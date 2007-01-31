FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 42295Name: 111_fibo_1111112007.01.31 06:59 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1267693430204002007.01.31 12:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95451.95391.94652007.01.31 13:581.95390.000.006.00
2267695730204002007.01.31 12:03sell0.10gbpusd1.95411.95381.94652007.01.31 13:581.95380.000.003.00
0.000.009.00
 
Summary P/L:9.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 9.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:9.00
Largest winning trade:6.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (9.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:9.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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