MIG Investments SA

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 January 21, 23:04
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
4323238 2007.01.17 16:54 balance Deposit 5 000.00
4335003 2007.01.18 12:00 sell 0.30 usdchf 1.2509 1.2593 1.2467 2007.01.18 23:05 1.2467 0.00 0.00 -3.25 101.07
4355957 2007.01.19 16:00 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.2938 1.2928 1.2948 2007.01.19 16:01 1.2928 0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.00
4356412 2007.01.19 16:18 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.2930 1.2920 1.2940 2007.01.19 16:24 1.2920 0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.00
4356860 2007.01.19 16:34 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.2921 1.2911 1.2931 2007.01.19 16:46 1.2931 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
4357270 2007.01.19 16:51 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.2932 1.2922 1.2942 2007.01.19 16:55 1.2942 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
4357760 2007.01.19 17:11 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.2943 1.2933 1.2953 2007.01.19 17:28 1.2953 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
4358105 2007.01.19 17:30 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.2963 1.2953 1.2973 2007.01.19 17:37 1.2953 0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.00
4358776 2007.01.19 18:06 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.2968 1.2958 1.2978 2007.01.19 18:18 1.2958 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.25 81.07
Closed P/L: 77.82
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
4358481 2007.01.19 17:48 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.2963 1.2953 1.2973   1.2958 0.00 0.00 -2.25 -15.00
4359106 2007.01.19 18:36 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.2964 1.2954 1.2974   1.2958 0.00 0.00 -1.50 -12.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.75 -27.00
  Floating P/L: -30.75
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 77.82 Floating P/L: -30.75 Margin: 324.08
Balance: 5 077.82 Equity: 5 047.07 Free Margin: 4 722.98