|Account: 66252
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 19, 06:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2417880
|2007.01.18 16:21
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 00:02
|1.9743
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|10.40
|200722349
|so: -2025.5%/-199.4/9.8
|2381917
|2007.01.15 21:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2931
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 00:02
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|3.00
|200722349
|so: -1524.8%/-199.4/13.1
|2418422
|2007.01.18 16:38
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2484
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.19 00:02
|1.2471
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.04
|200722349
|so: -1280.1%/-199.4/15.6
|2423106
|2007.01.19 00:02
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|1.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.19 00:02
|0.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 130.43
|200722349
|XOR
|2423109
|2007.01.19 00:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|0.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.19 00:02
|95.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-992.79
|200722349
|so: -1103.1%/-199.4/18.1
|2423057
|2007.01.19 00:02
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|1.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.19 00:02
|157.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 979.12
|200722349
|XOR
|2417275
|2007.01.18 15:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|121.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.19 00:02
|84.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|883.75
|200722349
|XOR
|2416916
|2007.01.18 15:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2541
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 16:38
|1.2489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.33
|200722349
|XOR
|2417087
|2007.01.18 15:39
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 16:21
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|200722349
|XOR
|2413021
|2007.01.18 09:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|121.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.18 15:51
|121.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|200722349
|XOR
|2414712
|2007.01.18 11:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 15:39
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|200722349
|XOR
|2415260
|2007.01.18 13:03
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2506
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 15:34
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.19
|200722349
|XOR
|2409548
|2007.01.18 05:28
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2446
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 13:03
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|200722349
|XOR
|2413799
|2007.01.18 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 11:55
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|200722349
|XOR
|2401822
|2007.01.17 16:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 10:46
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7.90
|200722349
|XOR
|2393825
|2007.01.16 20:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.18 09:46
|121.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|4.29
|200722349
|XOR
|2393828
|2007.01.16 20:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2481
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 05:28
|1.2441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|-3.22
|200722349
|XOR
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-2 220.37
|Closed P/L:
|-2 220.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 220.43
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|-199.42
|Equity:
|-199.42
|Free Margin:
|-199.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 920.24
|Gross Loss:
|5 140.67
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 220.43
|Profit Factor:
|0.57
|Expected Payoff:
|-130.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 234.28
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5 123.22 (104.34%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|104.34% (5 123.22)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (58.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (41.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 979.12
|loss trade:
|-4 130.43
|Average
|profit trade:
|292.02
|loss trade:
|-734.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (2 870.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-5 123.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 870.91 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5 123.22 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1