Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 19089 Name: me Currency: USD 2007 February 1, 18:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9485582007.02.01 07:01buy1.00gbpusd1.96391.96151.96492007.02.01 08:411.96490.000.000.00100.00
9384842007.01.31 10:04sell1.00gbpjpy237.07238.27236.572007.01.31 16:58236.920.000.000.00124.01
9375652007.01.31 05:05sell1.00usdjpy121.55121.79121.452007.01.31 06:55121.450.000.000.0082.34
9353802007.01.30 23:59buy1.00gbpusd1.9625381.95431.97132007.01.31 04:501.96330.000.000.0076.20
9288572007.01.30 13:54buy1.00gbpusd1.96631.95431.97132007.01.30 23:591.96250.000.000.00-380.00
9271842007.01.30 03:00buy1.00eurusd1.29681.28481.30182007.01.30 13:541.29780.000.000.00100.00
9236642007.01.29 23:59buy1.00gbpjpy238.6437237.83239.532007.01.30 00:26238.770.000.000.00103.75
9157212007.01.29 08:14buy1.00gbpjpy239.03237.83239.532007.01.29 23:59238.670.000.000.00-295.71
9155982007.01.29 08:00buy1.00gbpjpy238.84237.64239.342007.01.29 08:04238.960.000.000.0098.35
9021072007.01.26 10:00buy1.00usdjpy121.47121.50121.972007.01.26 12:52121.590.000.000.0098.69
  0.00 0.00 0.00 107.63
Closed P/L: 107.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 107.63 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 414.53 Equity: 9 414.53 Free Margin: 9 414.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 783.34 Gross Loss: 675.71 Total Net Profit: 107.63
Profit Factor: 1.16 Expected Payoff: 10.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 274.92 Maximal Drawdown: 471.96 (4.97%) Relative Drawdown: 4.97% (471.96)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 124.01 loss trade: -380.00
Average profit trade: 97.92 loss trade: -337.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (382.55) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-380.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 382.55 (4) consecutive loss (count): -380.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1