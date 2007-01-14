Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1348940
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 19, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19660854
|2007.01.14 19:35
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|19781780
|2007.01.16 15:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|1.9602
|1.9712
|2007.01.16 16:03
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|19948669
|2007.01.18 13:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9722
|1.9774
|2007.01.18 14:38
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|Closed P/L:
|78.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|78.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 078.00
|Equity:
|5 078.00
|Free Margin:
|5 078.00