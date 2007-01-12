|Account: 119056
|Name: Barna Otvos
|Currency: USD
|2007 February 9, 21:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2527086
|2007.01.12 17:27
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2527186
|2007.01.12 17:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2925
|0.0000
|1.2915
|2007.01.12 20:01
|1.2915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2527703
|2007.01.12 20:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2913
|0.0000
|1.2950
|2007.01.16 14:20
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-37.00
|2530136
|2007.01.15 08:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2943
|0.0000
|1.2950
|2007.01.16 14:20
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-14.00
|2538165
|2007.01.16 11:30
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2987
|0.0000
|1.2950
|2007.01.16 14:20
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.00
|2539526
|2007.01.16 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2944
|0.0000
|1.2934
|2007.01.16 15:52
|1.2934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2540356
|2007.01.16 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2931
|0.0000
|1.2921
|2007.01.16 16:39
|1.2921
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2540798
|2007.01.16 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2922
|2007.01.16 17:49
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2541709
|2007.01.16 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2916
|0.0000
|1.2906
|2007.01.17 14:30
|1.2906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|10.00
|2546828
|2007.01.17 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2916
|0.0000
|1.2906
|2007.01.17 15:17
|1.2906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2547178
|2007.01.17 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2927
|0.0000
|1.2937
|2007.01.17 15:51
|1.2937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2547591
|2007.01.17 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2928
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.18 11:29
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|-12.00
|2554175
|2007.01.18 04:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2961
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.18 11:29
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|2563532
|2007.01.18 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2936
|0.0000
|1.2926
|2007.01.18 13:09
|1.2926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2566125
|2007.01.18 13:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2922
|0.0000
|1.2912
|2007.01.18 14:30
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2568988
|2007.01.18 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2911
|0.0000
|1.2950
|2007.01.19 14:48
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|-39.00
|2571612
|2007.01.18 16:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2950
|0.0000
|1.2950
|2007.01.19 14:48
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|0.00
|2582654
|2007.01.19 03:15
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2983
|0.0000
|1.2950
|2007.01.19 14:48
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.00
|2596894
|2007.01.19 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2951
|0.0000
|1.2941
|2007.01.19 15:06
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2597435
|2007.01.19 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2943
|0.0000
|1.2933
|2007.01.19 16:00
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2599013
|2007.01.19 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2928
|0.0000
|1.2918
|2007.01.19 16:30
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2599665
|2007.01.19 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2931
|0.0000
|1.2941
|2007.01.19 16:55
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2600065
|2007.01.19 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2948
|0.0000
|1.2958
|2007.01.19 17:27
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2600803
|2007.01.19 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2964
|0.0000
|1.2974
|2007.01.22 03:30
|1.2974
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|10.00
|2605897
|2007.01.22 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2976
|0.0000
|1.2965
|2007.01.22 17:05
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|2608356
|2007.01.22 12:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2965
|2007.01.22 17:05
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2611259
|2007.01.22 17:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2007.01.23 08:42
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|10.00
|2623826
|2007.01.23 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2972
|0.0000
|1.2982
|2007.01.23 09:10
|1.2982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2624636
|2007.01.23 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2985
|0.0000
|1.2995
|2007.01.23 11:02
|1.2995
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2627115
|2007.01.23 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3010
|0.0000
|1.3020
|2007.01.23 11:20
|1.3020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2627618
|2007.01.23 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.3023
|2007.01.23 12:45
|1.3023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2628878
|2007.01.23 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3029
|0.0000
|1.3039
|2007.01.23 13:53
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2629310
|2007.01.23 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3036
|0.0000
|1.2997
|2007.01.25 09:08
|1.2997
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|-39.00
|2635184
|2007.01.24 09:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2997
|0.0000
|1.2997
|2007.01.25 09:08
|1.2997
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.61
|0.00
|2640172
|2007.01.24 16:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2964
|0.0000
|1.2997
|2007.01.25 09:08
|1.2997
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.42
|99.00
|2644489
|2007.01.25 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2996
|0.0000
|1.2959
|2007.01.29 18:01
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|-37.00
|2649160
|2007.01.25 19:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2966
|0.0000
|1.2959
|2007.01.29 18:01
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.74
|-14.00
|2649876
|2007.01.25 20:45
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2921
|0.0000
|1.2959
|2007.01.29 18:01
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.62
|114.00
|2664729
|2007.01.29 18:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2961
|0.0000
|1.2971
|2007.01.30 13:44
|1.2971
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|10.00
|2670212
|2007.01.30 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2971
|0.0000
|1.2981
|2007.01.30 13:54
|1.2981
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2670381
|2007.01.30 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2982
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2007.01.31 15:45
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-12.00
|2674857
|2007.01.31 09:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2949
|0.0000
|1.2970
|2007.01.31 15:45
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|2679352
|2007.01.31 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2979
|0.0000
|1.2989
|2007.01.31 16:18
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2679614
|2007.01.31 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2998
|0.0000
|1.3008
|2007.01.31 16:43
|1.3008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2679810
|2007.01.31 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3020
|0.0000
|1.3030
|2007.01.31 20:17
|1.3030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2681966
|2007.01.31 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3028
|0.0000
|1.3038
|2007.02.01 02:07
|1.3038
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.81
|10.00
|2683006
|2007.02.01 02:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3042
|0.0000
|1.3031
|2007.02.01 14:30
|1.3031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|2685119
|2007.02.01 10:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3011
|0.0000
|1.3031
|2007.02.01 14:30
|1.3031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2687334
|2007.02.01 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3022
|0.0000
|1.3012
|2007.02.02 15:02
|1.3012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|10.00
|2694968
|2007.02.02 15:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2997
|0.0000
|1.2987
|2007.02.02 15:22
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2695228
|2007.02.02 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2983
|0.0000
|1.2973
|2007.02.02 16:02
|1.2973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2695724
|2007.02.02 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2975
|0.0000
|1.2965
|2007.02.02 17:51
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2696372
|2007.02.02 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2950
|2007.02.05 03:04
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|10.00
|2698110
|2007.02.05 03:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2951
|0.0000
|1.2961
|2007.02.05 09:01
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2699967
|2007.02.05 09:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2963
|0.0000
|1.2952
|2007.02.06 13:05
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-11.00
|2701619
|2007.02.05 12:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2952
|2007.02.06 13:05
|1.2952
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|40.00
|2709220
|2007.02.06 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2957
|0.0000
|1.2967
|2007.02.06 17:59
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2711435
|2007.02.06 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2972
|0.0000
|1.2982
|2007.02.06 19:21
|1.2982
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2712042
|2007.02.06 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2992
|0.0000
|1.3002
|2007.02.07 15:29
|1.3002
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|10.00
|2717571
|2007.02.07 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3003
|0.0000
|1.3013
|2007.02.07 16:22
|1.3013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2718307
|2007.02.07 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3015
|0.0000
|1.3025
|2007.02.08 05:41
|1.3025
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.81
|10.00
|2720797
|2007.02.08 05:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3026
|0.0000
|1.3011
|2007.02.08 14:36
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|2722674
|2007.02.08 09:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2989
|0.0000
|1.3011
|2007.02.08 14:36
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|2725276
|2007.02.08 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3008
|0.0000
|1.3018
|2007.02.08 15:10
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2725677
|2007.02.08 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3025
|0.0000
|1.3035
|2007.02.08 16:41
|1.3035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2726489
|2007.02.08 16:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3033
|0.0000
|1.3043
|2007.02.08 23:11
|1.3043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.11
|829.00
|Closed P/L:
|790.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2728086
|2007.02.08 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3044
|0.0000
|1.3033
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.88
|-41.00
|2729913
|2007.02.09 08:45
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3013
|0.0000
|1.3033
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|-20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|-61.00
|Floating P/L:
|-64.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|790.89
|Floating P/L:
|-64.75
|Margin:
|195.35
|Balance:
|5 790.89
|Equity:
|5 726.14
|Free Margin:
|5 530.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 057.26
|Gross Loss:
|266.37
|Total Net Profit:
|790.89
|Profit Factor:
|3.97
|Expected Payoff:
|12.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3.38
|Maximal Drawdown:
|48.36 (0.90%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.90% (48.36)
|Total Trades:
|65
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|41 (78.05%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|52 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|111.00
|loss trade:
|-42.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.33
|loss trade:
|-20.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (158.68)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-48.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|158.68 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-48.36 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1