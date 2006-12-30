FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 115004 Name: 222_qq_2222 Currency: USD 2007 January 4, 11:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24640922006.12.30 12:35balanceDeposit5 358.00
24645422007.01.02 08:05buy0.60gbpusd1.96461.96841.97462007.01.02 13:031.96840.000.000.00228.00
24707482007.01.03 11:25sell0.60gbpusd1.96181.95701.95182007.01.03 16:081.95180.000.000.00600.00
24729382007.01.03 16:10sell0.70gbpusd1.95031.95331.94032007.01.03 16:451.95330.000.000.00-210.00
24732972007.01.03 16:51sell0.60gbpusd1.95241.94751.94242007.01.04 09:491.94240.000.001.07600.00
  0.00 0.00 1.07 1 218.00
Closed P/L: 1 219.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24772962007.01.04 09:49sell0.70gbpusd1.94201.94501.9320 1.94350.000.000.00-105.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -105.00
 Floating P/L: -105.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 358.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 219.07 Floating P/L: -105.00 Margin: 679.70
Balance: 6 577.07 Equity: 6 472.07 Free Margin: 5 792.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 429.07 Gross Loss: 210.00 Total Net Profit: 1 219.07
Profit Factor: 6.81 Expected Payoff: 304.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 210.00 (3.39%) Relative Drawdown: 3.39% (210.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 601.07 loss trade: -210.00
Average profit trade: 476.36 loss trade: -210.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (828.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-210.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 828.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -210.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1