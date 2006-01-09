Strategy Tester Report
EMA_Breakout_expert

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 1970.01.01 00:00 - 1970.01.01 00:00
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersEmaPeriod=44; EmaPrice=3; MaMethod=3; RsiPeriod=28; EmaLong=165; Lots=0.1; OptimizeLots=1; IncreaseLotsPer=500; MaxLots=50; DifLimit=0.002; TakeProfit=1000; StopLoss=50; Slippage=3; MagicNumber=25122006;
Bars in test6068Ticks modelled1833700Modelling quality99.00%
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit2749.84Gross profit11571.76Gross loss-8821.92
Profit factor1.31Expected payoff45.08
Absolute drawdown168.48Maximal drawdown3103.28 (48.66%)Relative drawdown48.66% (3103.28)
Total trades61Short positions (won %)43 (34.88%)Long positions (won %)18 (55.56%)
Profit trades (% of total)25 (40.98%)Loss trades (% of total)36 (59.02%)
Largestprofit trade2126.64loss trade-587.04
Averageprofit trade462.87loss trade-245.05
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (3994.44)consecutive losses (loss in money)8 (-1482.68)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3994.44 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-2663.36 (7)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.09 03:36sell10.201.20951.21471.1095
22006.01.10 05:09close10.201.20941.21471.10952.881002.88
32006.01.10 08:41sell20.201.20481.21001.1048
42006.01.11 06:40close20.201.20771.21001.1048-57.12945.76
52006.01.12 08:55sell30.201.20881.21401.1088
62006.01.13 04:39close30.201.20831.21401.108810.88956.64
72006.01.16 19:56sell40.201.20951.21471.1095
82006.01.17 01:52close40.201.21351.21471.1095-79.12877.52
92006.01.17 06:15sell50.201.20891.21411.1089
102006.01.17 17:23close50.201.21121.21411.1089-46.00831.52
112006.01.25 09:51sell60.201.22471.22991.1247
122006.02.08 19:50close60.201.19761.22991.1247554.321385.84
132006.02.08 19:50buy70.201.19761.19241.2976
142006.02.10 10:31close70.201.19451.19241.2976-68.561317.28
152006.02.16 15:52buy80.201.18961.18441.2896
162006.02.21 02:28close80.201.19071.18441.289617.081334.36
172006.02.22 12:39buy90.201.19181.18661.2918
182006.02.24 03:28close90.201.18911.18661.2918-60.561273.80
192006.02.28 05:37buy100.201.18891.18371.2889
202006.03.01 12:00close100.201.18921.18371.28894.361278.16
212006.03.06 08:34sell110.201.20121.20641.1012
222006.03.10 14:31close110.201.19191.20641.1012191.281469.44
232006.03.10 14:31buy120.201.19191.18671.2919
242006.03.20 19:27close120.201.21401.18671.2919428.881898.32
252006.03.20 19:27sell130.201.21401.21921.1140
262006.03.21 08:34close130.201.21651.21921.1140-49.121849.20
272006.03.21 09:05sell140.301.21201.21721.1120
282006.03.29 11:20close140.301.20301.21721.1120280.562129.76
292006.03.29 11:20buy150.301.20301.19781.3030
302006.03.31 05:04close150.301.20871.19781.3030161.162290.92
312006.03.31 05:04sell160.401.20871.21391.1087
322006.03.31 08:34close160.401.21311.21391.1087-176.002114.92
332006.04.02 20:34sell170.401.20911.21431.1091
342006.04.03 10:40close170.401.21001.21431.1091-34.242080.68
352006.04.06 08:46sell180.401.22541.23061.1254
362006.04.13 03:18close180.401.21311.23061.1254504.322585.00
372006.04.13 03:18buy190.401.21311.20791.3131
382006.04.13 08:57close190.401.20841.20791.3131-188.002397.00
392006.04.16 17:24buy200.501.21251.20731.3125
402006.04.20 06:44close200.501.23201.20731.3125950.403347.40
412006.04.20 06:44sell210.501.23201.23721.1320
422006.04.21 04:07close210.501.23321.23721.1320-57.803289.60
432006.04.27 07:46sell220.601.24081.24601.1408
442006.04.27 10:00close220.601.24511.24601.1408-258.003031.60
452006.05.03 10:41sell230.601.25921.26441.1592
462006.05.03 11:16close230.601.26351.26441.1592-258.002773.60
472006.05.04 02:36sell240.601.25961.26481.1596
482006.05.04 08:34close240.601.26311.26481.1596-210.002563.60
492006.05.08 10:13sell250.601.26991.27511.1699
502006.05.09 09:04close250.601.27181.27511.1699-111.362452.24
512006.05.10 21:06sell260.601.27401.27921.1740
522006.05.11 08:32close260.601.27631.27921.1740-130.082322.16
532006.05.17 10:24sell270.601.28211.28731.1821
542006.05.18 17:18s/l270.601.28731.28731.1821-304.082018.08
552006.05.23 17:57sell280.601.28051.28571.1805
562006.05.24 03:04close280.601.28311.28571.1805-153.361864.72
572006.05.29 05:09buy290.601.27671.27151.3767
582006.05.31 11:13close290.601.28251.27151.3767338.162202.88
592006.05.31 11:13sell300.601.28251.28771.1825
602006.06.01 10:47close300.601.28091.28771.1825103.922306.80
612006.06.05 18:08sell310.601.28991.29511.1899
622006.06.29 14:16close310.601.25561.29511.18992126.644433.44
632006.06.29 14:16buy320.601.25561.25041.3556
642006.07.05 03:16close320.601.27651.25041.35561234.325667.76
652006.07.05 03:16sell330.801.27651.28171.1765
662006.07.06 08:33close330.801.27541.28171.176598.565766.32
672006.07.10 06:51sell341.101.27661.28181.1766
682006.07.11 09:26close341.101.27581.28181.176692.845859.16
692006.07.24 01:33sell351.101.26361.26881.1636
702006.07.25 01:19close351.101.26501.26881.1636-149.165710.00
712006.07.26 10:08buy361.101.26081.25561.3608
722006.07.28 06:59close361.101.26721.25561.3608667.926377.92
732006.07.28 06:59sell371.101.26721.27241.1672
742006.07.28 08:30close371.101.27121.27241.1672-440.005937.92
752006.08.01 01:06sell381.201.27271.27791.1727
762006.08.01 06:54close381.201.27661.27791.1727-468.005469.92
772006.08.02 20:23sell391.201.27681.28201.1768
782006.08.03 08:30close391.201.27941.28201.1768-296.165173.76
792006.08.07 14:00sell401.201.28311.28831.1831
802006.08.08 14:14close401.201.28571.28831.1831-306.724867.04
812006.08.08 18:48sell411.201.28051.28571.1805
822006.08.09 02:14close411.201.28301.28571.1805-294.724572.32
832006.08.10 08:37sell421.201.28311.28831.1831
842006.08.17 07:47s/l421.201.28831.28831.1831-587.043985.28
852006.08.17 13:58sell431.201.28171.28691.1817
862006.08.20 18:41close431.201.28401.28691.1817-270.723714.56
872006.08.22 05:00sell441.201.28481.29001.1848
882006.08.23 03:36close441.201.28341.29001.1848173.283887.84
892006.09.13 11:47buy451.201.27021.26501.3702
902006.09.15 05:57close451.201.26851.26501.3702-243.363644.48
912006.09.18 03:00buy461.201.26851.26331.3685
922006.09.19 05:00close461.201.26551.26331.3685-369.843274.64
932006.09.19 08:51buy471.201.26981.26461.3698
942006.09.25 05:02close471.201.27661.26461.3698756.964031.60
952006.09.25 05:02sell481.201.27661.28181.1766
962006.09.29 11:27close481.201.27021.28181.1766799.684831.28
972006.09.29 11:27buy491.201.27021.26501.3702
982006.10.04 04:32close491.201.27021.26501.3702-29.524801.76
992006.10.06 08:30buy501.201.27031.26511.3703
1002006.10.06 08:31close501.201.26581.26511.3703-540.004261.76
1012006.10.16 08:43buy511.201.25311.24791.3531
1022006.10.18 09:10close511.201.25111.24791.3531-259.684002.08
1032006.10.23 02:41sell521.201.25881.26401.1588
1042006.10.24 11:23close521.201.25641.26401.1588293.284295.36
1052006.10.24 11:23buy531.201.25641.25121.3564
1062006.10.31 02:30close531.201.26911.25121.35641455.125750.48
1072006.10.31 02:30sell541.201.26911.27431.1691
1082006.10.31 10:01close541.201.27261.27431.1691-420.005330.48
1092006.11.03 08:31sell551.201.27411.27931.1741
1102006.11.06 17:13close551.201.27291.27931.1741149.285479.76
1112006.11.08 09:37sell561.201.27471.27991.1747
1122006.11.09 02:58close561.201.27841.27991.1747-428.165051.60
1132006.11.13 07:04sell571.201.28281.28801.1828
1142006.11.14 03:49close571.201.28411.28801.1828-150.724900.88
1152006.11.29 08:30sell581.201.31381.31901.2138
1162006.11.29 21:15close581.201.31751.31901.2138-444.004456.88
1172006.12.05 10:13sell591.201.32911.33431.2291
1182006.12.06 01:26close591.201.33361.33431.2291-534.723922.16
1192006.12.06 03:33sell601.201.32911.33431.2291
1202006.12.06 10:44close601.201.33201.33431.2291-348.003574.16
1212006.12.08 11:51sell611.201.32581.33101.2258
1222006.12.14 03:02close611.201.32461.33101.2258175.683749.84