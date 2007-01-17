MIG Investments SA
|Account:
|Name:
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 21, 23:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4323238
|2007.01.17 16:54
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4335003
|2007.01.18 12:00
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2509
|1.2593
|1.2467
|2007.01.18 23:05
|1.2467
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|101.07
|4355957
|2007.01.19 16:00
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2938
|1.2928
|1.2948
|2007.01.19 16:01
|1.2928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4356412
|2007.01.19 16:18
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2930
|1.2920
|1.2940
|2007.01.19 16:24
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4356860
|2007.01.19 16:34
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2921
|1.2911
|1.2931
|2007.01.19 16:46
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4357270
|2007.01.19 16:51
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.2922
|1.2942
|2007.01.19 16:55
|1.2942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4357760
|2007.01.19 17:11
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2943
|1.2933
|1.2953
|2007.01.19 17:28
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4358105
|2007.01.19 17:30
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2963
|1.2953
|1.2973
|2007.01.19 17:37
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|4358776
|2007.01.19 18:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2968
|1.2958
|1.2978
|2007.01.19 18:18
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|81.07
|Closed P/L:
|77.82
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4358481
|2007.01.19 17:48
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2963
|1.2953
|1.2973
|
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|-15.00
|4359106
|2007.01.19 18:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2964
|1.2954
|1.2974
|
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|-12.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|-27.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-30.75
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|77.82
|Floating P/L:
|-30.75
|Margin:
|324.08
|Balance:
|5 077.82
|Equity:
|5 047.07
|Free Margin:
|4 722.98