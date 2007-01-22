|Account: 147134
|Name: me
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 23, 11:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4372390
|2007.01.22 17:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2007.01.23 08:26
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.08
|-8.00
|4378945
|2007.01.23 08:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2488
|0.0000
|1.2478
|2007.01.23 08:34
|1.2478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.01
|4379286
|2007.01.23 08:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2471
|0.0000
|1.2461
|2007.01.23 09:10
|1.2461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|4380205
|2007.01.23 09:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2458
|0.0000
|1.2448
|2007.01.23 11:03
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|4381928
|2007.01.23 11:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2447
|0.0000
|1.2437
|2007.01.23 11:09
|1.2437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.05
|4372385
|2007.01.22 17:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|0.0000
|1.9781
|2007.01.23 01:15
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|10.00
|4372389
|2007.01.22 17:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2969
|2007.01.23 08:35
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|10.00
|4372413
|2007.01.22 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7895
|0.0000
|0.7905
|2007.01.23 10:45
|0.7905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|10.00
|4375626
|2007.01.23 01:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9784
|0.0000
|1.9794
|2007.01.23 08:30
|1.9794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4379103
|2007.01.23 08:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|0.0000
|1.9810
|2007.01.23 08:36
|1.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4379354
|2007.01.23 08:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2971
|0.0000
|1.2981
|2007.01.23 09:10
|1.2981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4379402
|2007.01.23 08:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|0.0000
|1.9819
|2007.01.23 08:42
|1.9819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4379558
|2007.01.23 08:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9827
|0.0000
|1.9837
|2007.01.23 11:00
|1.9837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4380231
|2007.01.23 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2985
|0.0000
|1.2995
|2007.01.23 11:01
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4381595
|2007.01.23 10:46
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7908
|0.0000
|0.7918
|2007.01.23 11:10
|0.7918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4381791
|2007.01.23 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9839
|0.0000
|1.9849
|2007.01.23 11:09
|1.9849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4376662
|2007.01.23 03:59
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2513
|0.0000
|1.2493
|2007.01.23 08:26
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.02
|4372376
|2007.01.22 17:28
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.83
|166.14
|Closed P/L:
|164.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4381854
|2007.01.23 11:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2994
|0.0000
|1.2984
|1.3009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|4382162
|2007.01.23 11:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9858
|0.0000
|1.9868
|1.9835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|4382203
|2007.01.23 11:10
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7920
|0.0000
|0.7930
|0.7915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|4382251
|2007.01.23 11:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2437
|0.0000
|1.2447
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.05
|Floating P/L:
|-51.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|164.31
|Floating P/L:
|-51.05
|Margin:
|253.86
|Balance:
|10 164.31
|Equity:
|10 113.26
|Free Margin:
|9 859.40
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|173.39
|Gross Loss:
|9.08
|Total Net Profit:
|164.31
|Profit Factor:
|19.10
|Expected Payoff:
|9.67
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|9.08 (0.09%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.09% (9.08)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (94.12%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (5.88%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|32.02
|loss trade:
|-9.08
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.84
|loss trade:
|-9.08
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (163.49)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-9.08)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|163.49 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-9.08 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1