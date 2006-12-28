FXDD
|Account: 482448
|Name: André Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5533307
|2006.12.28 17:31
|sell
|2.60
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.2309
|1.2183
|2007.01.02 09:00
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.56
|898.69
|5626066
|2007.01.03 15:30
|buy
|2.80
|usdchf
|1.2175
|1.2091
|1.2217
|2007.01.03 17:06
|1.2217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|962.59
|5644127
|2007.01.03 23:34
|sell
|2.90
|gbpusd
|1.9503
|1.9587
|1.9461
|2007.01.04 10:13
|1.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|6.11
|1 218.00
|5673195
|2007.01.04 16:30
|sell
|2.80
|gbpusd
|1.9442
|1.9526
|1.9400
|2007.01.05 04:44
|1.9400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|1 176.00
|5700257
|2007.01.05 10:30
|sell
|2.90
|gbpusd
|1.9404
|1.9488
|1.9362
|2007.01.05 15:30
|1.9362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 218.00
|5668366
|2007.01.04 15:01
|buy
|3.00
|usdchf
|1.2310
|1.2226
|1.2352
|2007.01.05 15:30
|1.2352
|0.00
|0.00
|24.48
|1 019.99
|5729360
|2007.01.08 00:39
|sell
|3.30
|gbpusd
|1.9306
|1.9390
|1.9264
|2007.01.08 19:01
|1.9390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 772.00
|5765822
|2007.01.09 00:38
|buy
|3.10
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2277
|1.2403
|2007.01.09 15:56
|1.2403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 049.75
|5794840
|2007.01.09 20:00
|buy
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2405
|1.2405
|1.2447
|2007.01.10 03:02
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|24.54
|1 079.78
|5807641
|2007.01.10 08:16
|sell
|3.10
|gbpusd
|1.9370
|1.9350
|1.9328
|2007.01.10 17:26
|1.9328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 302.00
|5805475
|2007.01.10 06:17
|buy
|3.30
|usdchf
|1.2434
|1.2460
|1.2476
|2007.01.10 17:26
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 110.93
|5844349
|2007.01.11 12:31
|buy
|3.50
|usdchf
|1.2454
|1.2370
|1.2496
|2007.01.11 14:00
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-168.70
|5864344
|2007.01.11 16:46
|sell
|3.50
|usdchf
|1.2469
|1.2469
|1.2427
|2007.01.12 17:04
|1.2469
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.21
|0.00
|5909217
|2007.01.12 19:00
|sell
|3.50
|usdchf
|1.2484
|1.2503
|1.2442
|2007.01.12 21:28
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5915941
|2007.01.15 03:06
|sell
|1.80
|usdchf
|1.2476
|1.2476
|1.2434
|2007.01.15 16:42
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5944562
|2007.01.15 23:28
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2484
|1.2400
|1.2526
|2007.01.15 23:42
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5941594
|2007.01.15 18:50
|buy
|16.90
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9647
|1.9689
|2007.01.16 07:05
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.91
|0.00
|5935517
|2007.01.15 15:04
|sell
|1.70
|usdchf
|1.2459
|1.2459
|1.2417
|2007.01.16 15:13
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.37
|0.00
|5970776
|2007.01.16 14:46
|sell
|1.70
|usdchf
|1.2443
|1.2475
|1.2401
|2007.01.17 21:07
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.37
|-436.07
|5971194
|2007.01.16 15:05
|sell
|1.70
|usdchf
|1.2446
|1.2475
|1.2404
|2007.01.17 21:07
|1.2475
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.37
|-395.19
|6024644
|2007.01.18 00:21
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9699
|1.9615
|1.9741
|2007.01.18 06:01
|1.9741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|672.00
|6024343
|2007.01.18 00:00
|buy
|3.40
|usdchf
|1.2476
|1.2392
|1.2524
|2007.01.18 14:08
|1.2524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 303.10
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.12
|9 238.87
|Closed P/L:
|9 111.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6058795
|2007.01.18 16:30
|buy
|3.60
|usdchf
|1.2498
|1.2414
|1.2546
|
|1.2478
|0.00
|0.00
|55.80
|-577.02
|6068029
|2007.01.18 19:31
|sell
|3.40
|gbpusd
|1.9718
|1.9802
|1.9676
|
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.84
|-714.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|48.96
|-1 291.02
|
|Floating P/L:
|-1 242.06
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9 111.75
|Floating P/L:
|-1 242.06
|Margin:
|5 152.06
|Balance:
|36 112.52
|Equity:
|34 870.46
|Free Margin:
|29 718.40