|Account: 148341
|Name: me
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 26, 17:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4429297
|2007.01.25 19:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9792
|1.9666
|2007.01.25 20:04
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|4415198
|2007.01.25 04:03
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2479
|1.2395
|1.2521
|2007.01.26 09:10
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|67.09
|4414529
|2007.01.25 02:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.63
|119.79
|121.05
|2007.01.25 16:07
|121.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.39
|4412591
|2007.01.24 22:37
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.13
|121.97
|120.71
|2007.01.25 02:58
|120.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.66
|69.59
|4401995
|2007.01.24 11:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|1.9678
|1.9804
|2007.01.24 15:00
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.00
|4396506
|2007.01.24 07:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9815
|1.9731
|1.9857
|2007.01.24 09:04
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|4396258
|2007.01.24 06:37
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.46
|-129.93
|Closed P/L:
|-137.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4430741
|2007.01.25 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|121.07
|121.91
|120.65
|121.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.89
|-78.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.89
|-78.98
|Floating P/L:
|-81.87
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-137.39
|Floating P/L:
|-81.87
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|4 862.61
|Equity:
|4 780.74
|Free Margin:
|4 680.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|282.61
|Gross Loss:
|420.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-137.39
|Profit Factor:
|0.67
|Expected Payoff:
|-22.90
|Absolute Drawdown:
|420.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|420.00 (8.40%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.40% (420.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|84.00
|loss trade:
|-252.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|70.65
|loss trade:
|-210.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (282.61)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-420.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|282.61 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-420.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2