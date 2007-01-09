|Account: 9001198
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 12, 05:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1073640
|2007.01.09 12:00
|sell
|3.00
|eurusd
|1.3024
|0.0000
|1.2984
|2007.01.10 00:13
|1.2984
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|1 200.00
|1079729
|2007.01.10 13:00
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.2993
|0.0000
|1.3033
|2007.01.11 03:43
|1.3033
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.40
|1 600.00
|1083913
|2007.01.11 03:51
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2958
|0.0000
|1.2998
|2007.01.11 12:11
|1.2998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.20
|4 800.00
|Closed P/L:
|4 714.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1094835
|2007.01.12 02:32
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2901
|0.0000
|1.2941
|1.2901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 714.80
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|6 450.50
|Balance:
|12 132.51
|Equity:
|12 132.51
|Free Margin:
|5 682.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 714.80
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|4 714.80
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1571.60
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 000.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 571.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (4 714.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 714.80 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0