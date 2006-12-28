|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 3, 17:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1036322
|2006.12.28 21:05
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9615
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:00
|1.9648
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1037608
|2006.12.29 09:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9548
|1.9614
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:00
|1.9639
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1037299
|2006.12.29 12:53
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.06
|118.69
|0.00
|2007.01.02 07:02
|118.69
|0.00
|0.00
|6.90
|-93.52
|112820360
|TURTLE POWER[sl]
|1039488
|2007.01.02 07:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9687
|1.9623
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:10
|1.9652
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1039491
|2007.01.02 07:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9542
|1.9606
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:10
|1.9645
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1039649
|2007.01.02 07:10
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9623
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:13
|1.9659
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1039650
|2007.01.02 07:10
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9544
|1.9606
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:13
|1.9654
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1039664
|2007.01.02 07:13
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9683
|1.9623
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:23
|1.9663
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1039665
|2007.01.02 07:13
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9546
|1.9606
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:23
|1.9660
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1039775
|2007.01.02 07:23
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9548
|1.9606
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:28
|1.9682
|cancelled
|112820260
|cancelled
|1036324
|2006.12.29 17:47
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3164
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:51
|1.3263
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.92
|180.00
|112820160
|TURTLE POWER
|1036315
|2007.01.02 07:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.2207
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:51
|1.2130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.72
|112820460
|TURTLE POWER
|1037314
|2006.12.29 08:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3103
|1.3145
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:52
|1.3264
|cancelled
|112820160
|cancelled
|1036314
|2006.12.28 21:03
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2275
|1.2227
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 07:52
|1.2130
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1040263
|2007.01.02 07:49
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9703
|1.9648
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 08:38
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|112820260
|TURTLE POWER
|1040199
|2007.01.02 07:44
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9648
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 08:38
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|112820260
|TURTLE POWER
|1039774
|2007.01.02 07:28
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9648
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 08:38
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.00
|112820260
|TURTLE POWER
|1041044
|2007.01.02 08:56
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2117
|1.2155
|0.0000
|2007.01.02 09:00
|1.2120
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1040962
|2007.01.02 08:41
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.27
|118.62
|0.00
|2007.01.02 10:00
|118.74
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|1041321
|2007.01.02 10:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.39
|118.76
|0.00
|2007.01.02 11:00
|118.82
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|1040963
|2007.01.02 08:42
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2275
|1.2237
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 02:03
|1.2129
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1044605
|2007.01.03 02:04
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2270
|1.2230
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 03:00
|1.2129
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1044898
|2007.01.03 03:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2264
|1.2224
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 04:00
|1.2130
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1045002
|2007.01.03 04:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2247
|1.2216
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 05:00
|1.2132
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1041696
|2007.01.02 11:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.48
|118.88
|0.00
|2007.01.03 09:42
|119.14
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|1045234
|2007.01.03 05:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2235
|1.2207
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 10:00
|1.2176
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1046688
|2007.01.03 10:07
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.21
|118.96
|0.00
|2007.01.03 11:09
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.06
|112820360
|TURTLE POWER
|1040961
|2007.01.03 09:42
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.16
|118.96
|0.00
|2007.01.03 11:09
|119.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.64
|112820360
|TURTLE POWER
|1046713
|2007.01.03 10:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2232
|1.2202
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 15:00
|1.2196
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1041056
|2007.01.02 09:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2109
|1.2152
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 15:00
|1.2190
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1047588
|2007.01.03 11:09
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.46
|119.16
|0.00
|2007.01.03 15:00
|119.37
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|1047589
|2007.01.03 11:09
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.48
|118.78
|0.00
|2007.01.03 15:00
|119.32
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|1049001
|2007.01.03 15:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2235
|1.2192
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 15:03
|1.2206
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1049002
|2007.01.03 15:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2106
|1.2149
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 15:03
|1.2201
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1049016
|2007.01.03 15:00
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.49
|119.14
|0.00
|2007.01.03 15:03
|119.41
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|1049263
|2007.01.03 15:03
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2234
|1.2192
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 15:05
|1.2213
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1049264
|2007.01.03 15:03
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2107
|1.2149
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 15:05
|1.2210
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1049289
|2007.01.03 15:05
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2109
|1.2149
|0.0000
|2007.01.03 15:08
|1.2234
|cancelled
|112820460
|cancelled
|1049019
|2007.01.03 15:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.45
|118.80
|0.00
|2007.01.03 16:00
|119.34
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|1050119
|2007.01.03 15:59
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.46
|119.14
|0.00
|2007.01.03 16:00
|119.37
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|1050120
|2007.01.03 16:00
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.48
|118.80
|0.00
|2007.01.03 16:14
|119.54
|cancelled
|112820360
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|427.90
|Closed P/L:
|429.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1049288
|2007.01.03 15:08
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2232
|1.2192
|0.0000
|1.2284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|126.99
|112820460
|TURTLE POWER
|1050126
|2007.01.03 16:13
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|119.51
|119.16
|0.00
|119.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.60
|112820360
|TURTLE POWER
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.59
|Floating P/L:
|159.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|429.88
|Floating P/L:
|159.59
|Margin:
|600.00
|Balance:
|7 349.99
|Equity:
|7 509.58
|Free Margin:
|6 909.58
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|516.50
|Gross Loss:
|86.62
|Total Net Profit:
|429.88
|Profit Factor:
|5.96
|Expected Payoff:
|53.73
|Absolute Drawdown:
|86.62
|Maximal Drawdown:
|86.62 (1.25%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.25% (86.62)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|175.08
|loss trade:
|-86.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|73.79
|loss trade:
|-86.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (516.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-86.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|516.50 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-86.62 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1