|A/C No: 245487
|Name: 666_555_666
|2007.01.10 12:46 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|9710381
|1012
|2007.01.08 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9383
|1.9340
|1.9510
|2007.01.10 16:13
|1.9340
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.00
|Summary P/L:
|-43.00
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -43.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-43.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-43.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-43.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|43.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00