sell0.30usdjpy121.26126.76120.362007.02.02 19:05120.970.000.000.0071.92
64798002007.02.02 15:36sell0.10usdjpy120.64126.14119.742007.02.02 19:05120.950.000.000.00-25.63
64818152007.02.02 15:46sell0.20usdjpy120.95126.45120.052007.02.02 19:05120.960.000.000.00-1.65
64838322007.02.02 16:02buy0.10usdchf1.24441.24791.25992007.02.02 20:001.24940.000.000.0040.02
  0.00 0.00 7.64 913.88
Closed P/L: 921.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
64897982007.02.02 17:01sell0.10eurcad1.53671.59171.5277 1.53730.000.000.11-5.06
64596592007.02.01 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.30231.24731.3113 1.29650.000.00-1.43-58.00
64861742007.02.02 16:15buy0.20eurusd1.29931.24431.3083 1.29650.000.00-1.43-56.00
64934712007.02.02 18:51buy0.30eurusd1.29621.24121.3052 1.29650.000.00-2.149.00
64937602007.02.02 18:57sell0.10gbpusd1.96602.02101.9570 1.96750.000.00-0.10-15.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.99 -125.06
 Floating P/L: -130.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 921.52 Floating P/L: -130.05 Margin: 1 075.55
Balance: 5 921.52 Equity: 5 791.47 Free Margin: 4 715.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 116.26 Gross Loss: 194.74 Total Net Profit: 921.52
Profit Factor: 5.73 Expected Payoff: 24.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 110.96 (1.97%) Relative Drawdown: 1.97% (110.96)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 18 (61.11%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (68.42%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (31.58%)
Largest profit trade: 155.00 loss trade: -58.32
Average profit trade: 42.93 loss trade: -16.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (208.09) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-110.96)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 208.09 (6) consecutive loss (count): -110.96 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1