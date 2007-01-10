|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 08:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5823251
|2007.01.10 17:14
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2467
|0.0000
|1.2525
|2007.01.11 17:05
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|9.70
|60.87
|5831687
|2007.01.11 03:34
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2449
|0.0000
|1.2507
|2007.01.11 17:05
|1.2487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.45
|5849725
|2007.01.11 14:12
|buy
|2.00
|usdchf
|1.2428
|0.0000
|1.2486
|2007.01.11 17:05
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|929.04
|5833358
|2007.01.11 06:04
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2961
|0.0000
|1.2903
|2007.01.11 15:51
|1.2938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|184.00
|5823235
|2007.01.10 17:14
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2943
|0.0000
|1.2885
|2007.01.11 15:51
|1.2938
|0.00
|0.00
|7.92
|25.00
|5846849
|2007.01.11 14:00
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2981
|0.0000
|1.2923
|2007.01.11 15:51
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|5849179
|2007.01.11 14:11
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2999
|0.0000
|1.2941
|2007.01.11 15:51
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 320.00
|5842732
|2007.01.11 11:41
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9403
|0.0000
|1.9461
|2007.01.11 14:00
|1.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|215.00
|5844030
|2007.01.11 12:12
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9385
|0.0000
|1.9443
|2007.01.11 14:00
|1.9443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|580.00
|5767029
|2007.01.09 02:05
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.9419
|0.0000
|1.9477
|2007.01.11 11:41
|1.9399
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.93
|-140.00
|5786965
|2007.01.09 16:21
|buy
|1.40
|gbpusd
|1.9401
|0.0000
|1.9459
|2007.01.11 11:41
|1.9397
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.86
|-56.00
|5798761
|2007.01.10 02:10
|buy
|2.80
|gbpusd
|1.9383
|0.0000
|1.9441
|2007.01.11 11:41
|1.9396
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.72
|364.00
|5799388
|2007.01.10 02:17
|buy
|5.60
|gbpusd
|1.9364
|0.0000
|1.9422
|2007.01.11 11:40
|1.9396
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.43
|1 792.00
|5823164
|2007.01.10 17:14
|buy
|9.60
|gbpusd
|1.9338
|0.0000
|1.9396
|2007.01.11 11:40
|1.9396
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.32
|5 568.00
|5761367
|2007.01.08 19:04
|sell
|1.80
|usdchf
|1.2342
|0.0000
|1.2284
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.22
|-1 819.06
|5766625
|2007.01.09 01:54
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3040
|0.0000
|1.3098
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.97
|-679.00
|5782553
|2007.01.09 14:02
|buy
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3022
|0.0000
|1.3080
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.94
|-1 120.00
|5786169
|2007.01.09 16:06
|buy
|2.80
|eurusd
|1.3004
|0.0000
|1.3062
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.87
|-1 764.00
|5798826
|2007.01.10 02:10
|buy
|5.60
|eurusd
|1.2986
|0.0000
|1.3044
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 464.00
|5762010
|2007.01.08 19:45
|sell
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2360
|0.0000
|1.2302
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.14
|-1 039.46
|5799606
|2007.01.10 02:19
|buy
|11.20
|eurusd
|1.2968
|0.0000
|1.3026
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 912.00
|5779802
|2007.01.09 11:40
|sell
|2.80
|usdchf
|1.2378
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.17
|-2 043.47
|5782564
|2007.01.09 14:02
|sell
|5.60
|usdchf
|1.2396
|0.0000
|1.2338
|2007.01.10 17:14
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.34
|-3 278.53
|5786126
|2007.01.09 16:05
|sell
|11.20
|usdchf
|1.2414
|0.0000
|1.2356
|2007.01.10 17:13
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|-112.67
|-4 940.25
|5755291
|2007.01.08 17:02
|buy
|1.50
|gbpusd
|1.9357
|0.0000
|1.9415
|2007.01.09 02:05
|1.9415
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|870.00
|5728183
|2007.01.08 00:01
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3016
|0.0000
|1.3074
|2007.01.09 01:54
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.24
|299.00
|5730680
|2007.01.08 02:17
|buy
|2.60
|eurusd
|1.2998
|0.0000
|1.3056
|2007.01.09 01:54
|1.3038
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.49
|1 040.00
|5750716
|2007.01.08 15:59
|buy
|5.60
|eurusd
|1.2980
|0.0000
|1.3038
|2007.01.09 01:54
|1.3038
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.82
|3 248.00
|5728138
|2007.01.08 00:01
|sell
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2350
|0.0000
|1.2292
|2007.01.08 19:03
|1.2347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.59
|5731182
|2007.01.08 02:38
|sell
|2.60
|usdchf
|1.2369
|0.0000
|1.2311
|2007.01.08 19:03
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|442.18
|5749403
|2007.01.08 15:37
|sell
|5.60
|usdchf
|1.2388
|0.0000
|1.2330
|2007.01.08 19:03
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 814.06
|5750549
|2007.01.08 15:58
|sell
|11.20
|usdchf
|1.2406
|0.0000
|1.2348
|2007.01.08 19:03
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 260.77
|5738025
|2007.01.08 09:00
|buy
|1.40
|gbpusd
|1.9329
|0.0000
|1.9387
|2007.01.08 17:02
|1.9352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|322.00
|5740837
|2007.01.08 10:00
|buy
|2.80
|gbpusd
|1.9311
|0.0000
|1.9369
|2007.01.08 17:02
|1.9350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 092.00
|5750731
|2007.01.08 15:59
|buy
|5.60
|gbpusd
|1.9292
|0.0000
|1.9350
|2007.01.08 17:02
|1.9350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 248.00
|5728517
|2007.01.08 00:04
|buy
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.9309
|0.0000
|1.9367
|2007.01.08 09:00
|1.9327
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|234.00
|5730629
|2007.01.08 02:14
|buy
|2.60
|gbpusd
|1.9290
|0.0000
|1.9348
|2007.01.08 09:00
|1.9328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|988.00
|5731576
|2007.01.08 02:48
|buy
|5.20
|gbpusd
|1.9271
|0.0000
|1.9329
|2007.01.08 08:59
|1.9329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 016.00
|5717213
|2007.01.05 15:57
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.94
|118.42
|0.00
|2007.01.08 01:01
|118.71
|cancelled
|5717212
|2007.01.05 15:57
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.70
|119.22
|0.00
|2007.01.08 01:01
|118.75
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|-471.26
|12 731.19
|Closed P/L:
|12 259.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5859521
|2007.01.11 15:51
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2935
|0.0000
|1.2877
|1.2903
|0.00
|0.00
|2.86
|192.00
|5846676
|2007.01.11 14:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9492
|0.0000
|1.9550
|1.9450
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|-210.00
|5858244
|2007.01.11 15:41
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9474
|0.0000
|1.9532
|1.9450
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.49
|-240.00
|5862597
|2007.01.11 16:21
|buy
|2.40
|gbpusd
|1.9446
|0.0000
|1.9504
|1.9450
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.98
|96.00
|5865291
|2007.01.11 17:05
|buy
|4.80
|gbpusd
|1.9428
|0.0000
|1.9486
|1.9450
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.95
|1 056.00
|5866272
|2007.01.11 17:13
|buy
|9.60
|gbpusd
|1.9409
|0.0000
|1.9467
|1.9450
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.90
|3 936.00
|5865416
|2007.01.11 17:05
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2489
|0.0000
|1.2547
|1.2490
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|4.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.10
|4 834.80
|Floating P/L:
|4 796.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12 259.93
|Floating P/L:
|4 796.70
|Margin:
|18 461.61
|Balance:
|52 667.13
|Equity:
|57 463.83
|Free Margin:
|39 002.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|34 825.81
|Gross Loss:
|22 565.88
|Total Net Profit:
|12 259.93
|Profit Factor:
|1.54
|Expected Payoff:
|322.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|517.79
|Maximal Drawdown:
|22 352.09 (35.91%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|35.91% (22 352.09)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (61.54%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (72.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (68.42%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (31.58%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5 510.68
|loss trade:
|-5 052.92
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 339.45
|loss trade:
|-1 880.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (21 834.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-22 352.09)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|21 834.30 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-22 352.09 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|6