Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1342763
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 19, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19146601
|2007.01.07 19:02
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|19210960
|2007.01.08 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9386
|1.9343
|1.9513
|2007.01.10 02:15
|1.9343
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-43.00
|19367159
|2007.01.10 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9403
|1.9457
|1.9295
|2007.01.10 08:30
|1.9423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|19489305
|2007.01.11 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9501
|1.9413
|1.9583
|2007.01.11 15:05
|1.9413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|19521487
|2007.01.11 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9401
|1.9454
|1.9321
|2007.01.11 18:17
|1.9454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.00
|19941574
|2007.01.18 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9676
|1.9733
|1.9596
|2007.01.18 14:34
|1.9733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-261.00
|Closed P/L:
|-261.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-261.24
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 738.76
|Equity:
|4 738.76
|Free Margin:
|4 738.76