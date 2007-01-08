Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 245487Name: 666_555_6662007.01.10 12:46 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1971038110122007.01.08 18:00buy0.10gbpusd1.93831.93401.95102007.01.10 16:131.93400.000.00-43.00
0.000.00-43.00
 
Summary P/L:-43.00
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(1) -43.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-43.00
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-43.00)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-43.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:43.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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