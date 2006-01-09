|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 1970.01.01 00:00 - 1970.01.01 00:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|EmaPeriod=44; EmaPrice=3; MaMethod=3; RsiPeriod=28; EmaLong=165; Lots=0.1; OptimizeLots=1; IncreaseLotsPer=1000; MaxLots=50; DifLimit=0.002; TakeProfit=1000; StopLoss=50; Slippage=3; MagicNumber=25122006;
|Bars in test
|6068
|Ticks modelled
|1833700
|Modelling quality
|99.00%
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|852.08
|Gross profit
|2486.60
|Gross loss
|-1634.52
|Profit factor
|1.52
|Expected payoff
|13.97
|Absolute drawdown
|84.24
|Maximal drawdown
|523.88 (22.81%)
|Relative drawdown
|22.81% (523.88)
|Total trades
|61
|Short positions (won %)
|43 (34.88%)
|Long positions (won %)
|18 (55.56%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|25 (40.98%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|36 (59.02%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|354.44
|loss trade
|-97.84
|Average
|profit trade
|99.46
|loss trade
|-45.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (663.04)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|8 (-249.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|663.04 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-450.56 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.09 03:36
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.2095
|1.2147
|1.1095
|2
|2006.01.10 05:09
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.2094
|1.2147
|1.1095
|1.44
|1001.44
|3
|2006.01.10 08:41
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.2048
|1.2100
|1.1048
|4
|2006.01.11 06:40
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.2077
|1.2100
|1.1048
|-28.56
|972.88
|5
|2006.01.12 08:55
|sell
|3
|0.10
|1.2088
|1.2140
|1.1088
|6
|2006.01.13 04:39
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.2083
|1.2140
|1.1088
|5.44
|978.32
|7
|2006.01.16 19:56
|sell
|4
|0.10
|1.2095
|1.2147
|1.1095
|8
|2006.01.17 01:52
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.2135
|1.2147
|1.1095
|-39.56
|938.76
|9
|2006.01.17 06:15
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.2089
|1.2141
|1.1089
|10
|2006.01.17 17:23
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.2112
|1.2141
|1.1089
|-23.00
|915.76
|11
|2006.01.25 09:51
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.2247
|1.2299
|1.1247
|12
|2006.02.08 19:50
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.1976
|1.2299
|1.1247
|277.16
|1192.92
|13
|2006.02.08 19:50
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.1976
|1.1924
|1.2976
|14
|2006.02.10 10:31
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.1945
|1.1924
|1.2976
|-34.28
|1158.64
|15
|2006.02.16 15:52
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.1896
|1.1844
|1.2896
|16
|2006.02.21 02:28
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.1907
|1.1844
|1.2896
|8.54
|1167.18
|17
|2006.02.22 12:39
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.1918
|1.1866
|1.2918
|18
|2006.02.24 03:28
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.1891
|1.1866
|1.2918
|-30.28
|1136.90
|19
|2006.02.28 05:37
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.1889
|1.1837
|1.2889
|20
|2006.03.01 12:00
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.1892
|1.1837
|1.2889
|2.18
|1139.08
|21
|2006.03.06 08:34
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.2012
|1.2064
|1.1012
|22
|2006.03.10 14:31
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.1919
|1.2064
|1.1012
|95.64
|1234.72
|23
|2006.03.10 14:31
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.1919
|1.1867
|1.2919
|24
|2006.03.20 19:27
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.2140
|1.1867
|1.2919
|214.44
|1449.16
|25
|2006.03.20 19:27
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.2140
|1.2192
|1.1140
|26
|2006.03.21 08:34
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.2165
|1.2192
|1.1140
|-24.56
|1424.60
|27
|2006.03.21 09:05
|sell
|14
|0.10
|1.2120
|1.2172
|1.1120
|28
|2006.03.29 11:20
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.2030
|1.2172
|1.1120
|93.52
|1518.12
|29
|2006.03.29 11:20
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.2030
|1.1978
|1.3030
|30
|2006.03.31 05:04
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.2087
|1.1978
|1.3030
|53.72
|1571.84
|31
|2006.03.31 05:04
|sell
|16
|0.10
|1.2087
|1.2139
|1.1087
|32
|2006.03.31 08:34
|close
|16
|0.10
|1.2131
|1.2139
|1.1087
|-44.00
|1527.84
|33
|2006.04.02 20:34
|sell
|17
|0.10
|1.2091
|1.2143
|1.1091
|34
|2006.04.03 10:40
|close
|17
|0.10
|1.2100
|1.2143
|1.1091
|-8.56
|1519.28
|35
|2006.04.06 08:46
|sell
|18
|0.10
|1.2254
|1.2306
|1.1254
|36
|2006.04.13 03:18
|close
|18
|0.10
|1.2131
|1.2306
|1.1254
|126.08
|1645.36
|37
|2006.04.13 03:18
|buy
|19
|0.10
|1.2131
|1.2079
|1.3131
|38
|2006.04.13 08:57
|close
|19
|0.10
|1.2084
|1.2079
|1.3131
|-47.00
|1598.36
|39
|2006.04.16 17:24
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.2125
|1.2073
|1.3125
|40
|2006.04.20 06:44
|close
|20
|0.10
|1.2320
|1.2073
|1.3125
|190.08
|1788.44
|41
|2006.04.20 06:44
|sell
|21
|0.10
|1.2320
|1.2372
|1.1320
|42
|2006.04.21 04:07
|close
|21
|0.10
|1.2332
|1.2372
|1.1320
|-11.56
|1776.88
|43
|2006.04.27 07:46
|sell
|22
|0.10
|1.2408
|1.2460
|1.1408
|44
|2006.04.27 10:00
|close
|22
|0.10
|1.2451
|1.2460
|1.1408
|-43.00
|1733.88
|45
|2006.05.03 10:41
|sell
|23
|0.10
|1.2592
|1.2644
|1.1592
|46
|2006.05.03 11:16
|close
|23
|0.10
|1.2635
|1.2644
|1.1592
|-43.00
|1690.88
|47
|2006.05.04 02:36
|sell
|24
|0.10
|1.2596
|1.2648
|1.1596
|48
|2006.05.04 08:34
|close
|24
|0.10
|1.2631
|1.2648
|1.1596
|-35.00
|1655.88
|49
|2006.05.08 10:13
|sell
|25
|0.10
|1.2699
|1.2751
|1.1699
|50
|2006.05.09 09:04
|close
|25
|0.10
|1.2718
|1.2751
|1.1699
|-18.56
|1637.32
|51
|2006.05.10 21:06
|sell
|26
|0.10
|1.2740
|1.2792
|1.1740
|52
|2006.05.11 08:32
|close
|26
|0.10
|1.2763
|1.2792
|1.1740
|-21.68
|1615.64
|53
|2006.05.17 10:24
|sell
|27
|0.10
|1.2821
|1.2873
|1.1821
|54
|2006.05.18 17:18
|s/l
|27
|0.10
|1.2873
|1.2873
|1.1821
|-50.68
|1564.96
|55
|2006.05.23 17:57
|sell
|28
|0.10
|1.2805
|1.2857
|1.1805
|56
|2006.05.24 03:04
|close
|28
|0.10
|1.2831
|1.2857
|1.1805
|-25.56
|1539.40
|57
|2006.05.29 05:09
|buy
|29
|0.10
|1.2767
|1.2715
|1.3767
|58
|2006.05.31 11:13
|close
|29
|0.10
|1.2825
|1.2715
|1.3767
|56.36
|1595.76
|59
|2006.05.31 11:13
|sell
|30
|0.10
|1.2825
|1.2877
|1.1825
|60
|2006.06.01 10:47
|close
|30
|0.10
|1.2809
|1.2877
|1.1825
|17.32
|1613.08
|61
|2006.06.05 18:08
|sell
|31
|0.10
|1.2899
|1.2951
|1.1899
|62
|2006.06.29 14:16
|close
|31
|0.10
|1.2556
|1.2951
|1.1899
|354.44
|1967.52
|63
|2006.06.29 14:16
|buy
|32
|0.10
|1.2556
|1.2504
|1.3556
|64
|2006.07.05 03:16
|close
|32
|0.10
|1.2765
|1.2504
|1.3556
|205.72
|2173.24
|65
|2006.07.05 03:16
|sell
|33
|0.10
|1.2765
|1.2817
|1.1765
|66
|2006.07.06 08:33
|close
|33
|0.10
|1.2754
|1.2817
|1.1765
|12.32
|2185.56
|67
|2006.07.10 06:51
|sell
|34
|0.20
|1.2766
|1.2818
|1.1766
|68
|2006.07.11 09:26
|close
|34
|0.20
|1.2758
|1.2818
|1.1766
|16.88
|2202.44
|69
|2006.07.24 01:33
|sell
|35
|0.20
|1.2636
|1.2688
|1.1636
|70
|2006.07.25 01:19
|close
|35
|0.20
|1.2650
|1.2688
|1.1636
|-27.12
|2175.32
|71
|2006.07.26 10:08
|buy
|36
|0.20
|1.2608
|1.2556
|1.3608
|72
|2006.07.28 06:59
|close
|36
|0.20
|1.2672
|1.2556
|1.3608
|121.44
|2296.76
|73
|2006.07.28 06:59
|sell
|37
|0.20
|1.2672
|1.2724
|1.1672
|74
|2006.07.28 08:30
|close
|37
|0.20
|1.2712
|1.2724
|1.1672
|-80.00
|2216.76
|75
|2006.08.01 01:06
|sell
|38
|0.20
|1.2727
|1.2779
|1.1727
|76
|2006.08.01 06:54
|close
|38
|0.20
|1.2766
|1.2779
|1.1727
|-78.00
|2138.76
|77
|2006.08.02 20:23
|sell
|39
|0.20
|1.2768
|1.2820
|1.1768
|78
|2006.08.03 08:30
|close
|39
|0.20
|1.2794
|1.2820
|1.1768
|-49.36
|2089.40
|79
|2006.08.07 14:00
|sell
|40
|0.20
|1.2831
|1.2883
|1.1831
|80
|2006.08.08 14:14
|close
|40
|0.20
|1.2857
|1.2883
|1.1831
|-51.12
|2038.28
|81
|2006.08.08 18:48
|sell
|41
|0.20
|1.2805
|1.2857
|1.1805
|82
|2006.08.09 02:14
|close
|41
|0.20
|1.2830
|1.2857
|1.1805
|-49.12
|1989.16
|83
|2006.08.10 08:37
|sell
|42
|0.20
|1.2831
|1.2883
|1.1831
|84
|2006.08.17 07:47
|s/l
|42
|0.20
|1.2883
|1.2883
|1.1831
|-97.84
|1891.32
|85
|2006.08.17 13:58
|sell
|43
|0.20
|1.2817
|1.2869
|1.1817
|86
|2006.08.20 18:41
|close
|43
|0.20
|1.2840
|1.2869
|1.1817
|-45.12
|1846.20
|87
|2006.08.22 05:00
|sell
|44
|0.20
|1.2848
|1.2900
|1.1848
|88
|2006.08.23 03:36
|close
|44
|0.20
|1.2834
|1.2900
|1.1848
|28.88
|1875.08
|89
|2006.09.13 11:47
|buy
|45
|0.20
|1.2702
|1.2650
|1.3702
|90
|2006.09.15 05:57
|close
|45
|0.20
|1.2685
|1.2650
|1.3702
|-40.56
|1834.52
|91
|2006.09.18 03:00
|buy
|46
|0.20
|1.2685
|1.2633
|1.3685
|92
|2006.09.19 05:00
|close
|46
|0.20
|1.2655
|1.2633
|1.3685
|-61.64
|1772.88
|93
|2006.09.19 08:51
|buy
|47
|0.20
|1.2698
|1.2646
|1.3698
|94
|2006.09.25 05:02
|close
|47
|0.20
|1.2766
|1.2646
|1.3698
|126.16
|1899.04
|95
|2006.09.25 05:02
|sell
|48
|0.20
|1.2766
|1.2818
|1.1766
|96
|2006.09.29 11:27
|close
|48
|0.20
|1.2702
|1.2818
|1.1766
|133.28
|2032.32
|97
|2006.09.29 11:27
|buy
|49
|0.20
|1.2702
|1.2650
|1.3702
|98
|2006.10.04 04:32
|close
|49
|0.20
|1.2702
|1.2650
|1.3702
|-4.92
|2027.40
|99
|2006.10.06 08:30
|buy
|50
|0.20
|1.2703
|1.2651
|1.3703
|100
|2006.10.06 08:31
|close
|50
|0.20
|1.2658
|1.2651
|1.3703
|-90.00
|1937.40
|101
|2006.10.16 08:43
|buy
|51
|0.20
|1.2531
|1.2479
|1.3531
|102
|2006.10.18 09:10
|close
|51
|0.20
|1.2511
|1.2479
|1.3531
|-43.28
|1894.12
|103
|2006.10.23 02:41
|sell
|52
|0.20
|1.2588
|1.2640
|1.1588
|104
|2006.10.24 11:23
|close
|52
|0.20
|1.2564
|1.2640
|1.1588
|48.88
|1943.00
|105
|2006.10.24 11:23
|buy
|53
|0.20
|1.2564
|1.2512
|1.3564
|106
|2006.10.31 02:30
|close
|53
|0.20
|1.2691
|1.2512
|1.3564
|242.52
|2185.52
|107
|2006.10.31 02:30
|sell
|54
|0.20
|1.2691
|1.2743
|1.1691
|108
|2006.10.31 10:01
|close
|54
|0.20
|1.2726
|1.2743
|1.1691
|-70.00
|2115.52
|109
|2006.11.03 08:31
|sell
|55
|0.20
|1.2741
|1.2793
|1.1741
|110
|2006.11.06 17:13
|close
|55
|0.20
|1.2729
|1.2793
|1.1741
|24.88
|2140.40
|111
|2006.11.08 09:37
|sell
|56
|0.20
|1.2747
|1.2799
|1.1747
|112
|2006.11.09 02:58
|close
|56
|0.20
|1.2784
|1.2799
|1.1747
|-71.36
|2069.04
|113
|2006.11.13 07:04
|sell
|57
|0.20
|1.2828
|1.2880
|1.1828
|114
|2006.11.14 03:49
|close
|57
|0.20
|1.2841
|1.2880
|1.1828
|-25.12
|2043.92
|115
|2006.11.29 08:30
|sell
|58
|0.20
|1.3138
|1.3190
|1.2138
|116
|2006.11.29 21:15
|close
|58
|0.20
|1.3175
|1.3190
|1.2138
|-74.00
|1969.92
|117
|2006.12.05 10:13
|sell
|59
|0.20
|1.3291
|1.3343
|1.2291
|118
|2006.12.06 01:26
|close
|59
|0.20
|1.3336
|1.3343
|1.2291
|-89.12
|1880.80
|119
|2006.12.06 03:33
|sell
|60
|0.20
|1.3291
|1.3343
|1.2291
|120
|2006.12.06 10:44
|close
|60
|0.20
|1.3320
|1.3343
|1.2291
|-58.00
|1822.80
|121
|2006.12.08 11:51
|sell
|61
|0.20
|1.3258
|1.3310
|1.2258
|122
|2006.12.14 03:02
|close
|61
|0.20
|1.3246
|1.3310
|1.2258
|29.28
|1852.08