Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1350370 Name: xor3 Currency: USD 2007 January 24, 19:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
202509812007.01.23 14:24sell0.06eurusd1.30200.00000.00002007.01.24 15:351.29690.000.000.3530.60
203865392007.01.24 09:56buy0.12gbpusd1.97460.00000.00002007.01.24 13:111.97060.000.000.00-48.00
203804352007.01.24 09:31sell0.06gbpusd1.97060.00000.00002007.01.24 09:561.97460.000.000.00-24.00
203526022007.01.24 06:55sell0.06gbpusd1.97730.00000.00002007.01.24 09:311.97150.000.000.0034.80
202655432007.01.23 16:31sell0.24gbpusd1.98450.00000.00002007.01.24 06:551.97770.000.000.10163.20
202323882007.01.23 12:02buy0.12gbpusd1.98850.00000.00002007.01.23 16:311.98450.000.000.00-48.00
200637132007.01.19 15:42buy0.06eurusd1.29290.00000.00002007.01.23 14:231.30200.000.00-0.7854.60
202178132007.01.23 10:11sell0.06gbpusd1.98450.00000.00002007.01.23 12:021.98850.000.000.00-24.00
201804582007.01.23 02:39buy0.06gbpusd1.97940.00000.00002007.01.23 10:111.98450.000.000.0030.60
200451712007.01.19 12:41sell0.48gbpusd1.97530.00000.00002007.01.23 02:391.97930.000.000.38-192.00
200198462007.01.19 06:12sell0.06eurusd1.29870.00000.00002007.01.19 15:421.29290.000.000.0034.80
200349252007.01.19 09:41sell0.24gbpusd1.97170.00000.00002007.01.19 12:411.97570.000.000.00-96.00
200060932007.01.19 02:06buy0.12gbpusd1.97610.00000.00002007.01.19 09:401.97210.000.000.00-48.00
197287922007.01.16 02:57buy0.06eurusd1.29330.00000.00002007.01.19 06:121.29870.000.00-1.9632.40
199622492007.01.18 14:38sell0.06gbpusd1.97210.00000.00002007.01.19 02:061.97610.000.000.02-24.00
199508342007.01.18 13:39buy0.06gbpusd1.96580.00000.00002007.01.18 14:381.97210.000.000.0037.80
199248862007.01.18 09:18sell0.12gbpusd1.97270.00000.00002007.01.18 13:391.96560.000.000.0085.20
199197832007.01.18 08:37buy0.06gbpusd1.97670.00000.00002007.01.18 09:181.97270.000.000.00-24.00
198589272007.01.17 15:37buy0.06gbpusd1.97000.00000.00002007.01.18 08:371.97630.000.00-0.2137.80
198230482007.01.17 07:29buy0.24gbpusd1.96420.00000.00002007.01.17 15:371.96970.000.000.00132.00
197806762007.01.16 15:25sell0.12gbpusd1.96020.00000.00002007.01.17 07:291.96420.000.000.05-48.00
197287852007.01.16 02:56buy0.06gbpusd1.96420.00000.00002007.01.16 15:251.96020.000.000.00-24.00
197287782007.01.16 02:56balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.05 73.80
Closed P/L: 71.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
204082362007.01.24 13:11sell0.24gbpusd1.97060.00000.0000 1.96700.000.000.0086.40
204342052007.01.24 15:35sell0.06eurusd1.29670.00000.0000 1.29540.000.000.007.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 94.20
 Floating P/L: 94.20
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 71.75 Floating P/L: 94.20 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 10 071.75 Equity: 10 165.95 Free Margin: 9 865.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 671.30 Gross Loss: 599.55 Total Net Profit: 71.75
Profit Factor: 1.12 Expected Payoff: 3.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 97.72 Maximal Drawdown (%): 300.82 (2.95%)  
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 11 (45.45%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (54.55%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 163.30 loss trade: -191.62
Average profit trade: 61.03 loss trade: -54.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (198.10) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-144.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 198.10 (2) consecutive loss (count): -191.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1