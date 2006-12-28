MIG Investments SA

Account: 128664 Name: James Stewart Currency: USD 2007 January 26, 12:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40846462006.12.28 11:01balanceDeposit5 000.00
43889802007.01.23 17:00sell0.10gbpusd1.98632.03631.93632007.01.24 10:001.97230.000.000.00140.00
43889892007.01.23 17:00sell0.10audusd0.79260.84260.74262007.01.24 03:000.78390.000.00-0.3087.00
43901432007.01.23 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.24071.19071.29072007.01.26 12:001.25360.000.003.00102.90
  0.00 0.00 2.70 329.90
Closed P/L: 332.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44020032007.01.24 11:00buy0.10audusd0.78290.72740.8274 0.77350.000.000.40-94.00
44145872007.01.25 03:01buy0.20audusd0.78020.72740.8274 0.77350.000.000.20-134.00
44347072007.01.26 03:00buy0.30audusd0.77370.72740.8274 0.77350.000.000.00-6.00
43901602007.01.23 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.30251.35251.2525 1.28980.000.002.00127.00
44019662007.01.24 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97611.91792.0179 1.96050.000.00-0.40-156.00
44108862007.01.24 20:00buy0.20gbpusd1.96781.91792.0179 1.96050.000.00-0.80-146.00
44337242007.01.26 01:00buy0.30gbpusd1.96521.91792.0179 1.96050.000.000.00-141.00
  0.00 0.00 1.40 -550.00
 Floating P/L: -548.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 332.60 Floating P/L: -548.60 Margin: 888.71
Balance: 5 332.60 Equity: 4 784.00 Free Margin: 3 895.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 332.60 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 332.60
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 110.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 140.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 110.87 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (332.60) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 332.60 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0