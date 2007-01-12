FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 119056 Name: Barna Otvos Currency: USD 2007 February 2, 21:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25270862007.01.12 17:27balanceDeposit5 000.00
25271862007.01.12 17:48sell0.10eurusd1.29250.00001.29152007.01.12 20:011.29150.000.000.0010.00
25277032007.01.12 20:15sell0.10eurusd1.29130.00001.29502007.01.16 14:201.29500.000.000.62-37.00
25301362007.01.15 08:45sell0.20eurusd1.29430.00001.29502007.01.16 14:201.29500.000.000.62-14.00
25381652007.01.16 11:30sell0.30eurusd1.29870.00001.29502007.01.16 14:201.29500.000.000.00111.00
25395262007.01.16 14:30sell0.10eurusd1.29440.00001.29342007.01.16 15:521.29340.000.000.0010.00
25403562007.01.16 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.29310.00001.29212007.01.16 16:391.29210.000.000.0010.00
25407982007.01.16 16:45sell0.10eurusd1.29320.00001.29222007.01.16 17:491.29220.000.000.0010.00
25417092007.01.16 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.29160.00001.29062007.01.17 14:301.29060.000.000.3110.00
25468282007.01.17 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.29160.00001.29062007.01.17 15:171.29060.000.000.0010.00
25471782007.01.17 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.29270.00001.29372007.01.17 15:511.29370.000.000.0010.00
25475912007.01.17 16:15sell0.10eurusd1.29280.00001.29402007.01.18 11:291.29400.000.000.94-12.00
25541752007.01.18 04:15sell0.20eurusd1.29610.00001.29402007.01.18 11:291.29400.000.000.0042.00
25635322007.01.18 11:30sell0.10eurusd1.29360.00001.29262007.01.18 13:091.29260.000.000.0010.00
25661252007.01.18 13:15sell0.10eurusd1.29220.00001.29122007.01.18 14:301.29120.000.000.0010.00
25689882007.01.18 14:45sell0.10eurusd1.29110.00001.29502007.01.19 14:481.29500.000.000.31-39.00
25716122007.01.18 16:15sell0.20eurusd1.29500.00001.29502007.01.19 14:481.29500.000.000.620.00
25826542007.01.19 03:15sell0.30eurusd1.29830.00001.29502007.01.19 14:481.29500.000.000.0099.00
25968942007.01.19 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.29510.00001.29412007.01.19 15:061.29410.000.000.0010.00
25974352007.01.19 15:15sell0.10eurusd1.29430.00001.29332007.01.19 16:001.29330.000.000.0010.00
25990132007.01.19 16:15sell0.10eurusd1.29280.00001.29182007.01.19 16:301.29180.000.000.0010.00
25996652007.01.19 16:45buy0.10eurusd1.29310.00001.29412007.01.19 16:551.29410.000.000.0010.00
26000652007.01.19 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.29480.00001.29582007.01.19 17:271.29580.000.000.0010.00
26008032007.01.19 17:30buy0.10eurusd1.29640.00001.29742007.01.22 03:301.29740.000.00-0.9410.00
26058972007.01.22 03:45buy0.10eurusd1.29760.00001.29652007.01.22 17:051.29650.000.000.00-11.00
26083562007.01.22 12:00buy0.20eurusd1.29450.00001.29652007.01.22 17:051.29650.000.000.0040.00
26112592007.01.22 17:19buy0.10eurusd1.29600.00001.29702007.01.23 08:421.29700.000.00-0.9410.00
26238262007.01.23 08:45buy0.10eurusd1.29720.00001.29822007.01.23 09:101.29820.000.000.0010.00
26246362007.01.23 09:15buy0.10eurusd1.29850.00001.29952007.01.23 11:021.29950.000.000.0010.00
26271152007.01.23 11:15buy0.10eurusd1.30100.00001.30202007.01.23 11:201.30200.000.000.0010.00
26276182007.01.23 11:30buy0.10eurusd1.30130.00001.30232007.01.23 12:451.30230.000.000.0010.00
26288782007.01.23 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.30290.00001.30392007.01.23 13:531.30390.000.000.0010.00
26293102007.01.23 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.30360.00001.29972007.01.25 09:081.29970.000.00-3.75-39.00
26351842007.01.24 09:15buy0.20eurusd1.29970.00001.29972007.01.25 09:081.29970.000.00-5.610.00
26401722007.01.24 16:30buy0.30eurusd1.29640.00001.29972007.01.25 09:081.29970.000.00-8.4299.00
26444892007.01.25 09:15buy0.10eurusd1.29960.00001.29592007.01.29 18:011.29590.000.00-1.88-37.00
26491602007.01.25 19:30buy0.20eurusd1.29660.00001.29592007.01.29 18:011.29590.000.00-3.74-14.00
26498762007.01.25 20:45buy0.30eurusd1.29210.00001.29592007.01.29 18:011.29590.000.00-5.62114.00
26647292007.01.29 18:15buy0.10eurusd1.29610.00001.29712007.01.30 13:441.29710.000.00-0.9410.00
26702122007.01.30 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.29710.00001.29812007.01.30 13:541.29810.000.000.0010.00
26703812007.01.30 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.29820.00001.29702007.01.31 15:451.29700.000.00-0.94-12.00
26748572007.01.31 09:15buy0.20eurusd1.29490.00001.29702007.01.31 15:451.29700.000.000.0042.00
26793522007.01.31 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.29790.00001.29892007.01.31 16:181.29890.000.000.0010.00
26796142007.01.31 16:30buy0.10eurusd1.29980.00001.30082007.01.31 16:431.30080.000.000.0010.00
26798102007.01.31 16:45buy0.10eurusd1.30200.00001.30302007.01.31 20:171.30300.000.000.0010.00
26819662007.01.31 20:30buy0.10eurusd1.30280.00001.30382007.02.01 02:071.30380.000.00-2.8110.00
26830062007.02.01 02:15buy0.10eurusd1.30420.00001.30312007.02.01 14:301.30310.000.000.00-11.00
26851192007.02.01 10:45buy0.20eurusd1.30110.00001.30312007.02.01 14:301.30310.000.000.0040.00
26873342007.02.01 14:45sell0.10eurusd1.30220.00001.30122007.02.02 15:021.30120.000.000.3110.00
26949682007.02.02 15:15sell0.10eurusd1.29970.00001.29872007.02.02 15:221.29870.000.000.0010.00
26952282007.02.02 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.29830.00001.29732007.02.02 16:021.29730.000.000.0010.00
26957242007.02.02 16:15sell0.10eurusd1.29750.00001.29652007.02.02 17:511.29650.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 -31.86 671.00
Closed P/L: 639.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26963722007.02.02 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.29600.00001.2950 1.29680.000.000.31-8.00
  0.00 0.00 0.31 -8.00
 Floating P/L: -7.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 639.14 Floating P/L: -7.69 Margin: 64.80
Balance: 5 639.14 Equity: 5 631.45 Free Margin: 5 566.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 878.57 Gross Loss: 239.43 Total Net Profit: 639.14
Profit Factor: 3.67 Expected Payoff: 12.53  
Absolute Drawdown: 3.38 Maximal Drawdown: 48.36 (0.90%) Relative Drawdown: 0.90% (48.36)
 
Total Trades: 51 Short Positions (won %): 23 (82.61%) Long Positions (won %): 28 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 40 (78.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (21.57%)
Largest profit trade: 111.00 loss trade: -42.75
Average profit trade: 21.96 loss trade: -21.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (102.31) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-48.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 119.62 (4) consecutive loss (count): -48.36 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1