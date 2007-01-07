Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1342763 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 January 19, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
191466012007.01.07 19:02balanceDeposit5 000.00
192109602007.01.08 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.93861.93431.95132007.01.10 02:151.93430.000.00-0.24-43.00
193671592007.01.10 08:00sell0.10gbpusd1.94031.94571.92952007.01.10 08:301.94230.000.000.00-20.00
194893052007.01.11 12:30buy0.10gbpusd1.95011.94131.95832007.01.11 15:051.94130.000.000.00-88.00
195214872007.01.11 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.94011.94541.93212007.01.11 18:171.94540.000.000.00-53.00
199415742007.01.18 12:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96761.97331.95962007.01.18 14:341.97330.000.000.00-57.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.24 -261.00
Closed P/L: -261.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -261.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 738.76 Equity: 4 738.76 Free Margin: 4 738.76