FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 115127 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 31, 20:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26763052007.01.31 10:35buy0.30eurusd1.29290.00001.29452007.01.31 13:191.29450.000.000.0048.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26746672007.01.31 09:01buy0.20eurusd1.29470.00001.29632007.01.31 13:191.29450.000.000.00-4.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26735732007.01.31 06:31buy0.10eurusd1.29650.00001.29812007.01.31 13:191.29460.000.000.00-19.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26783892007.01.31 14:53buy0.20eurusd1.29320.00001.29482007.01.31 15:321.29480.000.000.0032.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26774472007.01.31 13:19buy0.10eurusd1.29500.00001.29662007.01.31 15:321.29490.000.000.00-1.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
26787772007.01.31 15:32buy0.10eurusd1.29530.00001.29692007.01.31 15:441.29690.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26789172007.01.31 15:44buy0.10eurusd1.29720.00001.29882007.01.31 16:181.29880.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
26793982007.01.31 16:18buy0.10eurusd1.29910.00001.30072007.01.31 16:431.30070.000.000.0016.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 104.00
Closed P/L: 104.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26797792007.01.31 16:44buy0.10eurusd1.30090.00001.3025 1.30110.000.000.002.00
 110_point_4_multi MM (2891)
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2.00
 Floating P/L: 2.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 104.00 Floating P/L: 2.00 Margin: 130.09
Balance: 3 469.91 Equity: 3 471.91 Free Margin: 3 341.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 128.00 Gross Loss: 24.00 Total Net Profit: 104.00
Profit Factor: 5.33 Expected Payoff: 13.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 23.00 (0.67%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 48.00 loss trade: -19.00
Average profit trade: 25.60 loss trade: -8.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (48.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-23.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 48.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -23.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2