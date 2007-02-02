MIG Investments SA

Account: 148341 Name: me Currency: USD 2007 February 6, 17:08
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45356302007.02.02 15:16sell0.20usdchf1.24741.25581.24322007.02.06 14:141.24320.000.00-4.3267.58
45558362007.02.05 18:02sell0.30gbpusd1.95971.96811.95552007.02.06 12:371.96810.000.000.00-252.00
45589662007.02.06 01:30buy0.20usdjpy120.07119.23120.492007.02.06 09:31120.490.000.000.0069.72
45586302007.02.06 00:46buy0.30gbpjpy235.51234.67235.932007.02.06 08:06235.930.000.000.00104.71
45229412007.02.01 19:02sell0.20usdjpy120.65121.49120.232007.02.06 00:16120.230.000.00-8.7069.87
45468582007.02.05 09:16sell0.30eurjpy156.35157.19155.932007.02.05 13:55155.930.000.000.00104.44
45486342007.02.05 10:45buy0.20eurusd1.29441.29341.29542007.02.05 11:371.29340.000.000.00-20.00
45421212007.02.05 00:05sell0.20eurjpy156.95157.79156.532007.02.05 02:08156.530.000.000.0069.55
45406662007.02.02 22:36buy0.30eurusd1.29641.29541.29742007.02.05 01:551.29540.000.00-2.25-30.00
45251242007.02.01 22:31sell0.20eurjpy157.23158.07156.812007.02.02 18:02156.810.000.00-2.3269.43
45136712007.02.01 09:45buy0.20usdchf1.24331.23491.24752007.02.02 15:151.24750.000.001.2167.33
45242922007.02.01 20:47buy0.20gbpusd1.96801.95961.97222007.02.02 14:291.97220.000.00-0.2084.00
45265942007.02.02 03:02buy0.20gbpjpy237.52236.68237.942007.02.02 10:53237.940.000.000.0069.45
45182042007.02.01 15:00buy0.20eurjpy156.65155.81157.072007.02.01 17:16157.070.000.000.0069.66
45094552007.02.01 02:30sell0.20usdjpy120.72121.56120.302007.02.01 14:51120.300.000.000.0069.83
44952172007.01.31 13:00sell0.20usdjpy121.52122.36121.102007.01.31 16:58121.100.000.000.0069.38
44896972007.01.31 07:15buy0.20eurjpy157.30156.46157.722007.01.31 16:18157.720.000.000.0069.17
44527472007.01.26 19:18sell0.20usdchf1.25371.26211.24952007.01.31 16:071.24950.000.00-6.4667.23
44861482007.01.30 21:45sell0.20eurjpy157.67158.51157.252007.01.31 07:07157.250.000.00-2.3069.23
44589812007.01.29 07:46sell0.20usdjpy121.88122.72121.462007.01.31 06:55121.460.000.00-5.7569.16
44768992007.01.30 08:45sell0.20eurjpy158.06158.90157.642007.01.30 16:21157.640.000.000.0069.05
44584642007.01.29 07:04sell0.20gbpusd1.95861.96701.95442007.01.30 08:401.96700.000.000.00-168.00
44733462007.01.30 01:45buy0.20eurjpy157.45156.61157.872007.01.30 04:41157.870.000.000.0069.01
44692442007.01.29 18:01sell0.20eurjpy157.85158.69157.432007.01.30 01:44157.430.000.00-2.3069.07
44539182007.01.26 22:00sell0.20eurjpy157.02157.86156.602007.01.29 18:01157.860.000.00-2.30-137.92
44307412007.01.25 20:15sell0.20usdjpy121.07121.91120.652007.01.29 07:45121.910.000.00-5.77-137.81
44151982007.01.25 04:03buy0.20usdchf1.24791.23951.25212007.01.26 09:101.25210.000.001.2067.09
44292972007.01.25 19:00sell0.20gbpusd1.97081.97921.96662007.01.25 20:041.96660.000.000.0084.00
44145292007.01.25 02:59buy0.20usdjpy120.63119.79121.052007.01.25 16:07121.050.000.000.0069.39
44125912007.01.24 22:37sell0.20usdjpy121.13121.97120.712007.01.25 02:58120.710.000.00-8.6669.59
44019952007.01.24 11:00buy0.20gbpusd1.97621.96781.98042007.01.24 15:001.96780.000.000.00-168.00
43965062007.01.24 07:00buy0.30gbpusd1.98151.97311.98572007.01.24 09:041.97310.000.000.00-252.00
43962582007.01.24 06:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -48.92 591.21
Closed P/L: 542.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45601382007.02.06 05:47sell0.20eurjpy155.48156.32155.06 156.050.000.000.00-94.64
45662802007.02.06 13:31buy0.30usdjpy120.15119.31120.57 120.450.000.000.0074.72
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -19.92
 Floating P/L: -19.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 542.29 Floating P/L: -19.92 Margin: 279.25
Balance: 5 542.29 Equity: 5 522.37 Free Margin: 5 243.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 718.34 Gross Loss: 1 176.05 Total Net Profit: 542.29
Profit Factor: 1.46 Expected Payoff: 16.95  
Absolute Drawdown: 453.41 Maximal Drawdown: 453.41 (9.07%) Relative Drawdown: 9.07% (453.41)
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 18 (77.78%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 104.71 loss trade: -252.00
Average profit trade: 71.60 loss trade: -147.01
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (827.10) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-420.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 827.10 (12) consecutive loss (count): -420.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1