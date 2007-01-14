Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1348940 Name: . Currency: USD 2007 January 19, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
196608542007.01.14 19:35balanceDeposit5 000.00
197817802007.01.16 15:39buy0.10gbpusd1.95921.96021.97122007.01.16 16:031.96020.000.000.0010.00
199486692007.01.18 13:34buy0.10gbpusd1.96541.97221.97742007.01.18 14:381.97220.000.000.0068.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 78.00
Closed P/L: 78.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 78.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 078.00 Equity: 5 078.00 Free Margin: 5 078.00