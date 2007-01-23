|Account: 1350370
|Name: xor3
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 24, 19:26
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20250981
|2007.01.23 14:24
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 15:35
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|30.60
|20386539
|2007.01.24 09:56
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 13:11
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|20380435
|2007.01.24 09:31
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 09:56
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|20352602
|2007.01.24 06:55
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 09:31
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.80
|20265543
|2007.01.23 16:31
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9845
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.24 06:55
|1.9777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|163.20
|20232388
|2007.01.23 12:02
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9885
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 16:31
|1.9845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|20063713
|2007.01.19 15:42
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2929
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 14:23
|1.3020
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|54.60
|20217813
|2007.01.23 10:11
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9845
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 12:02
|1.9885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|20180458
|2007.01.23 02:39
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 10:11
|1.9845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.60
|20045171
|2007.01.19 12:41
|sell
|0.48
|gbpusd
|1.9753
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.23 02:39
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|-192.00
|20019846
|2007.01.19 06:12
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2987
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 15:42
|1.2929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.80
|20034925
|2007.01.19 09:41
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 12:41
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|20006093
|2007.01.19 02:06
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 09:40
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|19728792
|2007.01.16 02:57
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2933
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 06:12
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|32.40
|19962249
|2007.01.18 14:38
|sell
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 02:06
|1.9761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-24.00
|19950834
|2007.01.18 13:39
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9658
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 14:38
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.80
|19924886
|2007.01.18 09:18
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9727
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 13:39
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.20
|19919783
|2007.01.18 08:37
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 09:18
|1.9727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|19858927
|2007.01.17 15:37
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 08:37
|1.9763
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|37.80
|19823048
|2007.01.17 07:29
|buy
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.17 15:37
|1.9697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.00
|19780676
|2007.01.16 15:25
|sell
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.9602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.17 07:29
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-48.00
|19728785
|2007.01.16 02:56
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.16 15:25
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|19728778
|2007.01.16 02:56
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|73.80
|Closed P/L:
|71.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20408236
|2007.01.24 13:11
|sell
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|86.40
|20434205
|2007.01.24 15:35
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.2967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.20
|Floating P/L:
|94.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|71.75
|Floating P/L:
|94.20
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|10 071.75
|Equity:
|10 165.95
|Free Margin:
|9 865.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|671.30
|Gross Loss:
|599.55
|Total Net Profit:
|71.75
|Profit Factor:
|1.12
|Expected Payoff:
|3.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|97.72
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|300.82 (2.95%)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (45.45%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (54.55%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|163.30
|loss trade:
|-191.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|61.03
|loss trade:
|-54.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (198.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-144.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|198.10 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-191.62 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1