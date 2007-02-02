|Account: 148341
|Name: me
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 6, 17:08
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4535630
|2007.02.02 15:16
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2474
|1.2558
|1.2432
|2007.02.06 14:14
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.32
|67.58
|4555836
|2007.02.05 18:02
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|1.9681
|1.9555
|2007.02.06 12:37
|1.9681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|4558966
|2007.02.06 01:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.07
|119.23
|120.49
|2007.02.06 09:31
|120.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.72
|4558630
|2007.02.06 00:46
|buy
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|235.51
|234.67
|235.93
|2007.02.06 08:06
|235.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.71
|4522941
|2007.02.01 19:02
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.65
|121.49
|120.23
|2007.02.06 00:16
|120.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.70
|69.87
|4546858
|2007.02.05 09:16
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|156.35
|157.19
|155.93
|2007.02.05 13:55
|155.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.44
|4548634
|2007.02.05 10:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2944
|1.2934
|1.2954
|2007.02.05 11:37
|1.2934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|4542121
|2007.02.05 00:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.95
|157.79
|156.53
|2007.02.05 02:08
|156.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.55
|4540666
|2007.02.02 22:36
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.2954
|1.2974
|2007.02.05 01:55
|1.2954
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|-30.00
|4525124
|2007.02.01 22:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.23
|158.07
|156.81
|2007.02.02 18:02
|156.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|69.43
|4513671
|2007.02.01 09:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2433
|1.2349
|1.2475
|2007.02.02 15:15
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|67.33
|4524292
|2007.02.01 20:47
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9596
|1.9722
|2007.02.02 14:29
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|84.00
|4526594
|2007.02.02 03:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|237.52
|236.68
|237.94
|2007.02.02 10:53
|237.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.45
|4518204
|2007.02.01 15:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|156.65
|155.81
|157.07
|2007.02.01 17:16
|157.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.66
|4509455
|2007.02.01 02:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.72
|121.56
|120.30
|2007.02.01 14:51
|120.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.83
|4495217
|2007.01.31 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.52
|122.36
|121.10
|2007.01.31 16:58
|121.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.38
|4489697
|2007.01.31 07:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.30
|156.46
|157.72
|2007.01.31 16:18
|157.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.17
|4452747
|2007.01.26 19:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2537
|1.2621
|1.2495
|2007.01.31 16:07
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.46
|67.23
|4486148
|2007.01.30 21:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.67
|158.51
|157.25
|2007.01.31 07:07
|157.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|69.23
|4458981
|2007.01.29 07:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.88
|122.72
|121.46
|2007.01.31 06:55
|121.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.75
|69.16
|4476899
|2007.01.30 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.06
|158.90
|157.64
|2007.01.30 16:21
|157.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.05
|4458464
|2007.01.29 07:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9586
|1.9670
|1.9544
|2007.01.30 08:40
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|4473346
|2007.01.30 01:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.45
|156.61
|157.87
|2007.01.30 04:41
|157.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.01
|4469244
|2007.01.29 18:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.85
|158.69
|157.43
|2007.01.30 01:44
|157.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|69.07
|4453918
|2007.01.26 22:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.02
|157.86
|156.60
|2007.01.29 18:01
|157.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-137.92
|4430741
|2007.01.25 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.07
|121.91
|120.65
|2007.01.29 07:45
|121.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.77
|-137.81
|4415198
|2007.01.25 04:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2479
|1.2395
|1.2521
|2007.01.26 09:10
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|67.09
|4429297
|2007.01.25 19:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9792
|1.9666
|2007.01.25 20:04
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|4414529
|2007.01.25 02:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.63
|119.79
|121.05
|2007.01.25 16:07
|121.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.39
|4412591
|2007.01.24 22:37
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.13
|121.97
|120.71
|2007.01.25 02:58
|120.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.66
|69.59
|4401995
|2007.01.24 11:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|1.9678
|1.9804
|2007.01.24 15:00
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|4396506
|2007.01.24 07:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9815
|1.9731
|1.9857
|2007.01.24 09:04
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|4396258
|2007.01.24 06:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.92
|591.21
|Closed P/L:
|542.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4560138
|2007.02.06 05:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|155.48
|156.32
|155.06
|156.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.64
|4566280
|2007.02.06 13:31
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|120.15
|119.31
|120.57
|120.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.92
|Floating P/L:
|-19.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|542.29
|Floating P/L:
|-19.92
|Margin:
|279.25
|Balance:
|5 542.29
|Equity:
|5 522.37
|Free Margin:
|5 243.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 718.34
|Gross Loss:
|1 176.05
|Total Net Profit:
|542.29
|Profit Factor:
|1.46
|Expected Payoff:
|16.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|453.41
|Maximal Drawdown:
|453.41 (9.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.07% (453.41)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (77.78%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|104.71
|loss trade:
|-252.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|71.60
|loss trade:
|-147.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (827.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-420.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|827.10 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-420.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1