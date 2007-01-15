FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 115127 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 January 19, 21:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25288502007.01.15 01:53buy0.30eurusd1.29180.00001.29332007.01.15 04:251.29330.000.000.0045.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25282412007.01.14 22:05buy0.10eurusd1.29320.00001.29332007.01.15 04:251.29330.000.000.001.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25283732007.01.14 22:56buy0.20eurusd1.29250.00001.29332007.01.15 04:251.29330.000.000.0016.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25290732007.01.15 04:26buy0.10eurusd1.29390.00001.29442007.01.15 08:421.29440.000.000.005.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25296352007.01.15 07:25buy0.20eurusd1.29320.00001.29442007.01.15 08:421.29440.000.000.0024.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25301152007.01.15 08:43buy0.10eurusd1.29500.00001.29512007.01.15 12:491.29510.000.000.001.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25301492007.01.15 08:46buy0.20eurusd1.29440.00001.29512007.01.15 12:491.29510.000.000.0014.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25305692007.01.15 09:25buy0.30eurusd1.29370.00001.29512007.01.15 12:491.29510.000.000.0042.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25327982007.01.15 14:44buy0.30eurusd1.29360.00001.29452007.01.16 06:401.29450.000.00-2.8127.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25331302007.01.15 15:56buy0.50eurusd1.29290.00001.29452007.01.16 06:401.29450.000.00-4.6880.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25321892007.01.15 12:50buy0.10eurusd1.29510.00001.29452007.01.16 06:401.29450.000.00-0.94-6.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25324302007.01.15 13:35buy0.20eurusd1.29430.00001.29452007.01.16 06:401.29450.000.00-1.874.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25356152007.01.16 06:41buy0.10eurusd1.29480.00001.29582007.01.16 08:061.29580.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25360892007.01.16 08:08sell0.10eurusd1.29630.00001.29532007.01.16 08:241.29530.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25362702007.01.16 08:25sell0.10eurusd1.29500.00001.29612007.01.16 14:091.29610.000.000.00-11.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25363262007.01.16 08:30sell0.20eurusd1.29550.00001.29612007.01.16 14:091.29610.000.000.00-12.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25363812007.01.16 08:37sell0.30eurusd1.29630.00001.29612007.01.16 14:091.29610.000.000.006.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25365062007.01.16 08:43sell0.50eurusd1.29720.00001.29612007.01.16 14:091.29610.000.000.0055.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25380082007.01.16 11:21sell0.80eurusd1.29810.00001.29612007.01.16 14:091.29610.000.000.00160.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
25392292007.01.16 14:10sell0.10eurusd1.29600.00001.29502007.01.16 14:201.29500.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25398202007.01.16 15:07sell0.30eurusd1.29580.00001.29442007.01.16 15:251.29440.000.000.0042.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25393752007.01.16 14:21sell0.10eurusd1.29450.00001.29442007.01.16 15:251.29440.000.000.001.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25395822007.01.16 14:33sell0.20eurusd1.29530.00001.29442007.01.16 15:251.29440.000.000.0018.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25400232007.01.16 15:26sell0.10eurusd1.29380.00001.29282007.01.16 16:381.29280.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25407522007.01.16 16:40buy0.10eurusd1.29270.00001.29372007.01.16 17:291.29370.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25415612007.01.16 17:41buy0.30eurusd1.29300.00001.29312007.01.17 06:411.29310.000.00-2.813.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25416252007.01.16 17:50buy0.50eurusd1.29180.00001.29312007.01.17 06:411.29310.000.00-4.6865.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25417222007.01.16 18:02buy0.80eurusd1.29130.00001.29312007.01.17 06:411.29310.000.00-7.48144.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
25414172007.01.16 17:30buy0.10eurusd1.29420.00001.29312007.01.17 06:411.29310.000.00-0.94-11.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25414742007.01.16 17:35buy0.20eurusd1.29360.00001.29312007.01.17 06:411.29310.000.00-1.87-10.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25435012007.01.17 06:42buy0.10eurusd1.29340.00001.29272007.01.17 15:001.29270.000.000.00-7.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25438982007.01.17 08:04buy0.20eurusd1.29270.00001.29272007.01.17 15:001.29270.000.000.000.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25440622007.01.17 08:19buy0.30eurusd1.29210.00001.29272007.01.17 15:001.29270.000.000.0018.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25461952007.01.17 14:04buy0.50eurusd1.29150.00001.29272007.01.17 15:001.29270.000.000.0060.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25462752007.01.17 14:11buy0.80eurusd1.29120.00001.29272007.01.17 15:001.29270.000.000.00120.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
25468812007.01.17 15:02sell0.10eurusd1.29170.00001.29072007.01.17 15:161.29070.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25471142007.01.17 15:24sell0.30eurusd1.29180.00001.29122007.01.18 14:301.29120.000.002.8118.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25471472007.01.17 15:27sell0.50eurusd1.29240.00001.29122007.01.18 14:301.29120.000.004.6860.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25473322007.01.17 15:49sell0.80eurusd1.29320.00001.29122007.01.18 14:301.29120.000.007.48160.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
25666752007.01.18 13:31sell1.30eurusd1.29180.00001.29122007.01.18 14:301.29120.000.000.0078.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-5[tp]
25470402007.01.17 15:17sell0.10eurusd1.29040.00001.29122007.01.18 14:301.29120.000.000.94-8.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25470842007.01.17 15:22sell0.20eurusd1.29130.00001.29122007.01.18 14:301.29120.000.001.872.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25684612007.01.18 14:32buy0.10eurusd1.29170.00001.29192007.01.18 15:001.29190.000.000.002.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25685472007.01.18 14:34buy0.20eurusd1.29120.00001.29192007.01.18 15:001.29190.000.000.0014.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25686562007.01.18 14:36buy0.30eurusd1.29050.00001.29192007.01.18 15:001.29190.000.000.0042.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25694552007.01.18 15:01buy0.10eurusd1.29250.00001.29352007.01.18 15:211.29350.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25704432007.01.18 15:34sell0.30eurusd1.29510.00001.29402007.01.18 15:541.29400.000.000.0033.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25705862007.01.18 15:37sell0.50eurusd1.29540.00001.29402007.01.18 15:541.29400.000.000.0070.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25701342007.01.18 15:24sell0.10eurusd1.29380.00001.29402007.01.18 15:541.29400.000.000.00-2.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25701952007.01.18 15:26sell0.20eurusd1.29450.00001.29402007.01.18 15:541.29400.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25711062007.01.18 15:55sell0.10eurusd1.29350.00001.29432007.01.18 17:461.29430.000.000.00-8.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25712182007.01.18 15:59sell0.20eurusd1.29420.00001.29432007.01.18 17:461.29430.000.000.00-2.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25713002007.01.18 16:02sell0.30eurusd1.29490.00001.29432007.01.18 17:461.29430.000.000.0018.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25716742007.01.18 16:17sell0.50eurusd1.29540.00001.29432007.01.18 17:461.29430.000.000.0055.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25726372007.01.18 16:55sell0.80eurusd1.29600.00001.29432007.01.18 17:461.29430.000.000.00136.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
25774552007.01.18 20:25sell0.30eurusd1.29540.00001.29562007.01.19 11:501.29560.000.000.94-6.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25777122007.01.18 20:49sell0.50eurusd1.29600.00001.29562007.01.19 11:501.29560.000.001.5620.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25778082007.01.18 21:23sell0.80eurusd1.29670.00001.29562007.01.19 11:501.29560.000.002.4988.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
25824982007.01.19 03:05sell1.30eurusd1.29740.00001.29562007.01.19 11:501.29560.000.000.00234.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-5[tp]
25737202007.01.18 17:47sell0.10eurusd1.29430.00001.29562007.01.19 11:501.29560.000.000.31-13.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25741492007.01.18 18:05sell0.20eurusd1.29490.00001.29562007.01.19 11:501.29560.000.000.62-14.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25929522007.01.19 11:51buy0.10eurusd1.29590.00001.29402007.01.19 16:551.29400.000.000.00-19.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
25964102007.01.19 14:41buy0.20eurusd1.29530.00001.29402007.01.19 16:551.29400.000.000.00-26.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1[tp]
25970742007.01.19 15:06buy0.30eurusd1.29450.00001.29402007.01.19 16:551.29400.000.000.00-15.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-2[tp]
25971632007.01.19 15:08buy0.50eurusd1.29390.00001.29402007.01.19 16:551.29400.000.000.005.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-3[tp]
25987332007.01.19 16:02buy0.80eurusd1.29260.00001.29402007.01.19 16:551.29400.000.000.00112.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-4[tp]
25993612007.01.19 16:30buy1.30eurusd1.29200.00001.29402007.01.19 16:551.29400.000.000.00260.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-5[tp]
25999442007.01.19 16:56buy0.10eurusd1.29430.00001.29532007.01.19 17:251.29530.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
26006642007.01.19 17:26buy0.10eurusd1.29540.00001.29642007.01.19 17:431.29640.000.000.0010.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -4.38 2 288.00
Closed P/L: 2 283.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26010822007.01.19 17:44buy0.10eurusd1.29680.00001.2974 1.29650.000.000.00-3.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-0
26017842007.01.19 18:20buy0.20eurusd1.29620.00001.2974 1.29650.000.000.006.00
 12324CostAvg-Pyramid-1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 3.00
 Floating P/L: 3.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 283.62 Floating P/L: 3.00 Margin: 388.92
Balance: 5 439.85 Equity: 5 442.85 Free Margin: 5 053.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 454.56 Gross Loss: 170.94 Total Net Profit: 2 283.62
Profit Factor: 14.36 Expected Payoff: 33.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 72.69 (1.42%)  
 
Total Trades: 69 Short Positions (won %): 33 (72.73%) Long Positions (won %): 36 (80.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 53 (76.81%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (23.19%)
Largest profit trade: 260.00 loss trade: -26.00
Average profit trade: 46.31 loss trade: -10.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (249.64) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-72.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 542.84 (10) consecutive loss (count): -72.69 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2