Velocity4x

Account: 9001198 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 12, 05:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10736402007.01.09 12:00sell3.00eurusd1.30240.00001.29842007.01.10 00:131.29840.000.0013.201 200.00
10797292007.01.10 13:00buy4.00eurusd1.29930.00001.30332007.01.11 03:431.30330.000.00-98.401 600.00
10839132007.01.11 03:51buy5.00eurusd1.29580.00001.29982007.01.11 12:111.29980.000.000.002 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -85.20 4 800.00
Closed P/L: 4 714.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10948352007.01.12 02:32buy5.00eurusd1.29010.00001.2941 1.29010.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 714.80 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 6 450.50
Balance: 12 132.51 Equity: 12 132.51 Free Margin: 5 682.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 714.80 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 4 714.80
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1571.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2 000.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1 571.60 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (4 714.80) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 714.80 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0