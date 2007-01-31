MIG Investments SA

Account: 148341 Name: me Currency: USD 2007 February 1, 02:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44952172007.01.31 13:00sell0.20usdjpy121.52122.36121.102007.01.31 16:58121.100.000.000.0069.38
44896972007.01.31 07:15buy0.20eurjpy157.30156.46157.722007.01.31 16:18157.720.000.000.0069.17
44861482007.01.30 21:45sell0.20eurjpy157.67158.51157.252007.01.31 07:07157.250.000.00-2.3069.23
44768992007.01.30 08:45sell0.20eurjpy158.06158.90157.642007.01.30 16:21157.640.000.000.0069.05
44733462007.01.30 01:45buy0.20eurjpy157.45156.61157.872007.01.30 04:41157.870.000.000.0069.01
44692442007.01.29 18:01sell0.20eurjpy157.85158.69157.432007.01.30 01:44157.430.000.00-2.3069.07
44589812007.01.29 07:46sell0.20usdjpy121.88122.72121.462007.01.31 06:55121.460.000.00-5.7569.16
44584642007.01.29 07:04sell0.20gbpusd1.95861.96701.95442007.01.30 08:401.96700.000.000.00-168.00
44539182007.01.26 22:00sell0.20eurjpy157.02157.86156.602007.01.29 18:01157.860.000.00-2.30-137.92
44527472007.01.26 19:18sell0.20usdchf1.25371.26211.24952007.01.31 16:071.24950.000.00-6.4667.23
44307412007.01.25 20:15sell0.20usdjpy121.07121.91120.652007.01.29 07:45121.910.000.00-5.77-137.81
44292972007.01.25 19:00sell0.20gbpusd1.97081.97921.96662007.01.25 20:041.96660.000.000.0084.00
44151982007.01.25 04:03buy0.20usdchf1.24791.23951.25212007.01.26 09:101.25210.000.001.2067.09
44145292007.01.25 02:59buy0.20usdjpy120.63119.79121.052007.01.25 16:07121.050.000.000.0069.39
44125912007.01.24 22:37sell0.20usdjpy121.13121.97120.712007.01.25 02:58120.710.000.00-8.6669.59
44019952007.01.24 11:00buy0.20gbpusd1.97621.96781.98042007.01.24 15:001.96780.000.000.00-168.00
43965062007.01.24 07:00buy0.30gbpusd1.98151.97311.98572007.01.24 09:041.97310.000.000.00-252.00
43962582007.01.24 06:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -32.34 -22.36
Closed P/L: -54.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -54.70 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 945.30 Equity: 4 945.30 Free Margin: 4 945.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 817.10 Gross Loss: 871.80 Total Net Profit: -54.70
Profit Factor: 0.94 Expected Payoff: -3.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 453.41 Maximal Drawdown: 453.41 (9.07%) Relative Drawdown: 9.07% (453.41)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 11 (72.73%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (70.59%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (29.41%)
Largest profit trade: 84.00 loss trade: -252.00
Average profit trade: 68.09 loss trade: -174.36
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (398.71) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-420.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 398.71 (6) consecutive loss (count): -420.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2