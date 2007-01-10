FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 08:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58232512007.01.10 17:14buy0.40usdchf1.24670.00001.25252007.01.11 17:051.24860.000.009.7060.87
58316872007.01.11 03:34buy0.80usdchf1.24490.00001.25072007.01.11 17:051.24870.000.000.00243.45
58497252007.01.11 14:12buy2.00usdchf1.24280.00001.24862007.01.11 17:051.24860.000.000.00929.04
58333582007.01.11 06:04sell0.80eurusd1.29610.00001.29032007.01.11 15:511.29380.000.000.00184.00
58232352007.01.10 17:14sell0.50eurusd1.29430.00001.28852007.01.11 15:511.29380.000.007.9225.00
58468492007.01.11 14:00sell2.00eurusd1.29810.00001.29232007.01.11 15:511.29410.000.000.00800.00
58491792007.01.11 14:11sell4.00eurusd1.29990.00001.29412007.01.11 15:511.29410.000.000.002 320.00
58427322007.01.11 11:41buy0.50gbpusd1.94030.00001.94612007.01.11 14:001.94460.000.000.00215.00
58440302007.01.11 12:12buy1.00gbpusd1.93850.00001.94432007.01.11 14:001.94430.000.000.00580.00
57670292007.01.09 02:05buy0.70gbpusd1.94190.00001.94772007.01.11 11:411.93990.000.00-5.93-140.00
57869652007.01.09 16:21buy1.40gbpusd1.94010.00001.94592007.01.11 11:411.93970.000.00-11.86-56.00
57987612007.01.10 02:10buy2.80gbpusd1.93830.00001.94412007.01.11 11:411.93960.000.00-16.72364.00
57993882007.01.10 02:17buy5.60gbpusd1.93640.00001.94222007.01.11 11:401.93960.000.00-33.431 792.00
58231642007.01.10 17:14buy9.60gbpusd1.93380.00001.93962007.01.11 11:401.93960.000.00-57.325 568.00
57613672007.01.08 19:04sell1.80usdchf1.23420.00001.22842007.01.10 17:141.24680.000.00-36.22-1 819.06
57666252007.01.09 01:54buy0.70eurusd1.30400.00001.30982007.01.10 17:141.29430.000.00-4.97-679.00
57825532007.01.09 14:02buy1.40eurusd1.30220.00001.30802007.01.10 17:141.29420.000.00-9.94-1 120.00
57861692007.01.09 16:06buy2.80eurusd1.30040.00001.30622007.01.10 17:141.29410.000.00-19.87-1 764.00
57988262007.01.10 02:10buy5.60eurusd1.29860.00001.30442007.01.10 17:141.29420.000.000.00-2 464.00
57620102007.01.08 19:45sell1.20usdchf1.23600.00001.23022007.01.10 17:141.24680.000.00-24.14-1 039.46
57996062007.01.10 02:19buy11.20eurusd1.29680.00001.30262007.01.10 17:141.29420.000.000.00-2 912.00
57798022007.01.09 11:40sell2.80usdchf1.23780.00001.23202007.01.10 17:141.24690.000.00-28.17-2 043.47
57825642007.01.09 14:02sell5.60usdchf1.23960.00001.23382007.01.10 17:141.24690.000.00-56.34-3 278.53
57861262007.01.09 16:05sell11.20usdchf1.24140.00001.23562007.01.10 17:131.24690.000.00-112.67-4 940.25
57552912007.01.08 17:02buy1.50gbpusd1.93570.00001.94152007.01.09 02:051.94150.000.00-3.75870.00
57281832007.01.08 00:01buy1.30eurusd1.30160.00001.30742007.01.09 01:541.30390.000.00-9.24299.00
57306802007.01.08 02:17buy2.60eurusd1.29980.00001.30562007.01.09 01:541.30380.000.00-18.491 040.00
57507162007.01.08 15:59buy5.60eurusd1.29800.00001.30382007.01.09 01:541.30380.000.00-39.823 248.00
57281382007.01.08 00:01sell1.30usdchf1.23500.00001.22922007.01.08 19:031.23470.000.000.0031.59
57311822007.01.08 02:38sell2.60usdchf1.23690.00001.23112007.01.08 19:031.23480.000.000.00442.18
57494032007.01.08 15:37sell5.60usdchf1.23880.00001.23302007.01.08 19:031.23480.000.000.001 814.06
57505492007.01.08 15:58sell11.20usdchf1.24060.00001.23482007.01.08 19:031.23480.000.000.005 260.77
57380252007.01.08 09:00buy1.40gbpusd1.93290.00001.93872007.01.08 17:021.93520.000.000.00322.00
57408372007.01.08 10:00buy2.80gbpusd1.93110.00001.93692007.01.08 17:021.93500.000.000.001 092.00
57507312007.01.08 15:59buy5.60gbpusd1.92920.00001.93502007.01.08 17:021.93500.000.000.003 248.00
57285172007.01.08 00:04buy1.30gbpusd1.93090.00001.93672007.01.08 09:001.93270.000.000.00234.00
57306292007.01.08 02:14buy2.60gbpusd1.92900.00001.93482007.01.08 09:001.93280.000.000.00988.00
57315762007.01.08 02:48buy5.20gbpusd1.92710.00001.93292007.01.08 08:591.93290.000.000.003 016.00
57172132007.01.05 15:57sell stop0.10usdjpy117.94118.420.002007.01.08 01:01118.71cancelled
57172122007.01.05 15:57buy stop0.10usdjpy119.70119.220.002007.01.08 01:01118.75cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -471.26 12 731.19
Closed P/L: 12 259.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58595212007.01.11 15:51sell0.60eurusd1.29350.00001.2877 1.29030.000.002.86192.00
58466762007.01.11 14:00buy0.50gbpusd1.94920.00001.9550 1.94500.000.00-1.24-210.00
58582442007.01.11 15:41buy1.00gbpusd1.94740.00001.9532 1.94500.000.00-2.49-240.00
58625972007.01.11 16:21buy2.40gbpusd1.94460.00001.9504 1.94500.000.00-5.9896.00
58652912007.01.11 17:05buy4.80gbpusd1.94280.00001.9486 1.94500.000.00-11.951 056.00
58662722007.01.11 17:13buy9.60gbpusd1.94090.00001.9467 1.94500.000.00-23.903 936.00
58654162007.01.11 17:05buy0.60usdchf1.24890.00001.2547 1.24900.000.004.604.80
  0.00 0.00 -38.10 4 834.80
 Floating P/L: 4 796.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12 259.93 Floating P/L: 4 796.70 Margin: 18 461.61
Balance: 52 667.13 Equity: 57 463.83 Free Margin: 39 002.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 34 825.81 Gross Loss: 22 565.88 Total Net Profit: 12 259.93
Profit Factor: 1.54 Expected Payoff: 322.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 517.79 Maximal Drawdown: 22 352.09 (35.91%) Relative Drawdown: 35.91% (22 352.09)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 13 (61.54%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (72.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (68.42%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (31.58%)
Largest profit trade: 5 510.68 loss trade: -5 052.92
Average profit trade: 1 339.45 loss trade: -1 880.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (21 834.30) consecutive losses ($): 10 (-22 352.09)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21 834.30 (14) consecutive loss (count): -22 352.09 (10)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 6