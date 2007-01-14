|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 18, 14:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1101985
|2007.01.14 23:33
|buy
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.2927
|0.0000
|1.2967
|2007.01.16 07:38
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.20
|2 400.00
|1112884
|2007.01.16 13:30
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2944
|0.0000
|1.2904
|2007.01.16 16:50
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|1112947
|2007.01.16 13:34
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2919
|2007.01.16 16:50
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 600.00
|1117520
|2007.01.17 02:03
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2914
|0.0000
|1.2874
|2007.01.18 12:05
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|26.40
|-360.00
|1117744
|2007.01.17 04:10
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2930
|0.0000
|1.2890
|2007.01.18 12:04
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|52.80
|-120.00
|1122286
|2007.01.17 17:22
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2941
|1.3008
|1.2901
|2007.01.18 12:04
|1.2932
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|36.00
|1122308
|2007.01.17 17:37
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2946
|1.3009
|1.2906
|2007.01.18 12:04
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|10.56
|120.00
|1123488
|2007.01.18 02:08
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2951
|1.3010
|1.2911
|2007.01.18 12:04
|1.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|336.00
|1128451
|2007.01.18 12:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2922
|1.2997
|1.2882
|2007.01.18 13:30
|1.2909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|1128629
|2007.01.18 12:36
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2928
|1.2999
|1.2888
|2007.01.18 13:30
|1.2908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.84
|4 585.00
|Closed P/L:
|4 630.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 630.84
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|18 763.35
|Equity:
|18 763.35
|Free Margin:
|18 763.35
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 031.64
|Gross Loss:
|400.80
|Total Net Profit:
|4 630.84
|Profit Factor:
|12.55
|Expected Payoff:
|463.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|400.80 (2.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.10% (400.80)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 350.80
|loss trade:
|-333.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|628.96
|loss trade:
|-200.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (4 978.64)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-400.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 978.64 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-400.80 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2