Strategy Tester Report
EMA_Breakout_expert

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 1970.01.01 00:00 - 1970.01.01 00:00
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersEmaPeriod=44; EmaPrice=3; MaMethod=3; RsiPeriod=28; EmaLong=165; Lots=0.1; OptimizeLots=1; IncreaseLotsPer=1000; MaxLots=50; DifLimit=0.002; TakeProfit=1000; StopLoss=50; Slippage=3; MagicNumber=25122006;
Bars in test6068Ticks modelled1833700Modelling quality99.00%
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit852.08Gross profit2486.60Gross loss-1634.52
Profit factor1.52Expected payoff13.97
Absolute drawdown84.24Maximal drawdown523.88 (22.81%)Relative drawdown22.81% (523.88)
Total trades61Short positions (won %)43 (34.88%)Long positions (won %)18 (55.56%)
Profit trades (% of total)25 (40.98%)Loss trades (% of total)36 (59.02%)
Largestprofit trade354.44loss trade-97.84
Averageprofit trade99.46loss trade-45.40
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (663.04)consecutive losses (loss in money)8 (-249.04)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)663.04 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-450.56 (7)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.09 03:36sell10.101.20951.21471.1095
22006.01.10 05:09close10.101.20941.21471.10951.441001.44
32006.01.10 08:41sell20.101.20481.21001.1048
42006.01.11 06:40close20.101.20771.21001.1048-28.56972.88
52006.01.12 08:55sell30.101.20881.21401.1088
62006.01.13 04:39close30.101.20831.21401.10885.44978.32
72006.01.16 19:56sell40.101.20951.21471.1095
82006.01.17 01:52close40.101.21351.21471.1095-39.56938.76
92006.01.17 06:15sell50.101.20891.21411.1089
102006.01.17 17:23close50.101.21121.21411.1089-23.00915.76
112006.01.25 09:51sell60.101.22471.22991.1247
122006.02.08 19:50close60.101.19761.22991.1247277.161192.92
132006.02.08 19:50buy70.101.19761.19241.2976
142006.02.10 10:31close70.101.19451.19241.2976-34.281158.64
152006.02.16 15:52buy80.101.18961.18441.2896
162006.02.21 02:28close80.101.19071.18441.28968.541167.18
172006.02.22 12:39buy90.101.19181.18661.2918
182006.02.24 03:28close90.101.18911.18661.2918-30.281136.90
192006.02.28 05:37buy100.101.18891.18371.2889
202006.03.01 12:00close100.101.18921.18371.28892.181139.08
212006.03.06 08:34sell110.101.20121.20641.1012
222006.03.10 14:31close110.101.19191.20641.101295.641234.72
232006.03.10 14:31buy120.101.19191.18671.2919
242006.03.20 19:27close120.101.21401.18671.2919214.441449.16
252006.03.20 19:27sell130.101.21401.21921.1140
262006.03.21 08:34close130.101.21651.21921.1140-24.561424.60
272006.03.21 09:05sell140.101.21201.21721.1120
282006.03.29 11:20close140.101.20301.21721.112093.521518.12
292006.03.29 11:20buy150.101.20301.19781.3030
302006.03.31 05:04close150.101.20871.19781.303053.721571.84
312006.03.31 05:04sell160.101.20871.21391.1087
322006.03.31 08:34close160.101.21311.21391.1087-44.001527.84
332006.04.02 20:34sell170.101.20911.21431.1091
342006.04.03 10:40close170.101.21001.21431.1091-8.561519.28
352006.04.06 08:46sell180.101.22541.23061.1254
362006.04.13 03:18close180.101.21311.23061.1254126.081645.36
372006.04.13 03:18buy190.101.21311.20791.3131
382006.04.13 08:57close190.101.20841.20791.3131-47.001598.36
392006.04.16 17:24buy200.101.21251.20731.3125
402006.04.20 06:44close200.101.23201.20731.3125190.081788.44
412006.04.20 06:44sell210.101.23201.23721.1320
422006.04.21 04:07close210.101.23321.23721.1320-11.561776.88
432006.04.27 07:46sell220.101.24081.24601.1408
442006.04.27 10:00close220.101.24511.24601.1408-43.001733.88
452006.05.03 10:41sell230.101.25921.26441.1592
462006.05.03 11:16close230.101.26351.26441.1592-43.001690.88
472006.05.04 02:36sell240.101.25961.26481.1596
482006.05.04 08:34close240.101.26311.26481.1596-35.001655.88
492006.05.08 10:13sell250.101.26991.27511.1699
502006.05.09 09:04close250.101.27181.27511.1699-18.561637.32
512006.05.10 21:06sell260.101.27401.27921.1740
522006.05.11 08:32close260.101.27631.27921.1740-21.681615.64
532006.05.17 10:24sell270.101.28211.28731.1821
542006.05.18 17:18s/l270.101.28731.28731.1821-50.681564.96
552006.05.23 17:57sell280.101.28051.28571.1805
562006.05.24 03:04close280.101.28311.28571.1805-25.561539.40
572006.05.29 05:09buy290.101.27671.27151.3767
582006.05.31 11:13close290.101.28251.27151.376756.361595.76
592006.05.31 11:13sell300.101.28251.28771.1825
602006.06.01 10:47close300.101.28091.28771.182517.321613.08
612006.06.05 18:08sell310.101.28991.29511.1899
622006.06.29 14:16close310.101.25561.29511.1899354.441967.52
632006.06.29 14:16buy320.101.25561.25041.3556
642006.07.05 03:16close320.101.27651.25041.3556205.722173.24
652006.07.05 03:16sell330.101.27651.28171.1765
662006.07.06 08:33close330.101.27541.28171.176512.322185.56
672006.07.10 06:51sell340.201.27661.28181.1766
682006.07.11 09:26close340.201.27581.28181.176616.882202.44
692006.07.24 01:33sell350.201.26361.26881.1636
702006.07.25 01:19close350.201.26501.26881.1636-27.122175.32
712006.07.26 10:08buy360.201.26081.25561.3608
722006.07.28 06:59close360.201.26721.25561.3608121.442296.76
732006.07.28 06:59sell370.201.26721.27241.1672
742006.07.28 08:30close370.201.27121.27241.1672-80.002216.76
752006.08.01 01:06sell380.201.27271.27791.1727
762006.08.01 06:54close380.201.27661.27791.1727-78.002138.76
772006.08.02 20:23sell390.201.27681.28201.1768
782006.08.03 08:30close390.201.27941.28201.1768-49.362089.40
792006.08.07 14:00sell400.201.28311.28831.1831
802006.08.08 14:14close400.201.28571.28831.1831-51.122038.28
812006.08.08 18:48sell410.201.28051.28571.1805
822006.08.09 02:14close410.201.28301.28571.1805-49.121989.16
832006.08.10 08:37sell420.201.28311.28831.1831
842006.08.17 07:47s/l420.201.28831.28831.1831-97.841891.32
852006.08.17 13:58sell430.201.28171.28691.1817
862006.08.20 18:41close430.201.28401.28691.1817-45.121846.20
872006.08.22 05:00sell440.201.28481.29001.1848
882006.08.23 03:36close440.201.28341.29001.184828.881875.08
892006.09.13 11:47buy450.201.27021.26501.3702
902006.09.15 05:57close450.201.26851.26501.3702-40.561834.52
912006.09.18 03:00buy460.201.26851.26331.3685
922006.09.19 05:00close460.201.26551.26331.3685-61.641772.88
932006.09.19 08:51buy470.201.26981.26461.3698
942006.09.25 05:02close470.201.27661.26461.3698126.161899.04
952006.09.25 05:02sell480.201.27661.28181.1766
962006.09.29 11:27close480.201.27021.28181.1766133.282032.32
972006.09.29 11:27buy490.201.27021.26501.3702
982006.10.04 04:32close490.201.27021.26501.3702-4.922027.40
992006.10.06 08:30buy500.201.27031.26511.3703
1002006.10.06 08:31close500.201.26581.26511.3703-90.001937.40
1012006.10.16 08:43buy510.201.25311.24791.3531
1022006.10.18 09:10close510.201.25111.24791.3531-43.281894.12
1032006.10.23 02:41sell520.201.25881.26401.1588
1042006.10.24 11:23close520.201.25641.26401.158848.881943.00
1052006.10.24 11:23buy530.201.25641.25121.3564
1062006.10.31 02:30close530.201.26911.25121.3564242.522185.52
1072006.10.31 02:30sell540.201.26911.27431.1691
1082006.10.31 10:01close540.201.27261.27431.1691-70.002115.52
1092006.11.03 08:31sell550.201.27411.27931.1741
1102006.11.06 17:13close550.201.27291.27931.174124.882140.40
1112006.11.08 09:37sell560.201.27471.27991.1747
1122006.11.09 02:58close560.201.27841.27991.1747-71.362069.04
1132006.11.13 07:04sell570.201.28281.28801.1828
1142006.11.14 03:49close570.201.28411.28801.1828-25.122043.92
1152006.11.29 08:30sell580.201.31381.31901.2138
1162006.11.29 21:15close580.201.31751.31901.2138-74.001969.92
1172006.12.05 10:13sell590.201.32911.33431.2291
1182006.12.06 01:26close590.201.33361.33431.2291-89.121880.80
1192006.12.06 03:33sell600.201.32911.33431.2291
1202006.12.06 10:44close600.201.33201.33431.2291-58.001822.80
1212006.12.08 11:51sell610.201.32581.33101.2258
1222006.12.14 03:02close610.201.32461.33101.225829.281852.08