|Account: 115127
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 31, 20:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2676305
|2007.01.31 10:35
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2929
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2007.01.31 13:19
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2674667
|2007.01.31 09:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2947
|0.0000
|1.2963
|2007.01.31 13:19
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2673573
|2007.01.31 06:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2965
|0.0000
|1.2981
|2007.01.31 13:19
|1.2946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2678389
|2007.01.31 14:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2948
|2007.01.31 15:32
|1.2948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2677447
|2007.01.31 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2950
|0.0000
|1.2966
|2007.01.31 15:32
|1.2949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|2678777
|2007.01.31 15:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2953
|0.0000
|1.2969
|2007.01.31 15:44
|1.2969
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2678917
|2007.01.31 15:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2972
|0.0000
|1.2988
|2007.01.31 16:18
|1.2988
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|2679398
|2007.01.31 16:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2991
|0.0000
|1.3007
|2007.01.31 16:43
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|Closed P/L:
|104.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2679779
|2007.01.31 16:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3009
|0.0000
|1.3025
|
|1.3011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|1
|10_point_4_multi MM (2891)
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|2.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|104.00
|Floating P/L:
|2.00
|Margin:
|130.09
|Balance:
|3 469.91
|Equity:
|3 471.91
|Free Margin:
|3 341.82
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|128.00
|Gross Loss:
|24.00
|Total Net Profit:
|104.00
|Profit Factor:
|5.33
|Expected Payoff:
|13.00
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|23.00 (0.67%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.00
|loss trade:
|-19.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.60
|loss trade:
|-8.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (48.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-23.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|48.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-23.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2