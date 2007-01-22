MIG Investments SA

Account: 147134 Name: me Currency: USD 2007 January 23, 11:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43723902007.01.22 17:29sell0.10usdchf1.24830.00001.24932007.01.23 08:261.24930.000.00-1.08-8.00
43789452007.01.23 08:27sell0.10usdchf1.24880.00001.24782007.01.23 08:341.24780.000.000.008.01
43792862007.01.23 08:35sell0.10usdchf1.24710.00001.24612007.01.23 09:101.24610.000.000.008.03
43802052007.01.23 09:11sell0.10usdchf1.24580.00001.24482007.01.23 11:031.24480.000.000.008.03
43819282007.01.23 11:04sell0.10usdchf1.24470.00001.24372007.01.23 11:091.24370.000.000.008.05
43723852007.01.22 17:29buy0.10gbpusd1.97710.00001.97812007.01.23 01:151.97810.000.00-0.1010.00
43723892007.01.22 17:29buy0.10eurusd1.29590.00001.29692007.01.23 08:351.29690.000.00-0.7510.00
43724132007.01.22 17:30buy0.10audusd0.78950.00000.79052007.01.23 10:450.79050.000.000.1010.00
43756262007.01.23 01:16buy0.10gbpusd1.97840.00001.97942007.01.23 08:301.97940.000.000.0010.00
43791032007.01.23 08:31buy0.10gbpusd1.98000.00001.98102007.01.23 08:361.98100.000.000.0010.00
43793542007.01.23 08:36buy0.10eurusd1.29710.00001.29812007.01.23 09:101.29810.000.000.0010.00
43794022007.01.23 08:37buy0.10gbpusd1.98090.00001.98192007.01.23 08:421.98190.000.000.0010.00
43795582007.01.23 08:43buy0.10gbpusd1.98270.00001.98372007.01.23 11:001.98370.000.000.0010.00
43802312007.01.23 09:11buy0.10eurusd1.29850.00001.29952007.01.23 11:011.29950.000.000.0010.00
43815952007.01.23 10:46buy0.10audusd0.79080.00000.79182007.01.23 11:100.79180.000.000.0010.00
43817912007.01.23 11:01buy0.10gbpusd1.98390.00001.98492007.01.23 11:091.98490.000.000.0010.00
43766622007.01.23 03:59sell0.20usdchf1.25130.00001.24932007.01.23 08:261.24930.000.000.0032.02
43723762007.01.22 17:28balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.83 166.14
Closed P/L: 164.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
43818542007.01.23 11:02sell0.10eurusd1.29940.00001.2984 1.30090.000.000.00-15.00
43821622007.01.23 11:10buy0.10gbpusd1.98580.00001.9868 1.98350.000.000.00-23.00
43822032007.01.23 11:10buy0.10audusd0.79200.00000.7930 0.79150.000.000.00-5.00
43822512007.01.23 11:11buy0.10usdchf1.24370.00001.2447 1.24270.000.000.00-8.05
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -51.05
 Floating P/L: -51.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 164.31 Floating P/L: -51.05 Margin: 253.86
Balance: 10 164.31 Equity: 10 113.26 Free Margin: 9 859.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 173.39 Gross Loss: 9.08 Total Net Profit: 164.31
Profit Factor: 19.10 Expected Payoff: 9.67  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 9.08 (0.09%) Relative Drawdown: 0.09% (9.08)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (94.12%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (5.88%)
Largest profit trade: 32.02 loss trade: -9.08
Average profit trade: 10.84 loss trade: -9.08
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (163.49) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-9.08)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 163.49 (15) consecutive loss (count): -9.08 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 1