FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 42295Name: 111_fibo_1111112007.02.03 04:22 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1267893350115002007.01.31 15:45buy0.10eurusd1.29721.29951.30522007.01.31 16:581.29950.000.0023.00
0.000.0023.00
 
Summary P/L:23.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 23.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:23.00
Largest winning trade:23.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (23.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:23.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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