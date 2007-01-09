North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 347089
|Name: CoolSter
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 10, 04:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6840475
|2007.01.08 13:51
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3013
|1.2920
|0.0000
|2007.01.09 12:28
|1.3026
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|130.00
|6836229
|2007.01.08 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2364
|1.2444
|1.2234
|2007.01.10 02:19
|1.2444
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|-64.29
|6860131
|2007.01.09 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9425
|1.9345
|1.9612
|2007.01.10 03:02
|1.9345
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-80.00
|6860130
|2007.01.09 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9425
|1.9345
|1.9535
|2007.01.10 03:02
|1.9345
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-80.00
|6860128
|2007.01.09 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9425
|1.9345
|1.9535
|2007.01.10 03:02
|1.9345
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-80.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.75
|-174.29
|Closed P/L:
|-180.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6874502
|2007.01.09 19:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.29
|230.45
|231.71
|
|230.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-26.81
|6877872
|2007.01.10 00:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.36
|120.20
|118.94
|
|119.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-28.49
|
|Floating P/L:
|-27.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-180.04
|Floating P/L:
|-27.50
|Margin:
|58.79
|Balance:
|51 206.10
|Equity:
|51 178.60
|Free Margin:
|51 119.81