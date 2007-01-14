Windsor Brokers Ltd

Account: 89117 Name: kim Currency: USD 2007 February 6, 08:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8160072007.01.14 15:51balanceDeposit5 000.00
8169772007.01.15 10:31buy1.00gbpusd1.96351.95661.96452007.01.15 11:041.96450.000.000.00100.00
  [tp]
8171522007.01.15 11:47buy1.00gbpusd1.96521.96051.97502007.01.16 17:241.96050.000.000.00-470.00
  [sl]
8290242007.01.19 06:31buy1.00gbpusd1.97621.97081.98002007.01.19 12:251.97080.000.000.00-540.00
  [sl]
8291742007.01.19 12:25sell1.00gbpusd1.97081.97621.96482007.01.19 19:001.97620.000.000.00-540.00
  [sl]
8292242007.01.19 09:16sell1.00gbpusd1.97420.00000.00002007.01.22 18:021.97670.000.000.00-250.00
8339982007.01.22 18:02buy1.00gbpusd1.97670.00000.00002007.01.23 07:461.97810.000.000.00140.00
8339992007.01.22 18:02buy1.00gbpusd1.97670.00000.00002007.01.23 07:471.97810.000.000.00140.00
8340022007.01.22 18:02buy1.00gbpusd1.97710.00000.00002007.01.23 07:471.97810.000.000.00100.00
8356982007.01.23 08:04sell1.00gbpusd1.97841.97931.97672007.01.23 09:281.97930.000.000.00-90.00
  [sl]
8359262007.01.23 09:38buy1.00gbpusd1.98091.97421.98272007.01.23 09:421.98270.000.000.00180.00
  [tp]
8458042007.01.25 18:05sell1.00gbpusd1.97021.97300.00002007.01.25 21:051.96600.000.000.00420.00
8458452007.01.25 18:18sell limit1.00gbpusd1.97290.00000.00002007.01.25 21:051.9658cancelled
8465252007.01.25 21:05sell0.10gbpusd1.96550.00000.00002007.01.30 07:291.96270.000.000.0028.00
8503802007.01.26 20:08buy0.10gbpusd1.95970.00000.00002007.01.29 13:381.95700.000.000.00-27.00
8503822007.01.26 20:08buy1.00gbpusd1.95971.95550.00002007.01.29 13:251.95550.000.000.00-420.00
  [sl]
8503842007.01.29 13:25sell1.00gbpusd1.95551.96141.95312007.01.30 01:231.96140.000.000.00-590.00
  [sl]
8536362007.01.29 17:30buy4.00gbpusd1.95880.00000.00002007.01.30 07:291.96230.000.000.001 400.00
8558982007.01.30 07:49sell4.00gbpusd1.96301.96401.96052007.01.30 09:121.96400.000.000.00-400.00
  [sl]
8559022007.01.30 09:12buy4.00gbpusd1.96401.96201.96772007.01.30 09:351.96520.000.000.00480.00
8564402007.01.30 11:08sell4.00gbpusd1.96610.00000.00002007.01.30 13:011.96490.000.000.00480.00
8594962007.01.30 21:34buy4.00gbpusd1.96191.95981.96452007.01.31 09:481.95980.000.000.00-840.00
  [sl]
8595522007.01.31 09:48sell4.00gbpusd1.95980.00001.95772007.01.31 09:541.95770.000.000.00840.00
  [tp]
8612902007.01.31 13:14buy4.00gbpusd1.95430.00001.95532007.01.31 14:011.95220.000.000.00-840.00
8617572007.01.31 15:43sell4.00gbpusd1.95050.00000.00002007.01.31 16:301.95050.000.000.000.00
8620892007.01.31 17:00buy4.00gbpusd1.95360.00001.95462007.01.31 17:071.95460.000.000.00400.00
  [tp]
8633562007.01.31 21:04sell4.00gbpusd1.96150.00001.96052007.01.31 21:151.96050.000.000.00400.00
  [tp]
8633752007.01.31 21:08buy stop4.00gbpusd1.96380.00000.00002007.01.31 21:161.9624cancelled
8645522007.02.01 08:34sell4.00gbpusd1.96310.00001.96152007.02.01 09:151.96400.000.000.00-360.00
8646852007.02.01 12:57buy4.00gbpusd1.96680.00000.00002007.02.01 13:481.96810.000.000.00520.00
8647152007.02.01 10:02sell stop4.00gbpusd1.96200.00000.00002007.02.01 13:481.9683cancelled
8670802007.02.01 19:00sell4.00gbpusd1.96840.00001.96742007.02.01 19:461.96740.000.000.00400.00
  [tp]
8681562007.02.02 09:02sell4.00gbpusd1.96690.00001.96592007.02.02 09:221.96590.000.000.00400.00
  [tp]
8692862007.02.02 15:03sell4.00gbpusd1.96811.96921.96712007.02.02 15:261.96920.000.000.00-440.00
  [sl]
8692952007.02.02 15:26buy4.00gbpusd1.96920.00000.00002007.02.02 15:351.97260.000.000.001 360.00
8715022007.02.02 22:01buy1.00gbpusd1.96730.00001.96832007.02.05 07:141.96400.000.000.00-330.00
8723132007.02.05 07:17sell1.00gbpusd1.96370.00000.00002007.02.05 09:101.96450.000.000.00-80.00
8723142007.02.05 07:18sell3.00gbpusd1.96370.00000.00002007.02.05 09:101.96450.000.000.00-240.00
8724852007.02.05 09:11buy4.00gbpusd1.96441.96250.00002007.02.05 09:551.96610.000.000.00680.00
8724872007.02.05 09:11sell stop4.00gbpusd1.96250.00000.00002007.02.05 09:551.9661cancelled
8733612007.02.05 14:21sell4.00gbpusd1.95550.00000.00002007.02.05 15:241.95440.000.000.00440.00
8756842007.02.06 06:12sell4.00gbpusd1.96090.00000.00002007.02.06 07:411.95970.000.000.00480.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 931.00
Closed P/L: 2 931.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 931.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 931.00 Equity: 7 931.00 Free Margin: 7 931.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9 388.00 Gross Loss: 6 457.00 Total Net Profit: 2 931.00
Profit Factor: 1.45 Expected Payoff: 79.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 847.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 947.00 (38.18%) Relative Drawdown: 38.18% (1 947.00)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 19 (52.63%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (61.11%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 21 (56.76%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (43.24%)
Largest profit trade: 1 400.00 loss trade: -840.00
Average profit trade: 447.05 loss trade: -403.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 600.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 800.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 600.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 800.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2