|Account: 128664
|Name: James Stewart
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 26, 12:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4084646
|2006.12.28 11:01
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4388980
|2007.01.23 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9863
|2.0363
|1.9363
|2007.01.24 10:00
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|4388989
|2007.01.23 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7926
|0.8426
|0.7426
|2007.01.24 03:00
|0.7839
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|87.00
|4390143
|2007.01.23 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2407
|1.1907
|1.2907
|2007.01.26 12:00
|1.2536
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|102.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|329.90
|Closed P/L:
|332.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4402003
|2007.01.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7829
|0.7274
|0.8274
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-94.00
|4414587
|2007.01.25 03:01
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7802
|0.7274
|0.8274
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-134.00
|4434707
|2007.01.26 03:00
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7737
|0.7274
|0.8274
|0.7735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|4390160
|2007.01.23 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3025
|1.3525
|1.2525
|1.2898
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|127.00
|4401966
|2007.01.24 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|1.9179
|2.0179
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-156.00
|4410886
|2007.01.24 20:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9678
|1.9179
|2.0179
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-146.00
|4433724
|2007.01.26 01:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|1.9179
|2.0179
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-141.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|-550.00
|Floating P/L:
|-548.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|332.60
|Floating P/L:
|-548.60
|Margin:
|888.71
|Balance:
|5 332.60
|Equity:
|4 784.00
|Free Margin:
|3 895.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|332.60
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|332.60
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|110.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|140.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|110.87
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (332.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|332.60 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0