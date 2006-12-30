|Account: 115004
|Name: 222_qq_2222
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 4, 11:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2464092
|2006.12.30 12:35
|balance
|Deposit
|5 358.00
|2464542
|2007.01.02 08:05
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9646
|1.9684
|1.9746
|2007.01.02 13:03
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|228.00
|2470748
|2007.01.03 11:25
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|1.9570
|1.9518
|2007.01.03 16:08
|1.9518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|2472938
|2007.01.03 16:10
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.9503
|1.9533
|1.9403
|2007.01.03 16:45
|1.9533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|2473297
|2007.01.03 16:51
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9524
|1.9475
|1.9424
|2007.01.04 09:49
|1.9424
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|600.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|1 218.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 219.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2477296
|2007.01.04 09:49
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.9420
|1.9450
|1.9320
|1.9435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-105.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-105.00
|Floating P/L:
|-105.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 358.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 219.07
|Floating P/L:
|-105.00
|Margin:
|679.70
|Balance:
|6 577.07
|Equity:
|6 472.07
|Free Margin:
|5 792.37
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 429.07
|Gross Loss:
|210.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 219.07
|Profit Factor:
|6.81
|Expected Payoff:
|304.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|210.00 (3.39%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.39% (210.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|601.07
|loss trade:
|-210.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|476.36
|loss trade:
|-210.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (828.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-210.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|828.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-210.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1