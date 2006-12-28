FXDD

Account: 482448 Name: André Gauthier Currency: USD 2007 January 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55333072006.12.28 17:31sell2.60usdchf1.22251.23091.21832007.01.02 09:001.21830.000.00-73.56898.69
56260662007.01.03 15:30buy2.80usdchf1.21751.20911.22172007.01.03 17:061.22170.000.000.00962.59
56441272007.01.03 23:34sell2.90gbpusd1.95031.95871.94612007.01.04 10:131.94610.000.006.111 218.00
56731952007.01.04 16:30sell2.80gbpusd1.94421.95261.94002007.01.05 04:441.94000.000.000.541 176.00
57002572007.01.05 10:30sell2.90gbpusd1.94041.94881.93622007.01.05 15:301.93620.000.000.001 218.00
56683662007.01.04 15:01buy3.00usdchf1.23101.22261.23522007.01.05 15:301.23520.000.0024.481 019.99
57293602007.01.08 00:39sell3.30gbpusd1.93061.93901.92642007.01.08 19:011.93900.000.000.00-2 772.00
57658222007.01.09 00:38buy3.10usdchf1.23611.22771.24032007.01.09 15:561.24030.000.000.001 049.75
57948402007.01.09 20:00buy3.20usdchf1.24051.24051.24472007.01.10 03:021.24470.000.0024.541 079.78
58076412007.01.10 08:16sell3.10gbpusd1.93701.93501.93282007.01.10 17:261.93280.000.000.001 302.00
58054752007.01.10 06:17buy3.30usdchf1.24341.24601.24762007.01.10 17:261.24760.000.000.001 110.93
58443492007.01.11 12:31buy3.50usdchf1.24541.23701.24962007.01.11 14:001.24480.000.000.00-168.70
58643442007.01.11 16:46sell3.50usdchf1.24691.24691.24272007.01.12 17:041.24690.000.00-35.210.00
59092172007.01.12 19:00sell3.50usdchf1.24841.25031.24422007.01.12 21:281.24840.000.000.000.00
59159412007.01.15 03:06sell1.80usdchf1.24761.24761.24342007.01.15 16:421.24760.000.000.000.00
59445622007.01.15 23:28buy0.90usdchf1.24841.24001.25262007.01.15 23:421.24840.000.000.000.00
59415942007.01.15 18:50buy16.90gbpusd1.96471.96471.96892007.01.16 07:051.96470.000.00-21.910.00
59355172007.01.15 15:04sell1.70usdchf1.24591.24591.24172007.01.16 15:131.24590.000.00-17.370.00
59707762007.01.16 14:46sell1.70usdchf1.24431.24751.24012007.01.17 21:071.24750.000.00-17.37-436.07
59711942007.01.16 15:05sell1.70usdchf1.24461.24751.24042007.01.17 21:071.24750.000.00-17.37-395.19
60246442007.01.18 00:21buy1.60gbpusd1.96991.96151.97412007.01.18 06:011.97410.000.000.00672.00
60243432007.01.18 00:00buy3.40usdchf1.24761.23921.25242007.01.18 14:081.25240.000.000.001 303.10
  0.00 0.00 -127.12 9 238.87
Closed P/L: 9 111.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
60587952007.01.18 16:30buy3.60usdchf1.24981.24141.2546 1.24780.000.0055.80-577.02
60680292007.01.18 19:31sell3.40gbpusd1.97181.98021.9676 1.97390.000.00-6.84-714.00
  0.00 0.00 48.96 -1 291.02
 Floating P/L: -1 242.06
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9 111.75 Floating P/L: -1 242.06 Margin: 5 152.06
Balance: 36 112.52 Equity: 34 870.46 Free Margin: 29 718.40