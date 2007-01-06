North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 363455 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 31, 12:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68299592007.01.06 11:11balanceDeposit25 000.00
68305972007.01.08 01:00buy0.80eurusd1.30121.29211.30702007.01.09 21:331.30030.000.00-2.96-72.00
 10201RF1
68316172007.01.08 02:39buy1.60eurusd1.29921.30131.31472007.01.09 14:281.30130.000.00-5.92336.00
 10201RF1[sl]
69539652007.01.15 01:00buy0.80eurusd1.29271.28361.29652007.01.16 09:071.29650.000.00-2.96304.00
 10201RF1[tp]
69870752007.01.16 09:08buy0.80eurusd1.29641.28731.30022007.01.17 17:331.29470.000.00-2.96-136.00
 10201RF1
69963832007.01.16 15:21buy1.60eurusd1.29461.28731.29842007.01.17 17:331.29460.000.00-5.920.00
 10201RF1
70004382007.01.16 17:36buy3.20eurusd1.29281.28731.29662007.01.17 17:321.29460.000.00-11.84576.00
 10201RF1
70028342007.01.16 19:04buy6.40eurusd1.29101.28731.29482007.01.17 17:321.29480.000.00-23.682 432.00
 10201RF1[tp]
70185992007.01.17 15:55buy12.80eurusd1.29131.28941.29512007.01.17 17:321.29480.000.000.004 480.00
 10201RF1
70225842007.01.17 17:33buy1.00eurusd1.29471.28561.29852007.01.18 05:281.29680.000.00-11.10210.00
 10201RF1
70269062007.01.17 21:27buy2.00eurusd1.29291.28561.29672007.01.18 05:281.29670.000.00-22.20760.00
 10201RF1[tp]
70308132007.01.18 05:28buy1.10eurusd1.29721.28811.30102007.01.18 16:271.29450.000.000.00-297.00
 10201RF1
70367912007.01.18 11:01buy2.20eurusd1.29531.28801.29912007.01.18 16:271.29440.000.000.00-198.00
 10201RF1
70406502007.01.18 14:04buy4.40eurusd1.29321.28771.29702007.01.18 16:271.29460.000.000.00616.00
 10201RF1
70428332007.01.18 15:30buy8.80eurusd1.29081.28711.29462007.01.18 16:271.29460.000.000.003 344.00
 10201RF1[tp]
70452582007.01.18 16:27buy1.20eurusd1.29461.28551.29842007.01.19 04:101.29840.000.00-4.44456.00
 10201RF1[tp]
70560362007.01.19 04:10buy1.20eurusd1.29861.28951.30242007.01.19 18:431.29640.000.000.00-264.00
 10201RF1
70633652007.01.19 11:55buy2.40eurusd1.29681.28951.30062007.01.19 18:431.29660.000.000.00-48.00
 10201RF1
70674152007.01.19 15:48buy4.80eurusd1.29501.28951.29882007.01.19 18:431.29650.000.000.00720.00
 10201RF1
70690262007.01.19 17:01buy9.60eurusd1.29271.28901.29652007.01.19 18:431.29650.000.000.003 648.00
 10201RF1[tp]
70722012007.01.19 18:43buy1.30eurusd1.29661.28751.30042007.01.23 09:351.29680.000.00-9.6226.00
 10201RF1
70839232007.01.22 12:50buy2.60eurusd1.29481.28751.29862007.01.23 09:341.29680.000.00-9.62520.00
 10201RF1
70872172007.01.22 14:44buy5.20eurusd1.29301.28751.29682007.01.23 09:341.29680.000.00-19.241 976.00
 10201RF1[tp]
71048652007.01.23 09:35buy1.40eurusd1.29691.28781.30072007.01.23 12:091.30070.000.000.00532.00
 10201RF1[tp]
71098902007.01.23 12:15buy1.40eurusd1.30071.29161.30452007.01.25 09:451.29880.000.00-20.72-266.00
 10201RF1
71367822007.01.24 10:16buy2.80eurusd1.29881.29151.30262007.01.25 09:451.29870.000.00-31.08-28.00
 10201RF1
71513872007.01.24 17:18buy5.60eurusd1.29691.29141.30072007.01.25 09:451.29880.000.00-62.161 064.00
 10201RF1
71542572007.01.24 18:10buy11.20eurusd1.29511.29141.29892007.01.25 09:451.29890.000.00-124.324 256.00
 10201RF1[tp]
71680242007.01.25 09:45buy1.50eurusd1.29891.28981.30272007.01.26 13:371.28980.000.00-5.55-1 365.00
 10201RF1[sl]
71722442007.01.25 11:31buy3.00eurusd1.29711.28981.30092007.01.26 13:371.28980.000.00-11.10-2 190.00
 10201RF1[sl]
71866022007.01.25 21:04buy6.00eurusd1.29481.28931.29862007.01.26 13:371.28990.000.00-22.20-2 940.00
 10201RF1
71882082007.01.25 21:33buy12.00eurusd1.29291.28921.29672007.01.26 13:371.29000.000.00-44.40-3 480.00
 10201RF1
71994872007.01.26 10:11buy24.00eurusd1.29111.28921.29492007.01.26 13:371.28990.000.000.00-2 880.00
 10201RF1
72052822007.01.26 13:37sell1.10eurusd1.28991.29901.28612007.01.31 10:391.29360.000.004.95-407.00
 10201RF1
72098312007.01.26 15:59sell2.20eurusd1.29171.29901.28792007.01.31 10:391.29370.000.009.90-440.00
 10201RF1
72399702007.01.29 23:25sell4.40eurusd1.29541.30091.29162007.01.31 10:391.29350.000.0013.20836.00
 10201RF1
72534272007.01.30 14:51sell8.80eurusd1.29731.30101.29352007.01.31 10:391.29350.000.0013.203 344.00
 10201RF1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -412.74 15 425.00
Closed P/L: 15 012.26
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72731562007.01.31 10:40sell1.30eurusd1.29341.30251.2896 1.29400.000.000.00-78.00
 10201RF1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -78.00
 Floating P/L: -78.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 15 012.26 Floating P/L: -78.00 Margin: 336.28
Balance: 40 012.26 Equity: 39 934.26 Free Margin: 39 597.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 30 155.30 Gross Loss: 15 143.04 Total Net Profit: 15 012.26
Profit Factor: 1.99 Expected Payoff: 417.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 13 284.05 (26.61%)  
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 32 (56.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (55.56%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (44.44%)
Largest profit trade: 4 480.00 loss trade: -3 524.40
Average profit trade: 1 507.77 loss trade: -946.44
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (8 149.04) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-13 284.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 8 149.04 (6) consecutive loss (count): -13 284.05 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3