|Account: 148341
|Name: me
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 1, 02:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4495217
|2007.01.31 13:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.52
|122.36
|121.10
|2007.01.31 16:58
|121.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.38
|4489697
|2007.01.31 07:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.30
|156.46
|157.72
|2007.01.31 16:18
|157.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.17
|4486148
|2007.01.30 21:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.67
|158.51
|157.25
|2007.01.31 07:07
|157.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|69.23
|4476899
|2007.01.30 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.06
|158.90
|157.64
|2007.01.30 16:21
|157.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.05
|4473346
|2007.01.30 01:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.45
|156.61
|157.87
|2007.01.30 04:41
|157.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.01
|4469244
|2007.01.29 18:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.85
|158.69
|157.43
|2007.01.30 01:44
|157.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|69.07
|4458981
|2007.01.29 07:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.88
|122.72
|121.46
|2007.01.31 06:55
|121.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.75
|69.16
|4458464
|2007.01.29 07:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9586
|1.9670
|1.9544
|2007.01.30 08:40
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|4453918
|2007.01.26 22:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|157.02
|157.86
|156.60
|2007.01.29 18:01
|157.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-137.92
|4452747
|2007.01.26 19:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2537
|1.2621
|1.2495
|2007.01.31 16:07
|1.2495
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.46
|67.23
|4430741
|2007.01.25 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.07
|121.91
|120.65
|2007.01.29 07:45
|121.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.77
|-137.81
|4429297
|2007.01.25 19:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9792
|1.9666
|2007.01.25 20:04
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|4415198
|2007.01.25 04:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2479
|1.2395
|1.2521
|2007.01.26 09:10
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|67.09
|4414529
|2007.01.25 02:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.63
|119.79
|121.05
|2007.01.25 16:07
|121.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.39
|4412591
|2007.01.24 22:37
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.13
|121.97
|120.71
|2007.01.25 02:58
|120.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.66
|69.59
|4401995
|2007.01.24 11:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|1.9678
|1.9804
|2007.01.24 15:00
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|4396506
|2007.01.24 07:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9815
|1.9731
|1.9857
|2007.01.24 09:04
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|4396258
|2007.01.24 06:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.34
|-22.36
|Closed P/L:
|-54.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-54.70
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 945.30
|Equity:
|4 945.30
|Free Margin:
|4 945.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|817.10
|Gross Loss:
|871.80
|Total Net Profit:
|-54.70
|Profit Factor:
|0.94
|Expected Payoff:
|-3.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|453.41
|Maximal Drawdown:
|453.41 (9.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.07% (453.41)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (72.73%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (70.59%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (29.41%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|84.00
|loss trade:
|-252.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|68.09
|loss trade:
|-174.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (398.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-420.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|398.71 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-420.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2