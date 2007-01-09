|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 17, 09:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1073640
|2007.01.09 12:00
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3024
|0.0000
|1.2984
|2007.01.10 00:13
|1.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|1 200.00
|1079729
|2007.01.10 13:00
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2993
|0.0000
|1.3033
|2007.01.11 03:43
|1.3033
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.40
|1 600.00
|1083913
|2007.01.11 03:51
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2958
|0.0000
|1.2998
|2007.01.11 12:11
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 000.00
|1094835
|2007.01.12 02:32
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2901
|0.0000
|1.2941
|2007.01.12 15:01
|1.2941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 000.00
|1101985
|2007.01.14 23:33
|buy
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.2927
|0.0000
|1.2967
|2007.01.16 07:38
|1.2967
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.20
|2 400.00
|1112947
|2007.01.16 13:34
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2919
|2007.01.16 16:50
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 600.00
|1112884
|2007.01.16 13:30
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2944
|0.0000
|1.2904
|2007.01.16 16:50
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.40
|11 320.00
|Closed P/L:
|11 185.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1117520
|2007.01.17 02:03
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.2914
|0.0000
|1.2874
|1.2924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|1117744
|2007.01.17 04:10
|sell
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2930
|0.0000
|1.2890
|1.2924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|Floating P/L:
|40.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|11 185.60
|Floating P/L:
|40.00
|Margin:
|7 754.80
|Balance:
|18 603.31
|Equity:
|18 643.31
|Free Margin:
|10 888.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|11 185.60
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|11 185.60
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1597.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 350.80
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 597.94
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (11 185.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|11 185.60 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0