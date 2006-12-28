MIG Investments SA

Account: 128664 Name: James Stewart Currency: USD 2007 January 24, 19:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40846462006.12.28 11:01balanceDeposit5 000.00
43889802007.01.23 17:00sell0.10gbpusd1.98632.03631.93632007.01.24 10:001.97230.000.000.00140.00
43889892007.01.23 17:00sell0.10audusd0.79260.84260.74262007.01.24 03:000.78390.000.00-0.3087.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.30 227.00
Closed P/L: 226.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43901432007.01.23 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.24071.19071.2907 1.24940.000.000.6069.63
43901602007.01.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.30251.35251.2525 1.29580.000.000.4067.00
44019662007.01.24 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97611.92612.0261 1.96700.000.000.00-91.00
44020032007.01.24 11:00buy0.10audusd0.78290.73290.8329 0.78130.000.000.00-16.00
  0.00 0.00 1.00 29.63
 Floating P/L: 30.63
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 226.70 Floating P/L: 30.63 Margin: 253.08
Balance: 5 226.70 Equity: 5 257.33 Free Margin: 5 004.26
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 226.70 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 226.70
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 113.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 140.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 113.35 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (226.70) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 226.70 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0