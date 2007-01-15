|Account: 115127
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 January 19, 21:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2528850
|2007.01.15 01:53
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2918
|0.0000
|1.2933
|2007.01.15 04:25
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2528241
|2007.01.14 22:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2933
|2007.01.15 04:25
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2528373
|2007.01.14 22:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2925
|0.0000
|1.2933
|2007.01.15 04:25
|1.2933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2529073
|2007.01.15 04:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2939
|0.0000
|1.2944
|2007.01.15 08:42
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2529635
|2007.01.15 07:25
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2944
|2007.01.15 08:42
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2530115
|2007.01.15 08:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2950
|0.0000
|1.2951
|2007.01.15 12:49
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2530149
|2007.01.15 08:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2944
|0.0000
|1.2951
|2007.01.15 12:49
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2530569
|2007.01.15 09:25
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2937
|0.0000
|1.2951
|2007.01.15 12:49
|1.2951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2532798
|2007.01.15 14:44
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2936
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2007.01.16 06:40
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.81
|27.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2533130
|2007.01.15 15:56
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2929
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2007.01.16 06:40
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.68
|80.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2532189
|2007.01.15 12:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2951
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2007.01.16 06:40
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-6.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2532430
|2007.01.15 13:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2943
|0.0000
|1.2945
|2007.01.16 06:40
|1.2945
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|4.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2535615
|2007.01.16 06:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2948
|0.0000
|1.2958
|2007.01.16 08:06
|1.2958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2536089
|2007.01.16 08:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2963
|0.0000
|1.2953
|2007.01.16 08:24
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2536270
|2007.01.16 08:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2950
|0.0000
|1.2961
|2007.01.16 14:09
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2536326
|2007.01.16 08:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2955
|0.0000
|1.2961
|2007.01.16 14:09
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2536381
|2007.01.16 08:37
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2963
|0.0000
|1.2961
|2007.01.16 14:09
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2536506
|2007.01.16 08:43
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2972
|0.0000
|1.2961
|2007.01.16 14:09
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2538008
|2007.01.16 11:21
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2981
|0.0000
|1.2961
|2007.01.16 14:09
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
|2539229
|2007.01.16 14:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2950
|2007.01.16 14:20
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2539820
|2007.01.16 15:07
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2958
|0.0000
|1.2944
|2007.01.16 15:25
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2539375
|2007.01.16 14:21
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2944
|2007.01.16 15:25
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2539582
|2007.01.16 14:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2953
|0.0000
|1.2944
|2007.01.16 15:25
|1.2944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2540023
|2007.01.16 15:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2938
|0.0000
|1.2928
|2007.01.16 16:38
|1.2928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2540752
|2007.01.16 16:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2927
|0.0000
|1.2937
|2007.01.16 17:29
|1.2937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2541561
|2007.01.16 17:41
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2930
|0.0000
|1.2931
|2007.01.17 06:41
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.81
|3.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2541625
|2007.01.16 17:50
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2918
|0.0000
|1.2931
|2007.01.17 06:41
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.68
|65.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2541722
|2007.01.16 18:02
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2913
|0.0000
|1.2931
|2007.01.17 06:41
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.48
|144.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
|2541417
|2007.01.16 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2942
|0.0000
|1.2931
|2007.01.17 06:41
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-11.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2541474
|2007.01.16 17:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2936
|0.0000
|1.2931
|2007.01.17 06:41
|1.2931
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|-10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2543501
|2007.01.17 06:42
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2934
|0.0000
|1.2927
|2007.01.17 15:00
|1.2927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2543898
|2007.01.17 08:04
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2927
|0.0000
|1.2927
|2007.01.17 15:00
|1.2927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2544062
|2007.01.17 08:19
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2921
|0.0000
|1.2927
|2007.01.17 15:00
|1.2927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2546195
|2007.01.17 14:04
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2915
|0.0000
|1.2927
|2007.01.17 15:00
|1.2927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2546275
|2007.01.17 14:11
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2912
|0.0000
|1.2927
|2007.01.17 15:00
|1.2927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
|2546881
|2007.01.17 15:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2917
|0.0000
|1.2907
|2007.01.17 15:16
|1.2907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2547114
|2007.01.17 15:24
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2918
|0.0000
|1.2912
|2007.01.18 14:30
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|2.81
|18.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2547147
|2007.01.17 15:27
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2924
|0.0000
|1.2912
|2007.01.18 14:30
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|4.68
|60.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2547332
|2007.01.17 15:49
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2932
|0.0000
|1.2912
|2007.01.18 14:30
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|7.48
|160.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
|2566675
|2007.01.18 13:31
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2918
|0.0000
|1.2912
|2007.01.18 14:30
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-5[tp]
|2547040
|2007.01.17 15:17
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2904
|0.0000
|1.2912
|2007.01.18 14:30
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|-8.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2547084
|2007.01.17 15:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2913
|0.0000
|1.2912
|2007.01.18 14:30
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|1.87
|2.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2568461
|2007.01.18 14:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2917
|0.0000
|1.2919
|2007.01.18 15:00
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2568547
|2007.01.18 14:34
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2912
|0.0000
|1.2919
|2007.01.18 15:00
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2568656
|2007.01.18 14:36
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2905
|0.0000
|1.2919
|2007.01.18 15:00
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2569455
|2007.01.18 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2925
|0.0000
|1.2935
|2007.01.18 15:21
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2570443
|2007.01.18 15:34
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2951
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.18 15:54
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2570586
|2007.01.18 15:37
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2954
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.18 15:54
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2570134
|2007.01.18 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2938
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.18 15:54
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2570195
|2007.01.18 15:26
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.18 15:54
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2571106
|2007.01.18 15:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2935
|0.0000
|1.2943
|2007.01.18 17:46
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2571218
|2007.01.18 15:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2942
|0.0000
|1.2943
|2007.01.18 17:46
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2571300
|2007.01.18 16:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2949
|0.0000
|1.2943
|2007.01.18 17:46
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2571674
|2007.01.18 16:17
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2954
|0.0000
|1.2943
|2007.01.18 17:46
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2572637
|2007.01.18 16:55
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2943
|2007.01.18 17:46
|1.2943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
|2577455
|2007.01.18 20:25
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2954
|0.0000
|1.2956
|2007.01.19 11:50
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|-6.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2577712
|2007.01.18 20:49
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2960
|0.0000
|1.2956
|2007.01.19 11:50
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|20.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2577808
|2007.01.18 21:23
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2967
|0.0000
|1.2956
|2007.01.19 11:50
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|2.49
|88.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
|2582498
|2007.01.19 03:05
|sell
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2974
|0.0000
|1.2956
|2007.01.19 11:50
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|234.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-5[tp]
|2573720
|2007.01.18 17:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2943
|0.0000
|1.2956
|2007.01.19 11:50
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|-13.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2574149
|2007.01.18 18:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2949
|0.0000
|1.2956
|2007.01.19 11:50
|1.2956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|-14.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2592952
|2007.01.19 11:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2959
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.19 16:55
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2596410
|2007.01.19 14:41
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2953
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.19 16:55
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
|2597074
|2007.01.19 15:06
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.2945
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.19 16:55
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
|2597163
|2007.01.19 15:08
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2939
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.19 16:55
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
|2598733
|2007.01.19 16:02
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2926
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.19 16:55
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
|2599361
|2007.01.19 16:30
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.2920
|0.0000
|1.2940
|2007.01.19 16:55
|1.2940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-5[tp]
|2599944
|2007.01.19 16:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2943
|0.0000
|1.2953
|2007.01.19 17:25
|1.2953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|2600664
|2007.01.19 17:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2954
|0.0000
|1.2964
|2007.01.19 17:43
|1.2964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.38
|2 288.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 283.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2601082
|2007.01.19 17:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2968
|0.0000
|1.2974
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-0
|2601784
|2007.01.19 18:20
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2962
|0.0000
|1.2974
|1.2965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|12324
|CostAvg-Pyramid-1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|Floating P/L:
|3.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 283.62
|Floating P/L:
|3.00
|Margin:
|388.92
|Balance:
|5 439.85
|Equity:
|5 442.85
|Free Margin:
|5 053.93
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 454.56
|Gross Loss:
|170.94
|Total Net Profit:
|2 283.62
|Profit Factor:
|14.36
|Expected Payoff:
|33.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|72.69 (1.42%)
|Total Trades:
|69
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (72.73%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|36 (80.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|53 (76.81%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (23.19%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|260.00
|loss trade:
|-26.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|46.31
|loss trade:
|-10.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (249.64)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-72.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|542.84 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-72.69 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2