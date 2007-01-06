|Account: 363455
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 25, 11:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6829959
|2007.01.06 11:11
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|6830597
|2007.01.08 01:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3012
|1.2921
|1.3070
|2007.01.09 21:33
|1.3003
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|-72.00
|10201
|RF1
|6831617
|2007.01.08 02:39
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2992
|1.3013
|1.3147
|2007.01.09 14:28
|1.3013
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|336.00
|10201
|RF1[sl]
|6953965
|2007.01.15 01:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2836
|1.2965
|2007.01.16 09:07
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|304.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|6987075
|2007.01.16 09:08
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.2873
|1.3002
|2007.01.17 17:33
|1.2947
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|-136.00
|10201
|RF1
|6996383
|2007.01.16 15:21
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2946
|1.2873
|1.2984
|2007.01.17 17:33
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.92
|0.00
|10201
|RF1
|7000438
|2007.01.16 17:36
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2928
|1.2873
|1.2966
|2007.01.17 17:32
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.84
|576.00
|10201
|RF1
|7002834
|2007.01.16 19:04
|buy
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.2910
|1.2873
|1.2948
|2007.01.17 17:32
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.68
|2 432.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|7018599
|2007.01.17 15:55
|buy
|12.80
|eurusd
|1.2913
|1.2894
|1.2951
|2007.01.17 17:32
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 480.00
|10201
|RF1
|7022584
|2007.01.17 17:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2947
|1.2856
|1.2985
|2007.01.18 05:28
|1.2968
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.10
|210.00
|10201
|RF1
|7026906
|2007.01.17 21:27
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2929
|1.2856
|1.2967
|2007.01.18 05:28
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.20
|760.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|7030813
|2007.01.18 05:28
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.2972
|1.2881
|1.3010
|2007.01.18 16:27
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-297.00
|10201
|RF1
|7036791
|2007.01.18 11:01
|buy
|2.20
|eurusd
|1.2953
|1.2880
|1.2991
|2007.01.18 16:27
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-198.00
|10201
|RF1
|7040650
|2007.01.18 14:04
|buy
|4.40
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.2877
|1.2970
|2007.01.18 16:27
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|616.00
|10201
|RF1
|7042833
|2007.01.18 15:30
|buy
|8.80
|eurusd
|1.2908
|1.2871
|1.2946
|2007.01.18 16:27
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 344.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|7045258
|2007.01.18 16:27
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2946
|1.2855
|1.2984
|2007.01.19 04:10
|1.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.44
|456.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|7056036
|2007.01.19 04:10
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.2986
|1.2895
|1.3024
|2007.01.19 18:43
|1.2964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-264.00
|10201
|RF1
|7063365
|2007.01.19 11:55
|buy
|2.40
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.2895
|1.3006
|2007.01.19 18:43
|1.2966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|10201
|RF1
|7067415
|2007.01.19 15:48
|buy
|4.80
|eurusd
|1.2950
|1.2895
|1.2988
|2007.01.19 18:43
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|720.00
|10201
|RF1
|7069026
|2007.01.19 17:01
|buy
|9.60
|eurusd
|1.2927
|1.2890
|1.2965
|2007.01.19 18:43
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 648.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|7072201
|2007.01.19 18:43
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2966
|1.2875
|1.3004
|2007.01.23 09:35
|1.2968
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.62
|26.00
|10201
|RF1
|7083923
|2007.01.22 12:50
|buy
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.2948
|1.2875
|1.2986
|2007.01.23 09:34
|1.2968
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.62
|520.00
|10201
|RF1
|7087217
|2007.01.22 14:44
|buy
|5.20
|eurusd
|1.2930
|1.2875
|1.2968
|2007.01.23 09:34
|1.2968
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.24
|1 976.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|7104865
|2007.01.23 09:35
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.2969
|1.2878
|1.3007
|2007.01.23 12:09
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|532.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|7109890
|2007.01.23 12:15
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3007
|1.2916
|1.3045
|2007.01.25 09:45
|1.2988
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.72
|-266.00
|10201
|RF1
|7136782
|2007.01.24 10:16
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.2988
|1.2915
|1.3026
|2007.01.25 09:45
|1.2987
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.08
|-28.00
|10201
|RF1
|7151387
|2007.01.24 17:18
|buy
|5.60
|eurusd
|1.2969
|1.2914
|1.3007
|2007.01.25 09:45
|1.2988
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.16
|1 064.00
|10201
|RF1
|7154257
|2007.01.24 18:10
|buy
|11.20
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.2914
|1.2989
|2007.01.25 09:45
|1.2989
|0.00
|0.00
|-124.32
|4 256.00
|10201
|RF1[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-370.74
|24 947.00
|Closed P/L:
|24 576.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7168024
|2007.01.25 09:45
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.2989
|1.2898
|1.3027
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-285.00
|10201
|RF1
|7172244
|2007.01.25 11:31
|buy
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.2971
|1.2898
|1.3009
|1.2970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|10201
|RF1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-315.00
|Floating P/L:
|-315.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|24 576.26
|Floating P/L:
|-315.00
|Margin:
|1 167.93
|Balance:
|49 576.26
|Equity:
|49 261.26
|Free Margin:
|48 093.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|25 948.90
|Gross Loss:
|1 372.64
|Total Net Profit:
|24 576.26
|Profit Factor:
|18.90
|Expected Payoff:
|910.23
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|495.00 (1.31%)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4 480.00
|loss trade:
|-297.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 441.61
|loss trade:
|-152.52
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (8 149.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-495.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|8 149.04 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-495.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2