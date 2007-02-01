|Account: 19089
|Name: me
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 1, 18:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|948558
|2007.02.01 07:01
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9639
|1.9615
|1.9649
|2007.02.01 08:41
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|938484
|2007.01.31 10:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|237.07
|238.27
|236.57
|2007.01.31 16:58
|236.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.01
|937565
|2007.01.31 05:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|121.55
|121.79
|121.45
|2007.01.31 06:55
|121.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.34
|935380
|2007.01.30 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.962538
|1.9543
|1.9713
|2007.01.31 04:50
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.20
|928857
|2007.01.30 13:54
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9663
|1.9543
|1.9713
|2007.01.30 23:59
|1.9625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-380.00
|927184
|2007.01.30 03:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.2848
|1.3018
|2007.01.30 13:54
|1.2978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|923664
|2007.01.29 23:59
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|238.6437
|237.83
|239.53
|2007.01.30 00:26
|238.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.75
|915721
|2007.01.29 08:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|239.03
|237.83
|239.53
|2007.01.29 23:59
|238.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-295.71
|915598
|2007.01.29 08:00
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|238.84
|237.64
|239.34
|2007.01.29 08:04
|238.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.35
|902107
|2007.01.26 10:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|121.47
|121.50
|121.97
|2007.01.26 12:52
|121.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.63
|Closed P/L:
|107.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|107.63
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 414.53
|Equity:
|9 414.53
|Free Margin:
|9 414.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|783.34
|Gross Loss:
|675.71
|Total Net Profit:
|107.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.16
|Expected Payoff:
|10.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|274.92
|Maximal Drawdown:
|471.96 (4.97%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.97% (471.96)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|124.01
|loss trade:
|-380.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|97.92
|loss trade:
|-337.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (382.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-380.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|382.55 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-380.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1