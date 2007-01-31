|A/C No: 42295
|Name: 111_fibo_111111
|2007.01.31 06:59 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|2676934
|3020400
|2007.01.31 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9545
|1.9539
|1.9465
|2007.01.31 13:58
|1.9539
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|2
|2676957
|3020400
|2007.01.31 12:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9541
|1.9538
|1.9465
|2007.01.31 13:58
|1.9538
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|Summary P/L:
|9.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 9.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|9.00
|Largest winning trade:
|6.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (9.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|9.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*