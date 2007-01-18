MoneyTec LLC

Account: 66252 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 19, 06:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24178802007.01.18 16:21buy0.02gbpusd1.96910.00000.00002007.01.19 00:021.97430.000.00-0.0310.40
 200722349so: -2025.5%/-199.4/9.8
23819172007.01.15 21:51buy0.01eurusd1.29310.00000.00002007.01.19 00:021.29610.000.00-0.463.00
 200722349so: -1524.8%/-199.4/13.1
24184222007.01.18 16:38sell0.01usdchf1.24840.00000.00002007.01.19 00:021.24710.000.00-0.101.04
 200722349so: -1280.1%/-199.4/15.6
24231062007.01.19 00:02buy0.03usdjpy1.640.000.002007.01.19 00:020.690.000.000.00-4 130.43
 200722349XOR
24231092007.01.19 00:02sell0.01usdjpy0.690.000.002007.01.19 00:0295.700.000.000.00-992.79
 200722349so: -1103.1%/-199.4/18.1
24230572007.01.19 00:02buy0.02usdjpy1.640.000.002007.01.19 00:02157.120.000.000.001 979.12
 200722349XOR
24172752007.01.18 15:51sell0.02usdjpy121.550.000.002007.01.19 00:0284.300.000.00-0.29883.75
 200722349XOR
24169162007.01.18 15:35sell0.02usdchf1.25410.00000.00002007.01.18 16:381.24890.000.000.008.33
 200722349XOR
24170872007.01.18 15:39sell0.01gbpusd1.96510.00000.00002007.01.18 16:211.96910.000.000.00-4.00
 200722349XOR
24130212007.01.18 09:46sell0.01usdjpy121.180.000.002007.01.18 15:51121.590.000.000.00-3.37
 200722349XOR
24147122007.01.18 11:55sell0.02gbpusd1.97220.00000.00002007.01.18 15:391.96560.000.000.0013.20
 200722349XOR
24152602007.01.18 13:03sell0.01usdchf1.25060.00000.00002007.01.18 15:341.25460.000.000.00-3.19
 200722349XOR
24095482007.01.18 05:28buy0.02usdchf1.24460.00000.00002007.01.18 13:031.25060.000.000.009.60
 200722349XOR
24137992007.01.18 10:46buy0.01gbpusd1.97620.00000.00002007.01.18 11:551.97220.000.000.00-4.00
 200722349XOR
24018222007.01.17 16:02buy0.01gbpusd1.96780.00000.00002007.01.18 10:461.97570.000.00-0.047.90
 200722349XOR
23938252007.01.16 20:04buy0.01usdjpy120.660.000.002007.01.18 09:46121.180.000.000.534.29
 200722349XOR
23938282007.01.16 20:04buy0.01usdchf1.24810.00000.00002007.01.18 05:281.24410.000.000.33-3.22
 200722349XOR
  0.00 0.00 -0.06 -2 220.37
Closed P/L: -2 220.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 220.43 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: -199.42 Equity: -199.42 Free Margin: -199.42
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 920.24 Gross Loss: 5 140.67 Total Net Profit: -2 220.43
Profit Factor: 0.57 Expected Payoff: -130.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 234.28 Maximal Drawdown: 5 123.22 (104.34%) Relative Drawdown: 104.34% (5 123.22)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (58.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (41.18%)
Largest profit trade: 1 979.12 loss trade: -4 130.43
Average profit trade: 292.02 loss trade: -734.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (2 870.91) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-5 123.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 870.91 (3) consecutive loss (count): -5 123.22 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1