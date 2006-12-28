Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 3, 17:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10363222006.12.28 21:05buy stop0.30gbpusd1.96811.96150.00002007.01.02 07:001.9648cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10376082006.12.29 09:00sell stop0.30gbpusd1.95481.96140.00002007.01.02 07:001.9639cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10372992006.12.29 12:53buy0.30usdjpy119.06118.690.002007.01.02 07:02118.690.000.006.90-93.52
 112820360TURTLE POWER[sl]
10394882007.01.02 07:00buy stop0.30gbpusd1.96871.96230.00002007.01.02 07:101.9652cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10394912007.01.02 07:00sell stop0.30gbpusd1.95421.96060.00002007.01.02 07:101.9645cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10396492007.01.02 07:10buy stop0.30gbpusd1.96851.96230.00002007.01.02 07:131.9659cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10396502007.01.02 07:10sell stop0.30gbpusd1.95441.96060.00002007.01.02 07:131.9654cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10396642007.01.02 07:13buy stop0.30gbpusd1.96831.96230.00002007.01.02 07:231.9663cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10396652007.01.02 07:13sell stop0.30gbpusd1.95461.96060.00002007.01.02 07:231.9660cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10397752007.01.02 07:23sell stop0.30gbpusd1.95481.96060.00002007.01.02 07:281.9682cancelled
 112820260cancelled
10363242006.12.29 17:47buy0.30eurusd1.32031.31640.00002007.01.02 07:511.32630.000.00-4.92180.00
 112820160TURTLE POWER
10363152007.01.02 07:00sell0.30usdchf1.21591.22070.00002007.01.02 07:511.21300.000.000.0071.72
 112820460TURTLE POWER
10373142006.12.29 08:00sell stop0.30eurusd1.31031.31450.00002007.01.02 07:521.3264cancelled
 112820160cancelled
10363142006.12.28 21:03buy stop0.30usdchf1.22751.22270.00002007.01.02 07:521.2130cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10402632007.01.02 07:49buy0.30gbpusd1.97031.96480.00002007.01.02 08:381.97190.000.000.0048.00
 112820260TURTLE POWER
10401992007.01.02 07:44buy0.30gbpusd1.96921.96480.00002007.01.02 08:381.97180.000.000.0078.00
 112820260TURTLE POWER
10397742007.01.02 07:28buy0.30gbpusd1.96811.96480.00002007.01.02 08:381.97180.000.000.00111.00
 112820260TURTLE POWER
10410442007.01.02 08:56sell stop0.30usdchf1.21171.21550.00002007.01.02 09:001.2120cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10409622007.01.02 08:41sell stop0.30usdjpy118.27118.620.002007.01.02 10:00118.74cancelled
 112820360cancelled
10413212007.01.02 10:00sell stop0.30usdjpy118.39118.760.002007.01.02 11:00118.82cancelled
 112820360cancelled
10409632007.01.02 08:42buy stop0.30usdchf1.22751.22370.00002007.01.03 02:031.2129cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10446052007.01.03 02:04buy stop0.30usdchf1.22701.22300.00002007.01.03 03:001.2129cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10448982007.01.03 03:00buy stop0.30usdchf1.22641.22240.00002007.01.03 04:001.2130cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10450022007.01.03 04:00buy stop0.30usdchf1.22471.22160.00002007.01.03 05:001.2132cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10416962007.01.02 11:00sell stop0.30usdjpy118.48118.880.002007.01.03 09:42119.14cancelled
 112820360cancelled
10452342007.01.03 05:00buy stop0.30usdchf1.22351.22070.00002007.01.03 10:001.2176cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10466882007.01.03 10:07buy0.30usdjpy119.21118.960.002007.01.03 11:09119.250.000.000.0010.06
 112820360TURTLE POWER
10409612007.01.03 09:42buy0.30usdjpy119.16118.960.002007.01.03 11:09119.250.000.000.0022.64
 112820360TURTLE POWER
10467132007.01.03 10:00buy stop0.30usdchf1.22321.22020.00002007.01.03 15:001.2196cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10410562007.01.02 09:00sell stop0.30usdchf1.21091.21520.00002007.01.03 15:001.2190cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10475882007.01.03 11:09buy stop0.30usdjpy119.46119.160.002007.01.03 15:00119.37cancelled
 112820360cancelled
10475892007.01.03 11:09sell stop0.30usdjpy118.48118.780.002007.01.03 15:00119.32cancelled
 112820360cancelled
10490012007.01.03 15:00buy stop0.30usdchf1.22351.21920.00002007.01.03 15:031.2206cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10490022007.01.03 15:00sell stop0.30usdchf1.21061.21490.00002007.01.03 15:031.2201cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10490162007.01.03 15:00buy stop0.30usdjpy119.49119.140.002007.01.03 15:03119.41cancelled
 112820360cancelled
10492632007.01.03 15:03buy stop0.30usdchf1.22341.21920.00002007.01.03 15:051.2213cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10492642007.01.03 15:03sell stop0.30usdchf1.21071.21490.00002007.01.03 15:051.2210cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10492892007.01.03 15:05sell stop0.30usdchf1.21091.21490.00002007.01.03 15:081.2234cancelled
 112820460cancelled
10490192007.01.03 15:00sell stop0.30usdjpy118.45118.800.002007.01.03 16:00119.34cancelled
 112820360cancelled
10501192007.01.03 15:59buy stop0.30usdjpy119.46119.140.002007.01.03 16:00119.37cancelled
 112820360cancelled
10501202007.01.03 16:00sell stop0.30usdjpy118.48118.800.002007.01.03 16:14119.54cancelled
 112820360cancelled
  0.00 0.00 1.98 427.90
Closed P/L: 429.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10492882007.01.03 15:08buy0.30usdchf1.22321.21920.0000 1.22840.000.000.00126.99
 112820460TURTLE POWER
10501262007.01.03 16:13buy0.30usdjpy119.51119.160.00 119.640.000.000.0032.60
 112820360TURTLE POWER
  0.00 0.00 0.00 159.59
 Floating P/L: 159.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 429.88 Floating P/L: 159.59 Margin: 600.00
Balance: 7 349.99 Equity: 7 509.58 Free Margin: 6 909.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 516.50 Gross Loss: 86.62 Total Net Profit: 429.88
Profit Factor: 5.96 Expected Payoff: 53.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 86.62 Maximal Drawdown: 86.62 (1.25%) Relative Drawdown: 1.25% (86.62)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (85.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 175.08 loss trade: -86.62
Average profit trade: 73.79 loss trade: -86.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (516.50) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-86.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 516.50 (7) consecutive loss (count): -86.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1