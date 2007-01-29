|Account: 510336
|Name: DAMOISEAU MICHEL
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 2, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6344803
|2007.01.29 14:40
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6367494
|2007.01.30 10:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9687
|1.9654
|1.9567
|2007.01.30 12:24
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|6386971
|2007.01.31 03:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|2.0172
|1.9532
|2007.01.31 09:53
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6387909
|2007.01.31 04:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2526
|1.2556
|1.2676
|2007.01.31 12:09
|1.2556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.89
|6389748
|2007.01.31 07:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.46
|115.96
|122.36
|2007.01.31 16:13
|121.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.36
|6385646
|2007.01.31 01:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.76
|116.26
|122.66
|2007.01.31 16:13
|121.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|6403749
|2007.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2528
|1.2493
|1.2373
|2007.01.31 17:27
|1.2478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.07
|6411861
|2007.01.31 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.51
|121.15
|119.95
|2007.01.31 17:58
|121.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.32
|6416448
|2007.01.31 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|1.9047
|1.9687
|2007.01.31 18:09
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6422225
|2007.01.31 18:53
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9607
|1.9057
|1.9697
|2007.01.31 21:16
|1.9631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6419858
|2007.01.31 18:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|1.9088
|1.9728
|2007.01.31 21:16
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|6417801
|2007.01.31 17:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.95
|120.62
|119.42
|2007.02.01 08:35
|120.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.24
|27.36
|6437908
|2007.02.01 09:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9106
|1.9746
|2007.02.01 15:21
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|6431724
|2007.02.01 03:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurcad
|1.5334
|1.5884
|1.5244
|2007.02.01 17:07
|1.5308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.27
|6429617
|2007.02.01 01:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.5304
|1.5854
|1.5214
|2007.02.01 17:07
|1.5309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.25
|6453887
|2007.02.01 17:00
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2401
|1.1848
|1.2488
|2007.02.01 17:53
|1.2430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.99
|6447694
|2007.02.01 14:52
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2429
|1.1879
|1.2519
|2007.02.01 17:53
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.83
|6442901
|2007.02.01 12:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2460
|1.1910
|1.2550
|2007.02.01 17:53
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.52
|6454251
|2007.02.01 17:01
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3048
|1.3601
|1.2961
|2007.02.01 18:46
|1.3017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|155.00
|6420311
|2007.01.31 18:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3020
|1.3570
|1.2930
|2007.02.01 18:46
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|6.00
|6413556
|2007.01.31 17:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2989
|1.3539
|1.2899
|2007.02.01 18:46
|1.3017
|0.00
|0.00
|3.36
|-56.00
|6386313
|2007.01.31 02:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2958
|1.3508
|1.2868
|2007.02.01 18:46
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|-60.00
|6442450
|2007.02.01 11:52
|buy
|0.20
|chfjpy
|96.85
|91.35
|97.75
|2007.02.01 20:33
|97.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.72
|6429463
|2007.02.01 01:12
|buy
|0.10
|chfjpy
|97.16
|91.66
|98.06
|2007.02.01 20:33
|97.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.14
|6470170
|2007.02.02 10:16
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9097
|1.9737
|2007.02.02 11:02
|1.9671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6466449
|2007.02.02 06:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9677
|1.9127
|1.9767
|2007.02.02 11:03
|1.9672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|6462004
|2007.02.01 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.5350
|1.5383
|1.5503
|2007.02.02 14:10
|1.5398
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|40.59
|6458479
|2007.02.01 18:16
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.64
|120.96
|122.16
|2007.02.02 15:29
|120.96
|0.00
|0.00
|1.27
|26.46
|6473645
|2007.02.02 13:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9679
|1.9722
|1.9842
|2007.02.02 15:31
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.00
|6477336
|2007.02.02 15:29
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2408
|1.1858
|1.2498
|2007.02.02 16:02
|1.2436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.03
|6460758
|2007.02.01 20:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2440
|1.1890
|1.2530
|2007.02.02 16:02
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|3.21
|6489012
|2007.02.02 16:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|2.0238
|1.9598
|2007.02.02 18:56
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|6483725
|2007.02.02 16:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|2.0207
|1.9567
|2007.02.02 18:57
|1.9665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|6470993
|2007.02.02 10:38
|sell
|0.20
|chfjpy
|97.29
|102.79
|96.39
|2007.02.02 19:01
|97.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.62
|6465540
|2007.02.02 04:32
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|96.99
|102.49
|96.09
|2007.02.02 19:01
|97.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|6484237
|2007.02.02 16:03
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|121.26
|126.76
|120.36
|2007.02.02 19:05
|120.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.92
|6479800
|2007.02.02 15:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.64
|126.14
|119.74
|2007.02.02 19:05
|120.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.63
|6481815
|2007.02.02 15:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.95
|126.45
|120.05
|2007.02.02 19:05
|120.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|6483832
|2007.02.02 16:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2444
|1.2479
|1.2599
|2007.02.02 20:00
|1.2494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.02
|0.00
|0.00
|7.64
|913.88
|Closed P/L:
|921.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6489798
|2007.02.02 17:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.5367
|1.5917
|1.5277
|1.5373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-5.06
|6459659
|2007.02.01 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3023
|1.2473
|1.3113
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|-58.00
|6486174
|2007.02.02 16:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2993
|1.2443
|1.3083
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.43
|-56.00
|6493471
|2007.02.02 18:51
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2962
|1.2412
|1.3052
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.14
|9.00
|6493760
|2007.02.02 18:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|2.0210
|1.9570
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.99
|-125.06
|Floating P/L:
|-130.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|921.52
|Floating P/L:
|-130.05
|Margin:
|1 075.55
|Balance:
|5 921.52
|Equity:
|5 791.47
|Free Margin:
|4 715.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 116.26
|Gross Loss:
|194.74
|Total Net Profit:
|921.52
|Profit Factor:
|5.73
|Expected Payoff:
|24.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|110.96 (1.97%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.97% (110.96)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (61.11%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (68.42%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (31.58%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|155.00
|loss trade:
|-58.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.93
|loss trade:
|-16.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (208.09)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-110.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|208.09 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-110.96 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1