|Account: 66252
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 18, 16:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2417087
|2007.01.18 15:39
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 16:21
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|200722349
|XOR
|2413021
|2007.01.18 09:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|121.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.18 15:51
|121.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|200722349
|XOR
|2414712
|2007.01.18 11:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 15:39
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|200722349
|XOR
|2415260
|2007.01.18 13:03
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2506
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 15:34
|1.2546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.19
|200722349
|XOR
|2409548
|2007.01.18 05:28
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2446
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 13:03
|1.2506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|200722349
|XOR
|2413799
|2007.01.18 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9762
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 11:55
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|200722349
|XOR
|2401822
|2007.01.17 16:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 10:46
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7.90
|200722349
|XOR
|2393825
|2007.01.16 20:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.18 09:46
|121.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|4.29
|200722349
|XOR
|2393828
|2007.01.16 20:04
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2481
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.18 05:28
|1.2441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|-3.22
|200722349
|XOR
|2393822
|2007.01.16 20:03
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.17 16:02
|1.9673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|5.10
|200722349
|XOR
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|22.31
|Closed P/L:
|23.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2381917
|2007.01.15 21:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2931
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|2.20
|200722349
|XOR
|2416916
|2007.01.18 15:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2541
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.13
|200722349
|XOR
|2417275
|2007.01.18 15:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|121.55
|0.00
|0.00
|121.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.45
|200722349
|XOR
|2417880
|2007.01.18 16:21
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9725
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|200722349
|XOR
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|22.58
|Floating P/L:
|22.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|23.12
|Floating P/L:
|22.20
|Margin:
|23.08
|Balance:
|2 039.04
|Equity:
|2 061.24
|Free Margin:
|2 015.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|40.57
|Gross Loss:
|17.45
|Total Net Profit:
|23.12
|Profit Factor:
|2.32
|Expected Payoff:
|2.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.37 (0.36%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.36% (7.37)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|13.20
|loss trade:
|-4.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.11
|loss trade:
|-3.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (12.68)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-7.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|13.20 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.37 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1