Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 17, 09:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10736402007.01.09 12:00sell3.00eurusd1.30240.00001.29842007.01.10 00:131.29840.000.0013.201 200.00
10797292007.01.10 13:00buy4.00eurusd1.29930.00001.30332007.01.11 03:431.30330.000.00-98.401 600.00
10839132007.01.11 03:51buy5.00eurusd1.29580.00001.29982007.01.11 12:111.29980.000.000.002 000.00
10948352007.01.12 02:32buy5.00eurusd1.29010.00001.29412007.01.12 15:011.29410.000.000.002 000.00
11019852007.01.14 23:33buy6.00eurusd1.29270.00001.29672007.01.16 07:381.29670.000.00-49.202 400.00
11129472007.01.16 13:34sell4.00eurusd1.29590.00001.29192007.01.16 16:501.29190.000.000.001 600.00
11128842007.01.16 13:30sell2.00eurusd1.29440.00001.29042007.01.16 16:501.29180.000.000.00520.00
  0.00 0.00 -134.40 11 320.00
Closed P/L: 11 185.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
11175202007.01.17 02:03sell2.00eurusd1.29140.00001.2874 1.29240.000.000.00-200.00
11177442007.01.17 04:10sell4.00eurusd1.29300.00001.2890 1.29240.000.000.00240.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 40.00
 Floating P/L: 40.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 11 185.60 Floating P/L: 40.00 Margin: 7 754.80
Balance: 18 603.31 Equity: 18 643.31 Free Margin: 10 888.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 11 185.60 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 11 185.60
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1597.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2 350.80 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1 597.94 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (11 185.60) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 11 185.60 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0