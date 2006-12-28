|Account: 128664
|Name: James Stewart
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 24, 19:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4084646
|2006.12.28 11:01
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4388980
|2007.01.23 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9863
|2.0363
|1.9363
|2007.01.24 10:00
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|4388989
|2007.01.23 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7926
|0.8426
|0.7426
|2007.01.24 03:00
|0.7839
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|87.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|227.00
|Closed P/L:
|226.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4390143
|2007.01.23 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2407
|1.1907
|1.2907
|1.2494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|69.63
|4390160
|2007.01.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3025
|1.3525
|1.2525
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|67.00
|4401966
|2007.01.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|1.9261
|2.0261
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.00
|4402003
|2007.01.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7829
|0.7329
|0.8329
|0.7813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|29.63
|Floating P/L:
|30.63
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|226.70
|Floating P/L:
|30.63
|Margin:
|253.08
|Balance:
|5 226.70
|Equity:
|5 257.33
|Free Margin:
|5 004.26
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|226.70
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|226.70
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|113.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|140.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|113.35
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (226.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|226.70 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0