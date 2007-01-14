Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 19, 20:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11019852007.01.14 23:33buy6.00eurusd1.29270.00001.29672007.01.16 07:381.29670.000.00-49.202 400.00
11128842007.01.16 13:30sell2.00eurusd1.29440.00001.29042007.01.16 16:501.29180.000.000.00520.00
11129472007.01.16 13:34sell4.00eurusd1.29590.00001.29192007.01.16 16:501.29190.000.000.001 600.00
11175202007.01.17 02:03sell2.00eurusd1.29140.00001.28742007.01.18 12:051.29320.000.0026.40-360.00
11177442007.01.17 04:10sell4.00eurusd1.29300.00001.28902007.01.18 12:041.29330.000.0052.80-120.00
11222862007.01.17 17:22sell0.40eurusd1.29411.30081.29012007.01.18 12:041.29320.000.005.2836.00
11223082007.01.17 17:37sell0.80eurusd1.29461.30091.29062007.01.18 12:041.29310.000.0010.56120.00
11234882007.01.18 02:08sell1.60eurusd1.29511.30101.29112007.01.18 12:041.29300.000.000.00336.00
11284512007.01.18 12:13sell0.10eurusd1.29221.29971.28822007.01.18 13:301.29090.000.000.0013.00
11286292007.01.18 12:36sell0.20eurusd1.29281.29991.28882007.01.18 13:301.29080.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 45.84 4 585.00
Closed P/L: 4 630.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11324902007.01.18 20:04buy2.00eurusd1.29640.00001.3004 1.29630.000.00-16.40-20.00
11370442007.01.19 13:59buy4.00eurusd1.29490.00001.2989 1.29630.000.000.00560.00
  0.00 0.00 -16.40 540.00
 Floating P/L: 523.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 630.84 Floating P/L: 523.60 Margin: 7 772.40
Balance: 18 763.35 Equity: 19 286.95 Free Margin: 11 514.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 031.64 Gross Loss: 400.80 Total Net Profit: 4 630.84
Profit Factor: 12.55 Expected Payoff: 463.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 400.80 (2.10%) Relative Drawdown: 2.10% (400.80)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2 350.80 loss trade: -333.60
Average profit trade: 628.96 loss trade: -200.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (4 978.64) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-400.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 978.64 (6) consecutive loss (count): -400.80 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2