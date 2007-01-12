FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 119056 Name: Barna Otvos Currency: USD 2007 January 25, 18:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25270862007.01.12 17:27balanceDeposit5 000.00
25271862007.01.12 17:48sell0.10eurusd1.29250.00001.29152007.01.12 20:011.29150.000.000.0010.00
25277032007.01.12 20:15sell0.10eurusd1.29130.00001.29502007.01.16 14:201.29500.000.000.62-37.00
25301362007.01.15 08:45sell0.20eurusd1.29430.00001.29502007.01.16 14:201.29500.000.000.62-14.00
25381652007.01.16 11:30sell0.30eurusd1.29870.00001.29502007.01.16 14:201.29500.000.000.00111.00
25395262007.01.16 14:30sell0.10eurusd1.29440.00001.29342007.01.16 15:521.29340.000.000.0010.00
25403562007.01.16 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.29310.00001.29212007.01.16 16:391.29210.000.000.0010.00
25407982007.01.16 16:45sell0.10eurusd1.29320.00001.29222007.01.16 17:491.29220.000.000.0010.00
25417092007.01.16 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.29160.00001.29062007.01.17 14:301.29060.000.000.3110.00
25468282007.01.17 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.29160.00001.29062007.01.17 15:171.29060.000.000.0010.00
25471782007.01.17 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.29270.00001.29372007.01.17 15:511.29370.000.000.0010.00
25475912007.01.17 16:15sell0.10eurusd1.29280.00001.29402007.01.18 11:291.29400.000.000.94-12.00
25541752007.01.18 04:15sell0.20eurusd1.29610.00001.29402007.01.18 11:291.29400.000.000.0042.00
25635322007.01.18 11:30sell0.10eurusd1.29360.00001.29262007.01.18 13:091.29260.000.000.0010.00
25661252007.01.18 13:15sell0.10eurusd1.29220.00001.29122007.01.18 14:301.29120.000.000.0010.00
25689882007.01.18 14:45sell0.10eurusd1.29110.00001.29502007.01.19 14:481.29500.000.000.31-39.00
25716122007.01.18 16:15sell0.20eurusd1.29500.00001.29502007.01.19 14:481.29500.000.000.620.00
25826542007.01.19 03:15sell0.30eurusd1.29830.00001.29502007.01.19 14:481.29500.000.000.0099.00
25968942007.01.19 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.29510.00001.29412007.01.19 15:061.29410.000.000.0010.00
25974352007.01.19 15:15sell0.10eurusd1.29430.00001.29332007.01.19 16:001.29330.000.000.0010.00
25990132007.01.19 16:15sell0.10eurusd1.29280.00001.29182007.01.19 16:301.29180.000.000.0010.00
25996652007.01.19 16:45buy0.10eurusd1.29310.00001.29412007.01.19 16:551.29410.000.000.0010.00
26000652007.01.19 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.29480.00001.29582007.01.19 17:271.29580.000.000.0010.00
26008032007.01.19 17:30buy0.10eurusd1.29640.00001.29742007.01.22 03:301.29740.000.00-0.9410.00
26058972007.01.22 03:45buy0.10eurusd1.29760.00001.29652007.01.22 17:051.29650.000.000.00-11.00
26083562007.01.22 12:00buy0.20eurusd1.29450.00001.29652007.01.22 17:051.29650.000.000.0040.00
26112592007.01.22 17:19buy0.10eurusd1.29600.00001.29702007.01.23 08:421.29700.000.00-0.9410.00
26238262007.01.23 08:45buy0.10eurusd1.29720.00001.29822007.01.23 09:101.29820.000.000.0010.00
26246362007.01.23 09:15buy0.10eurusd1.29850.00001.29952007.01.23 11:021.29950.000.000.0010.00
26271152007.01.23 11:15buy0.10eurusd1.30100.00001.30202007.01.23 11:201.30200.000.000.0010.00
26276182007.01.23 11:30buy0.10eurusd1.30130.00001.30232007.01.23 12:451.30230.000.000.0010.00
26288782007.01.23 13:00buy0.10eurusd1.30290.00001.30392007.01.23 13:531.30390.000.000.0010.00
26293102007.01.23 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.30360.00001.29972007.01.25 09:081.29970.000.00-3.75-39.00
26351842007.01.24 09:15buy0.20eurusd1.29970.00001.29972007.01.25 09:081.29970.000.00-5.610.00
26401722007.01.24 16:30buy0.30eurusd1.29640.00001.29972007.01.25 09:081.29970.000.00-8.4299.00
  0.00 0.00 -16.24 449.00
Closed P/L: 432.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26444892007.01.25 09:15buy0.10eurusd1.29960.00001.3006 1.29810.000.000.00-15.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -15.00
 Floating P/L: -15.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 432.76 Floating P/L: -15.00 Margin: 64.98
Balance: 5 432.76 Equity: 5 417.76 Free Margin: 5 352.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 591.63 Gross Loss: 158.87 Total Net Profit: 432.76
Profit Factor: 3.72 Expected Payoff: 12.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 3.38 Maximal Drawdown: 42.75 (0.78%) Relative Drawdown: 0.78% (42.75)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 19 (78.95%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (79.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (20.59%)
Largest profit trade: 111.00 loss trade: -42.75
Average profit trade: 21.91 loss trade: -22.70
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (198.68) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-42.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 198.68 (9) consecutive loss (count): -42.75 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1