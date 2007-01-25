MIG Investments SA

Account: 148341 Name: me Currency: USD 2007 January 26, 17:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44292972007.01.25 19:00sell0.20gbpusd1.97081.97921.96662007.01.25 20:041.96660.000.000.0084.00
44151982007.01.25 04:03buy0.20usdchf1.24791.23951.25212007.01.26 09:101.25210.000.001.2067.09
44145292007.01.25 02:59buy0.20usdjpy120.63119.79121.052007.01.25 16:07121.050.000.000.0069.39
44125912007.01.24 22:37sell0.20usdjpy121.13121.97120.712007.01.25 02:58120.710.000.00-8.6669.59
44019952007.01.24 11:00buy0.20gbpusd1.97621.96781.98042007.01.24 15:001.96780.000.000.00-168.00
43965062007.01.24 07:00buy0.30gbpusd1.98151.97311.98572007.01.24 09:041.97310.000.000.00-252.00
43962582007.01.24 06:37balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -7.46 -129.93
Closed P/L: -137.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44307412007.01.25 20:15sell0.20usdjpy121.07121.91120.65 121.550.000.00-2.89-78.98
  0.00 0.00 -2.89 -78.98
 Floating P/L: -81.87
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -137.39 Floating P/L: -81.87 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 4 862.61 Equity: 4 780.74 Free Margin: 4 680.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 282.61 Gross Loss: 420.00 Total Net Profit: -137.39
Profit Factor: 0.67 Expected Payoff: -22.90  
Absolute Drawdown: 420.00 Maximal Drawdown: 420.00 (8.40%) Relative Drawdown: 8.40% (420.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 84.00 loss trade: -252.00
Average profit trade: 70.65 loss trade: -210.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (282.61) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-420.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 282.61 (4) consecutive loss (count): -420.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2