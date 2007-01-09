North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 347089 Name: CoolSter Currency: USD 2007 January 10, 04:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68404752007.01.08 13:51buy1.00eurusd1.30131.29200.00002007.01.09 12:281.30260.000.00-3.70130.00
68362292007.01.08 10:00sell0.10usdchf1.23641.24441.22342007.01.10 02:191.24440.000.00-1.24-64.29
68601312007.01.09 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.94251.93451.96122007.01.10 03:021.93450.000.00-0.27-80.00
68601302007.01.09 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.94251.93451.95352007.01.10 03:021.93450.000.00-0.27-80.00
68601282007.01.09 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.94251.93451.95352007.01.10 03:021.93450.000.00-0.27-80.00
  0.00 0.00 -5.75 -174.29
Closed P/L: -180.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
68745022007.01.09 19:46buy0.10gbpjpy231.29230.45231.71 230.970.000.000.99-26.81
68778722007.01.10 00:47sell0.10usdjpy119.36120.20118.94 119.380.000.000.00-1.68
  0.00 0.00 0.99 -28.49
 Floating P/L: -27.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -180.04 Floating P/L: -27.50 Margin: 58.79
Balance: 51 206.10 Equity: 51 178.60 Free Margin: 51 119.81