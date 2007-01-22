MIG Investments SA

Account: 147134 Name: me Currency: USD 2007 January 24, 19:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43723762007.01.22 17:28balanceDeposit10 000.00
43723852007.01.22 17:29buy0.10gbpusd1.97710.00001.97812007.01.23 01:151.97810.000.00-0.1010.00
43723892007.01.22 17:29buy0.10eurusd1.29590.00001.29692007.01.23 08:351.29690.000.00-0.7510.00
43723902007.01.22 17:29sell0.10usdchf1.24830.00001.24932007.01.23 08:261.24930.000.00-1.08-8.00
43724132007.01.22 17:30buy0.10audusd0.78950.00000.79052007.01.23 10:450.79050.000.000.1010.00
43756262007.01.23 01:16buy0.10gbpusd1.97840.00001.97942007.01.23 08:301.97940.000.000.0010.00
43766622007.01.23 03:59sell0.20usdchf1.25130.00001.24932007.01.23 08:261.24930.000.000.0032.02
43789452007.01.23 08:27sell0.10usdchf1.24880.00001.24782007.01.23 08:341.24780.000.000.008.01
43791032007.01.23 08:31buy0.10gbpusd1.98000.00001.98102007.01.23 08:361.98100.000.000.0010.00
43792862007.01.23 08:35sell0.10usdchf1.24710.00001.24612007.01.23 09:101.24610.000.000.008.03
43793542007.01.23 08:36buy0.10eurusd1.29710.00001.29812007.01.23 09:101.29810.000.000.0010.00
43794022007.01.23 08:37buy0.10gbpusd1.98090.00001.98192007.01.23 08:421.98190.000.000.0010.00
43795582007.01.23 08:43buy0.10gbpusd1.98270.00001.98372007.01.23 11:001.98370.000.000.0010.00
43802052007.01.23 09:11sell0.10usdchf1.24580.00001.24482007.01.23 11:031.24480.000.000.008.03
43802312007.01.23 09:11buy0.10eurusd1.29850.00001.29952007.01.23 11:011.29950.000.000.0010.00
43815952007.01.23 10:46buy0.10audusd0.79080.00000.79182007.01.23 11:100.79180.000.000.0010.00
43817912007.01.23 11:01buy0.10gbpusd1.98390.00001.98492007.01.23 11:091.98490.000.000.0010.00
43818542007.01.23 11:02sell0.10eurusd1.29940.00001.30052007.01.24 09:041.30050.000.000.40-11.00
43819282007.01.23 11:04sell0.10usdchf1.24470.00001.24372007.01.23 11:091.24370.000.000.008.05
43821622007.01.23 11:10buy0.10gbpusd1.98580.00001.98682007.01.23 12:451.98680.000.000.0010.00
43822032007.01.23 11:10buy0.10audusd0.79200.00000.79302007.01.23 13:480.79300.000.000.0010.00
43822512007.01.23 11:11buy0.10usdchf1.24370.00001.24262007.01.23 19:411.24260.000.000.00-8.85
43840732007.01.23 12:46buy0.10gbpusd1.98710.00001.98812007.01.23 13:181.98810.000.000.0010.00
43842912007.01.23 12:57sell0.20eurusd1.30260.00001.30052007.01.24 09:041.30050.000.000.8042.00
43843312007.01.23 12:58buy0.20usdchf1.24060.00001.24262007.01.23 19:411.24260.000.000.0032.19
43848442007.01.23 13:19buy0.10gbpusd1.98820.00001.98922007.01.23 13:491.98920.000.000.0010.00
43853822007.01.23 13:50buy0.10gbpusd1.98970.00001.99072007.01.23 13:531.99070.000.000.0010.00
43915912007.01.23 19:42buy0.10usdchf1.24290.00001.24392007.01.24 09:041.24390.000.000.608.04
43990402007.01.24 09:05buy0.10usdchf1.24470.00001.24572007.01.24 09:501.24570.000.000.008.03
43990532007.01.24 09:05sell0.10eurusd1.29990.00001.29892007.01.24 09:161.29890.000.000.0010.00
43994962007.01.24 09:17sell0.10eurusd1.29840.00001.29742007.01.24 16:171.29740.000.000.0010.00
44002342007.01.24 09:51buy0.10usdchf1.24620.00001.24722007.01.24 12:101.24720.000.000.008.02
44032612007.01.24 12:11buy0.10usdchf1.24740.00001.24842007.01.24 15:251.24840.000.000.008.01
44070712007.01.24 16:18sell0.10eurusd1.29670.00001.29572007.01.24 16:271.29570.000.000.0010.00
44075862007.01.24 16:28buy0.10eurusd1.29590.00001.29692007.01.24 16:401.29690.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.03 342.58
Closed P/L: 342.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43853102007.01.23 13:49buy0.10audusd0.79340.00000.7853 0.78130.000.000.10-121.00
43855392007.01.23 13:54buy0.10gbpusd1.99160.00001.9826 1.96710.000.00-0.10-245.00
43874822007.01.23 15:22buy0.20gbpusd1.98770.00001.9826 1.96710.000.00-0.20-412.00
43896982007.01.23 17:32buy0.30gbpusd1.98450.00001.9826 1.96710.000.00-0.30-522.00
43932912007.01.23 22:32buy0.50gbpusd1.98130.00001.9826 1.96710.000.00-0.50-710.00
43943862007.01.24 01:31buy0.20audusd0.79030.00000.7853 0.78130.000.000.00-180.00
43945072007.01.24 01:41buy0.30audusd0.78700.00000.7853 0.78130.000.000.00-171.00
43947932007.01.24 02:25buy0.50audusd0.78400.00000.7853 0.78130.000.000.00-135.00
43971152007.01.24 07:43buy0.80gbpusd1.97790.00001.9826 1.96710.000.000.00-864.00
44057722007.01.24 15:15buy0.80audusd0.78090.00000.7853 0.78130.000.000.0032.00
44059872007.01.24 15:26buy0.10usdchf1.24900.00001.2500 1.24940.000.000.003.20
44080042007.01.24 16:41buy0.10eurusd1.29710.00001.2981 1.29560.000.000.00-15.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.00 -3 339.80
 Floating P/L: -3 340.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 342.55 Floating P/L: -3 340.80 Margin: 2 742.48
Balance: 10 342.55 Equity: 7 001.75 Free Margin: 4 259.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 371.08 Gross Loss: 28.53 Total Net Profit: 342.55
Profit Factor: 13.01 Expected Payoff: 10.07  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 10.60 (0.10%) Relative Drawdown: 0.10% (10.60)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (95.65%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (91.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (8.82%)
Largest profit trade: 42.80 loss trade: -10.60
Average profit trade: 11.97 loss trade: -9.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (245.68) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-10.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 245.68 (21) consecutive loss (count): -10.60 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1